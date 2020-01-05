00:03

I woke up to my mama’s voice and it

00:07

wasn’t a race sure sometimes I wake up a

00:12

boy switch to nothing by noon go to

00:18

sleep a girl my pronouns are black my

00:26

pronouns cold switch my gender is a girl

00:31

who’s not yet been told how to behave

00:34

who races and fights and leaves her legs

00:38

open and dresses my gender is a boy

00:42

chasing my brother for everything he

00:44

stole from me my pronouns see my mama

00:48

play every gender role my gender is

00:50

Ebonics looking me in the eye saying you

00:53

child woman feminine thing rammed over

00:56

picked out sliced up on the way into my

00:58

salon are also me my gender hasn’t

01:02

started to have it of reminding

01:03

themselves that they are a girl

01:04

the girls like boys my gender is unteach

01:10

announced are black child watching

01:13

people who look like them drown in Ward

01:15

9 so my pronouns are silent or polite

01:21

with strangers my pronouns avoid the

01:25

police the black of me wants to survive

01:28

long enough to have an identity politic

01:31

how do you go from being a slave to a

01:33

gendered thing from a mule to a person

01:37

and expect gender to function the same

01:39

across race my gender went to my

01:41

mother’s alma mater a woman centered

01:43

college in a city that gentrified people

01:45

of color to the margins they tried to do

01:47

the same to my gender no one asked me my

01:50

pronouns whiteness asks blackness why it

01:53

could not transition from struggle

01:54

plantations to beauty pageants more

01:56

gracefully my pronouns and I lay in bed

01:58

together and we don’t know how to

02:00

with my gender so pretty in all of those

02:03

dresses flinches my pronouns understand

02:06

the significance of the Macy dick scene

02:08

in a summertime belle

02:10

the peach the yes-man they need to be

02:12

and it does not render them invisible

02:14

the way it is supposed to I know how to

02:16

survive myself my problems I’m a mom and

02:20

every other black woman calling me girl

02:21

my gender sees themselves and the

02:24

calluses of people who call me lovely my

02:27

gender loves my body so much it sticks

02:30

to me under all of these clothes in

02:32

between my legs there’s a non-binary

02:36

brown love letter written to the

02:38

multitudes of me my pronouns start every

02:41

poem about my mama we don’t want to hear

02:44

about the things white people taught me

02:46

anymore I said white people didn’t teach

02:49

me how to be brown how to overcome

02:53

how did gender mama my body taught me

02:56

that our ancestors taught me that you

03:01

you taught me that I watched you

03:09

[Applause]

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—