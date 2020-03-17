Old Gays Look Back at Their Past Careers

00:00

– [Producer] What are your thoughts on work?

– It’s a human right.

– I like it.

– I love to work.

– I’ve had some great jobs.

– [Producer] Do you every look back at jobs

or careers you’ve had in the past?

– You mean to evaluate your experience?

– Yes. – Yeah.

– Not that much.

– [Producer] Just to kind of think back

on all you’ve accomplished?

– Yeah, or did not accomplish.

– [Producer] I’m going to show you pictures

from your past careers and get your responses.

– Okay. – Okay.

– Sound good? – Sounds exciting.

– [Producer] Great, let’s get started.

– Okay.

– Oh, that must be Bill.

– That’s me when I was 18.

I was a model.

– You look like a model there.

– Thank you. – Yes.

– All I see is your smile.

That’s so cute.

Look yummy though.

– Who’s the other guy?

– Another model. – Oh.

– I met a lot of really fun people modeling.

– I bet.

– I was making $40 an hour,

which would be the equivalent of about $300 today.

– Are you still modeling now?

– Every day.

That was 1987,

and that’s when I was in the interior design business.

– You look so butch.

Got your hand around that shoulder.

– That is when I worked for Working Assets Long Distance.

– [Producer] Long distance calling?

– That’s when they charged for long distance.

– [Producer] Was that a booming business?

– Are you kidding?

Telephone bills,

over half of it was your long distance charges.

– Oh yeah.

– You didn’t make long distance calls that much.

– No.

– [Producer] What’s the equivalent to now?

– There isn’t any. – There isn’t.

– Everything is free now. – Yeah.

– That was a long time ago.

– I remember those days.

– We all do.

– Oh my goodness,

that was with a group I sang with for five years

and traveled with.

And I must’ve been in the spirit.

– I was gonna say, “Hallelujah.”

– This is the same group.

The gentleman on the right is the first person

that I ever came out to.

– Is he straight? – Yes, daggit.

– That was on our bus.

I don’t even remember these ladies names,

and that crazy person in the middle, I have no idea.

– Looks like you’re caught in the spirit again.

– I’m surprised you got those eyes back in your head.

– I did.

It was 11 months a year on the bus with the same people.

And even in the name of Jesus you got pissed off

every now and then.

Nashville, Tennessee,

on a show called “The Bobby Jones Gospel Hour,”

and they had never had this many white people

in their studio.

But we had a jamming good time.

– I bet singing really is a good feeling.

– It’s healing and therapeutic.

It’s mostly all I’ve done since the age of two.

– You’re lucky.

– I am very lucky to do what I love.

– Uh-huh. – I really am.

What?

– That’s me when I was executive director of a nonprofit.

– You look like a part of ABBA.

– Yeah, I know who you’re talking about.

– ABBA’s here!

ABBA’s in the house.

– [Producer] Mick, what do you think of Robert?

– Silence.

– Best left unsaid.

– This was the early ’80s.

I was working for the city of San Francisco.

– Who are those people?

– That’s him. – That was you?

– That was him. – Really?

– Yeah.

– The only thing that looked familiar to me was the ear.

– That’s me in my studio working on a commission sculpture

called, “Butt.”

– I couldn’t figure out what it was at first.

I go, “Is that something swollen?”

– No, no, that’s a nice little bubble butt.

– No, I got it.

– And I frequently work nude.

– That’s okay.

It’s all contained by fencing.

– Yes, it is.

But the door’s open.

– Sometimes.

– Oh my gosh!

– Great.

– I was just being silly there,

and I had the bowl on my head like a big hat.

– Love it, I love it.

That was neat.

– Oh god. – What?

– That was me in 1980.

– That looks like a much, un-worked out, but firm you.

– Yeah, yeah.

I chose to become an actor my senior year of college.

I got into graduate school, I don’t know how.

– Now is that a wig or your real hair?

– No, that’s my real hair.

– That’s your real hair?

– Yes, darling. – Really?

– See him shaking it right there?

– And that is me Berlin in 1993

for a world AIDS conference.

– The one in the shorts looks very gay.

– Oh that?

– That’s what we did back in the day.

Wore the short-shorts, the collar flipped up,

and lookin’ all cutesy.

– I took a free day off and I met a guy.

– That’s what it was about.

– I dunno, some town in Germany.

– Who cares?

– And we kinda hooked up. – You?

– His husband was doctor.

– [Producer] Did he know?

– Why did he care?

It’s not his problem.

– Ah. – The build.

Look at them arms,

look at that arm, baby. – Look at that arm.

– I had just entered graduate school

to get my second Masters.

– Mm, you were lookin’ kinda masterful.

– Yeah. – Yeah.

– It’s at a garden.

– I didn’t even see the garden.

– All I see was the arms.

– That’s what I looked like, yeah.

– It made a worshipful moment.

– [Producer] What did you think of this experience?

– Brought back a lot of really fond memories for me.

– Yeah.

And it’s nice to know where my brothers come from.

Who we all are.

– I think we’re all lucky we found things

we’re passionate about.

– Every single job I got I loved doing.

– [Producer] Do you consider this part of your career now?

– Yes. – Oh yeah.

– Yeah, it’s become part.

And it’s fun too. – Yeah.

– [Producer] What career advice do have

to offer younger gays?

– Be on time for work. – Mm.

– Don’t play sick all the time.

And do your job right.

– Follow your heart,

’cause that is gonna be the most satisfying thing

in the world,

to do a job that you love and do it well.

– Yeah. – All right, final thoughts?

– Thanks for bringing back all the memories.

– Yeah.

– [Producer] Is there anything you wanted to do

that you didn’t get the chance to?

– [Bill] Yes, I wanted to be a philanthropist.

– [Robert] I think we all wanna be a philanthropist.

You have to have money first.

