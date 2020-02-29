Productivity Hack #10: Take Care of You Mits Early in the Day.

Your Most Important Things for the day — the things you most need to accomplish that day — should take priority over everything else. However, we all know that fires come up throughout the day, interruptions through phone calls and emails and people dropping by, new demands that will push the best-laid plans aside. If you put off your MITs until later in the day, you will end up not doing them much of the time.

Before you check email or blogs or do anything else in the morning, plan out your day and start on your first MIT. Don’t let yourself be distracted by anything else, and work all the way until you finish that first MIT. There. Now you’ve gotten at least one important thing done. Now, take a 10-minute break, and if you can stand it, get started on your next MIT.

Try to get all three of your MITs done (or 1 or 2 or 4, depending on your setup — but don’t do more than that) before moving on to anything else. If you can do that, the rest of the day is gravy!

—

Previously published on Zenhabits.net.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com