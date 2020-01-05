Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / My Pronouns Are Black

My Pronouns Are Black

“Sometimes I wake up a boy, switch to nothing by noon, go to sleep a girl. My pronouns are Black.”

by Leave a Comment

00:03
I woke up to my mama’s voice and it
00:07
wasn’t a race sure sometimes I wake up a
00:12
boy switch to nothing by noon go to
00:18
sleep a girl my pronouns are black my
00:26
pronouns cold switch my gender is a girl
00:31
who’s not yet been told how to behave
00:34
who races and fights and leaves her legs
00:38
open and dresses my gender is a boy
00:42
chasing my brother for everything he
00:44
stole from me my pronouns see my mama
00:48
play every gender role my gender is
00:50
Ebonics looking me in the eye saying you
00:53
child woman feminine thing rammed over
00:56
picked out sliced up on the way into my
00:58
salon are also me my gender hasn’t
01:02
started to have it of reminding
01:03
themselves that they are a girl
01:04
the girls like boys my gender is unteach
01:10
announced are black child watching
01:13
people who look like them drown in Ward
01:15
9 so my pronouns are silent or polite
01:21
with strangers my pronouns avoid the
01:25
police the black of me wants to survive
01:28
long enough to have an identity politic
01:31
how do you go from being a slave to a
01:33
gendered thing from a mule to a person
01:37
and expect gender to function the same
01:39
across race my gender went to my
01:41
mother’s alma mater a woman centered
01:43
college in a city that gentrified people
01:45
of color to the margins they tried to do
01:47
the same to my gender no one asked me my
01:50
pronouns whiteness asks blackness why it
01:53
could not transition from struggle
01:54
plantations to beauty pageants more
01:56
gracefully my pronouns and I lay in bed
01:58
together and we don’t know how to
02:00
with my gender so pretty in all of those
02:03
dresses flinches my pronouns understand
02:06
the significance of the Macy dick scene
02:08
in a summertime belle
02:10
the peach the yes-man they need to be
02:12
and it does not render them invisible
02:14
the way it is supposed to I know how to
02:16
survive myself my problems I’m a mom and
02:20
every other black woman calling me girl
02:21
my gender sees themselves and the
02:24
calluses of people who call me lovely my
02:27
gender loves my body so much it sticks
02:30
to me under all of these clothes in
02:32
between my legs there’s a non-binary
02:36
brown love letter written to the
02:38
multitudes of me my pronouns start every
02:41
poem about my mama we don’t want to hear
02:44
about the things white people taught me
02:46
anymore I said white people didn’t teach
02:49
me how to be brown how to overcome
02:53
how did gender mama my body taught me
02:56
that our ancestors taught me that you
03:01
you taught me that I watched you
03:09
[Applause]

