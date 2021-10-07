Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Rudy Francisco – Climate Change [Video]

Rudy Francisco – Climate Change [Video]

“Sometimes, ‘I’m just wondering, at what point do we say this is also the environment?”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button poetry

.


.

Rudy Francisco, performing “Climate Change”.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
while i was browsing the internet the
00:04
other day
00:05
i stumbled across a list of products
00:07
that are available in other countries
00:08
but illegal in the us
00:09
because they are too dangerous
00:13
things like puffer fish and a key fruit
00:16
um i heard the next product that we
00:18
banned are plastic straws
00:20
plastic isn’t biodegradable instead of
00:22
recycling people often just throw them
00:23
away they end up in landfills and in
00:25
oceans basically
00:26
plastic straws are terrible for the
00:28
environment and personally i believe
00:30
this is all important
00:33
also the last time i went to a concert i
00:36
couldn’t focus on the music
00:38
i spent the first 45 minutes analyzing
00:40
the exit scanning the room
00:42
trying to see if i could find anybody
00:43
who wasn’t happy to be there anybody who
00:45
looked like they might be comfortable
00:46
turning a good time into a crime scene
00:48
anybody who wouldn’t mind transforming
00:50
an entire room of strangers
00:51
into a pop-up cemetery full of people
00:54
who just so happen to like the same
00:55
songs a shooter
00:56
always seems obvious in the aftermath
00:59
after we hear what happened
01:00
after the photo is released after we see
01:02
his face but the tricky part
01:03
is identifying him before the gun goes
01:05
off before the bodies drop
01:07
before the blood begins to wonder why
01:08
it’s outside of the person it belongs to
01:10
devin is 25 he stopped going to the
01:13
waffle house in nashville
01:14
after a man walked in with a
01:15
semi-automatic rifle britney is 41.
01:17
she decided to homeschool her daughter
01:19
after the shooting at stoneman douglas
01:21
adam
01:21
is 22 he stopped going to clubs after
01:24
omar mateen killed 49 people
01:26
at pulse in orlando and i’m just
01:27
wondering at what point do we say this
01:30
is also the environment in 1988
01:33
after 6 000 people were injured by lawn
01:35
darts we made them illegal
01:36
but guns killed 30 000 people every year
01:38
in this country now
01:40
preschools are having active shooter
01:42
drills now more high schools
01:43
are installing metal detectors now we’re
01:45
talking about giving guns to the
01:46
teachers so they can protect the
01:48
students but that’s kind of like burning
01:50
all the trees in the spring
01:51
so the forest fire doesn’t take them in
01:53
the summer america
01:54
this is climate change my little cousin
01:57
is 17.
02:01
he asked me to take him tuxedo shopping
02:03
for prom so
02:05
i get to his house at three o’clock but
02:07
he is not there
02:09
i call his phone he doesn’t answer
02:14
his mother says he’s usually home from
02:16
school by now
02:20
at 3 30 i have to stop myself from
02:24
turning on the news
02:27
at 3 45 my hands are shaking
02:32
at four o’clock i’m grasping at
02:36
straws i’m staring out of the window
02:41
and uh
02:45
i’m nervous
02:55
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x