Old Gays Look Back at Their Past Careers

– [Producer] What are your thoughts on work?
– It’s a human right.
– I like it.
– I love to work.
– I’ve had some great jobs.
– [Producer] Do you every look back at jobs
or careers you’ve had in the past?
– You mean to evaluate your experience?
– Yes. – Yeah.
– Not that much.
– [Producer] Just to kind of think back
on all you’ve accomplished?
– Yeah, or did not accomplish.
– [Producer] I’m going to show you pictures
from your past careers and get your responses.
– Okay. – Okay.
– Sound good? – Sounds exciting.
– [Producer] Great, let’s get started.
– Okay.
– Oh, that must be Bill.
– That’s me when I was 18.
I was a model.
– You look like a model there.
– Thank you. – Yes.
– All I see is your smile.
That’s so cute.
Look yummy though.
– Who’s the other guy?
– Another model. – Oh.
– I met a lot of really fun people modeling.
– I bet.
– I was making $40 an hour,
which would be the equivalent of about $300 today.
– Are you still modeling now?
– Every day.
That was 1987,
and that’s when I was in the interior design business.
– You look so butch.
Got your hand around that shoulder.
– That is when I worked for Working Assets Long Distance.
– [Producer] Long distance calling?
– That’s when they charged for long distance.
– [Producer] Was that a booming business?
– Are you kidding?
Telephone bills,
over half of it was your long distance charges.
– Oh yeah.
– You didn’t make long distance calls that much.
– No.
– [Producer] What’s the equivalent to now?
– There isn’t any. – There isn’t.
– Everything is free now. – Yeah.
– That was a long time ago.
– I remember those days.
– We all do.
– Oh my goodness,
that was with a group I sang with for five years
and traveled with.
And I must’ve been in the spirit.
– I was gonna say, “Hallelujah.”
– This is the same group.
The gentleman on the right is the first person
that I ever came out to.
– Is he straight? – Yes, daggit.
– That was on our bus.
I don’t even remember these ladies names,
and that crazy person in the middle, I have no idea.
– Looks like you’re caught in the spirit again.
– I’m surprised you got those eyes back in your head.
– I did.
It was 11 months a year on the bus with the same people.
And even in the name of Jesus you got pissed off
every now and then.
Nashville, Tennessee,
on a show called “The Bobby Jones Gospel Hour,”
and they had never had this many white people
in their studio.
But we had a jamming good time.
– I bet singing really is a good feeling.
– It’s healing and therapeutic.
It’s mostly all I’ve done since the age of two.
– You’re lucky.
– I am very lucky to do what I love.
– Uh-huh. – I really am.
What?
– That’s me when I was executive director of a nonprofit.
– You look like a part of ABBA.
– Yeah, I know who you’re talking about.
– ABBA’s here!
ABBA’s in the house.
– [Producer] Mick, what do you think of Robert?
– Silence.
– Best left unsaid.
– This was the early ’80s.
I was working for the city of San Francisco.
– Who are those people?
– That’s him. – That was you?
– That was him. – Really?
– Yeah.
– The only thing that looked familiar to me was the ear.
– That’s me in my studio working on a commission sculpture
called, “Butt.”
– I couldn’t figure out what it was at first.
I go, “Is that something swollen?”
– No, no, that’s a nice little bubble butt.
– No, I got it.
– And I frequently work nude.
– That’s okay.
It’s all contained by fencing.
– Yes, it is.
But the door’s open.
– Sometimes.
– Oh my gosh!
– Great.
– I was just being silly there,
and I had the bowl on my head like a big hat.
– Love it, I love it.
That was neat.
– Oh god. – What?
– That was me in 1980.
– That looks like a much, un-worked out, but firm you.
– Yeah, yeah.
I chose to become an actor my senior year of college.
I got into graduate school, I don’t know how.
– Now is that a wig or your real hair?
– No, that’s my real hair.
– That’s your real hair?
– Yes, darling. – Really?
– See him shaking it right there?
– And that is me Berlin in 1993
for a world AIDS conference.
– The one in the shorts looks very gay.
– Oh that?
– That’s what we did back in the day.
Wore the short-shorts, the collar flipped up,
and lookin’ all cutesy.
– I took a free day off and I met a guy.
– That’s what it was about.
– I dunno, some town in Germany.
– Who cares?
– And we kinda hooked up. – You?
– His husband was doctor.
– [Producer] Did he know?
– Why did he care?
It’s not his problem.
– Ah. – The build.
Look at them arms,
look at that arm, baby. – Look at that arm.
– I had just entered graduate school
to get my second Masters.
– Mm, you were lookin’ kinda masterful.
– Yeah. – Yeah.
– It’s at a garden.
– I didn’t even see the garden.
– All I see was the arms.
– That’s what I looked like, yeah.
– It made a worshipful moment.
– [Producer] What did you think of this experience?
– Brought back a lot of really fond memories for me.
– Yeah.
And it’s nice to know where my brothers come from.
Who we all are.
– I think we’re all lucky we found things
we’re passionate about.
– Every single job I got I loved doing.
– [Producer] Do you consider this part of your career now?
– Yes. – Oh yeah.
– Yeah, it’s become part.
And it’s fun too. – Yeah.
– [Producer] What career advice do have
to offer younger gays?
– Be on time for work. – Mm.
– Don’t play sick all the time.
And do your job right.
– Follow your heart,
’cause that is gonna be the most satisfying thing
in the world,
to do a job that you love and do it well.
– Yeah. – All right, final thoughts?
– Thanks for bringing back all the memories.
– Yeah.
– [Producer] Is there anything you wanted to do
that you didn’t get the chance to?
– [Bill] Yes, I wanted to be a philanthropist.
– [Robert] I think we all wanna be a philanthropist.
You have to have money first.
