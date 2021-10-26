Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Paul Daniel Torres – Afraid To Say I Love You [Video]

Paul Daniel Torres – Afraid To Say I Love You [Video]

An honorable mention from the 2020 button poetry video contest

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

An Honorable Mention from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:10
i’m afraid to say i love you
00:13
i’m afraid to say i love you because it
00:16
feels like i’m starting a timer to a
00:18
bomb
00:18
which will leave us both dead
00:22
i’m afraid to say i love you because it
00:24
feels like every time i say it
00:27
it loses resonance like that timer gets
00:30
faster
00:31
and faster i’m afraid to say i love you
00:35
because i’m not sure i know what love is
00:40
the love i’ve had has neither been
00:42
everlasting
00:43
unconditional the love i’ve had
00:47
has made me feel like i’m unlovable
00:50
it’s made me feel like i’m a liability
00:53
that i’m too much to handle
00:57
that i don’t deserve love because i’m
01:00
emotional
01:02
the love i’ve had has made me feel like
01:04
a monster
01:06
because i have this angry in me that i
01:08
pray every day
01:09
will go away and it never does
01:12
i’m afraid to say i love you because
01:15
what if this monster
01:16
hurts you the way i was hurting
01:20
i’m afraid to say i love you because i
01:23
do
01:25
love you but look at how i keep the i
01:29
and the love you separate like somehow
01:32
if i keep that eye out
01:34
i’m only committed 66
01:37
and so i’m relieved of any emotional
01:39
responsibility because i
01:41
don’t want to hurt you
01:43
[Music]
01:45
because i know what happens when love
01:46
for someone turns into hatred
01:50
for yourself
01:55
i know what it’s like to wake up in the
01:56
morning and the first thing you think is
02:00
what did i do wrong and to try your best
02:03
not to look into the mirror
02:06
because you’ll ask yourself maybe they
02:09
left me because i’m so
02:12
ugly to be afraid of certain
02:15
songs
02:16
because certain songs don’t sound like
02:19
music anymore
02:21
but their memories that feel like a
02:23
needle being jammed through your eardrum
02:26
i know when love goes wrong
02:32
i don’t want it for you i don’t want it
02:35
for me
02:37
and these are the things i’m gonna say
02:39
when i say
02:41
i’m fine when you ask
02:44
if i’m okay
02:49
i’m pretty far from okay
02:52
[Music]
02:58
that’s why i’m afraid to say
03:02
i love you
03:05
[Music]
03:16
[Music]
03:24
[Music]
03:32
[Music]
03:45
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

