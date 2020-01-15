No Offense But…Gender, As Society Portrays It, Doesn’t Exist

00:00

no offense but gender a society portrays

it doesn’t exist

quality is associated with being male

and female aren’t naturally occurring

instead from birth we’re taught how to

perform a role based on our genitals

kind of like performing a character

being sensitive and being caring on

feminine traits they’re just traits if

anyone has ever told you to be more

ladylike or to man up what they’re

really saying is that you aren’t

performing your gender in the way that

you’re supposed to words like camp or

tomboy exist to describe a person isn’t

displaying the qualities that their

genitals dictate that they should

Society does its best to make

distinctions between the sexes and

titles like mr. exist just to announce

to a room what genitals its owner has

this permeates every level of society

and it’s completely unnecessary and a

bit creepy when you think about it

let’s stop viewing people just as

genitals and how closely they conform to

their genitals but just be them as

people

you

