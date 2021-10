Paul Daniel Torres – Afraid To Say I Love You [Video]

By Button Poetry

An Honorable Mention from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest

Transcript provided by YouTube:

i’m afraid to say i love you because it

which will leave us both dead

i’m afraid to say i love you because it

feels like every time i say it

it loses resonance like that timer gets

and faster i’m afraid to say i love you

because i’m not sure i know what love is

the love i’ve had has neither been

that i’m too much to handle

the love i’ve had has made me feel like

because i have this angry in me that i

will go away and it never does

i’m afraid to say i love you because

hurts you the way i was hurting

i’m afraid to say i love you because i

love you but look at how i keep the i

and the love you separate like somehow

if i keep that eye out

and so i’m relieved of any emotional

because i know what happens when love

i know what it’s like to wake up in the

morning and the first thing you think is

what did i do wrong and to try your best

not to look into the mirror

because you’ll ask yourself maybe they

ugly to be afraid of certain

but their memories that feel like a

i don’t want it for you i don’t want it

and these are the things i’m gonna say

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

