Remembering the End of WWII

World War II ended 75 years ago with the armistice of 14 August 1945 (Victory Over Japan Day). Two weeks later, the formal surrender was signed on 2 September 1945. But for some holdouts in the Pacific, the struggle continued.

Japanese Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda was the last soldier in the Philippines to lay down his arms. He was finally convinced in 1974 that the war was over and he began a life worth living. After a period of ranching in Brazil, he established a school in Japan where youth could learn the lessons of nature. Mr. Onoda died in January 2014 at the age of 91. His essence can be summarized in his quotations.

Lieutenant Onoda, Sir, reporting for orders.

I will do as you say. I will not complain.

Men should never give up. I never do. I would hate to lose.

One must always be civic-minded.

People cannot live completely by themselves.

Life is not fair and people are not equal.

Some dreams are best not to wake up from.

To remember his service, and that of all soldiers and sailors of WWII, Don Mathis offers this poem:

The Ballad of Hiroo Onoda

Hiroo Onoda

Inducted in the army

Under August Moon

Japanese Army

Taught him guerrilla warfare

Spring graduation

1944

Sent to Philippine island

December orders

Never surrender

And never Hari Kari

Live on coconuts

Another August

Another and another

Unit gone, war finished

Onoda lived on

He ate bananas when ripe

Killed cow now and then

He never believed

The fight was done, peace declared

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Until a spring day

Honorable soldier

Recalled 30 years of war

With a storm of grief

Received a pardon

Hiroo was hailed a hero

Still battled dark thoughts

Japan had transformed

He bought a Brazilian farm

But crops gave no balm

Back to his homeland

A life to help young sprouts grow

Gave him fulfillment

Yet the Philippines

Stayed rooted in memory

He must revisit

So in ‘96

He made a pilgrimage back

Palms swayed, conscience cleared

Now, 2014

The harvest is finally done

The warrior goes home

—

Previously published in the Sandyland Chronicle and Voices de la Luna.

Photo: Public Image -supplied by Author