No Offense But…Gender, As Society Portrays It, Doesn’t Exist

00:00
no offense but gender a society portrays
00:03
it doesn’t exist
00:04
[Music]
00:09
quality is associated with being male
00:11
and female aren’t naturally occurring
00:14
instead from birth we’re taught how to
00:16
perform a role based on our genitals
00:18
kind of like performing a character
00:20
being sensitive and being caring on
00:23
feminine traits they’re just traits if
00:26
anyone has ever told you to be more
00:27
ladylike or to man up what they’re
00:30
really saying is that you aren’t
00:31
performing your gender in the way that
00:32
you’re supposed to words like camp or
00:34
tomboy exist to describe a person isn’t
00:37
displaying the qualities that their
00:39
genitals dictate that they should
00:41
Society does its best to make
00:43
distinctions between the sexes and
00:45
titles like mr. exist just to announce
00:48
to a room what genitals its owner has
00:50
this permeates every level of society
00:53
and it’s completely unnecessary and a
00:55
bit creepy when you think about it
00:57
let’s stop viewing people just as
00:59
genitals and how closely they conform to
01:02
their genitals but just be them as
01:04
people
01:04
[Music]
01:12
you
01:13
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.