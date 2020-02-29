Get Daily Email
Productivity Hack #10: Take Care of You Mits Early in the Day.

Productivity Hack #10: Take Care of You Mits Early in the Day.

Try to get all three of your mits done (Or 1 or 2 or 4, depending on your setup — but don’t do more than that) Before moving on to anything else.

by Leave a Comment

 

Your Most Important Things for the day — the things you most need to accomplish that day — should take priority over everything else. However, we all know that fires come up throughout the day, interruptions through phone calls and emails and people dropping by, new demands that will push the best-laid plans aside. If you put off your MITs until later in the day, you will end up not doing them much of the time.

Before you check email or blogs or do anything else in the morning, plan out your day and start on your first MIT. Don’t let yourself be distracted by anything else, and work all the way until you finish that first MIT. There. Now you’ve gotten at least one important thing done. Now, take a 10-minute break, and if you can stand it, get started on your next MIT.

Try to get all three of your MITs done (or 1 or 2 or 4, depending on your setup — but don’t do more than that) before moving on to anything else. If you can do that, the rest of the day is gravy!

Previously published on Zenhabits.net.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Leo Babauta

Leo Babauta is the creator and writer of zenhabits.net. He is married with six kids, lives in San Francisco (previously on Guam), is a writer and a runner and a vegan. Follow him on Twitter @zen_habits

