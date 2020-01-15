Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / No Offense But…Gender, As Society Portrays It, Doesn’t Exist

No Offense But…Gender, As Society Portrays It, Doesn’t Exist

Ally talks about the nature of gender as a social construct.

00:00
no offense but gender a society portrays
00:03
it doesn’t exist
00:04
[Music]
00:09
quality is associated with being male
00:11
and female aren’t naturally occurring
00:14
instead from birth we’re taught how to
00:16
perform a role based on our genitals
00:18
kind of like performing a character
00:20
being sensitive and being caring on
00:23
feminine traits they’re just traits if
00:26
anyone has ever told you to be more
00:27
ladylike or to man up what they’re
00:30
really saying is that you aren’t
00:31
performing your gender in the way that
00:32
you’re supposed to words like camp or
00:34
tomboy exist to describe a person isn’t
00:37
displaying the qualities that their
00:39
genitals dictate that they should
00:41
Society does its best to make
00:43
distinctions between the sexes and
00:45
titles like mr. exist just to announce
00:48
to a room what genitals its owner has
00:50
this permeates every level of society
00:53
and it’s completely unnecessary and a
00:55
bit creepy when you think about it
00:57
let’s stop viewing people just as
00:59
genitals and how closely they conform to
01:02
their genitals but just be them as
01:04
people
01:04
[Music]
01:12
you
01:13
[Music]

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

