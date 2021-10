Rudy Francisco – Climate Change [Video]

By Button poetry

Rudy Francisco, performing “Climate Change”.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

straws i’m staring out of the window

at four o’clock i’m grasping at

at 3 45 my hands are shaking

at 3 30 i have to stop myself from

his mother says he’s usually home from

he is not there

i get to his house at three o’clock but

he asked me to take him tuxedo shopping

this is climate change my little cousin

so the forest fire doesn’t take them in

all the trees in the spring

students but that’s kind of like burning

teachers so they can protect the

talking about giving guns to the

in this country now

after 6 000 people were injured by lawn

is also the environment in 1988

wondering at what point do we say this

at pulse in orlando and i’m just

is 22 he stopped going to clubs after

after the shooting at stoneman douglas

she decided to homeschool her daughter

after a man walked in with a

devin is 25 he stopped going to the

it’s outside of the person it belongs to

before the blood begins to wonder why

off before the bodies drop

is identifying him before the gun goes

his face but the tricky part

after the photo is released after we see

after we hear what happened

always seems obvious in the aftermath

who just so happen to like the same

looked like they might be comfortable

who wasn’t happy to be there anybody who

trying to see if i could find anybody

also the last time i went to a concert i

this is all important

plastic straws are terrible for the

away they end up in landfills and in

recycling people often just throw them

um i heard the next product that we

because they are too dangerous

but illegal in the us

that are available in other countries

while i was browsing the internet the

—

