Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Regret?

Regret is an odd emotion because it comes only upon reflection. Regret lacks immediacy, and so its power seldom influences events when it could do some good. — William O’Rourke

00:00

[Music]

00:06

did you see regret what’s been your

00:13

biggest regret in life

00:14

Oh biggest regret in life is north of

00:20

gone for it when I was younger when you

00:23

are older you realize a lot of

00:24

opportunites over your yang you think

00:27

you know it another chance

00:29

do you have any regrets in life man no

00:32

no no okay I don’t know I can’t pinpoint

00:35

anything but I mean maybe no not being

00:42

myself most of the time I kinda have to

00:46

people around me rather than just being

00:48

myself

00:54

I guess my biggest regret is not

00:56

spending as much time with my grandma as

00:58

I should have

00:59

my biggest regret would probably be not

01:06

marrying a girl that should have you

01:08

have in your head oh no no it’s what

01:11

made me who I am

01:12

davin your dress yeah I first want to

01:19

choose my friend okay okay yeah yeah

01:27

my biggest L Robley nothing more time to

01:30

myself earlier in life and just

01:32

developing it for a better ball pattern

01:35

recently so you could be good with that

01:38

yes yeah it’s taking hard work go he’s

01:42

meaner ah probably not being out here

01:46

sooner

01:49

I don’t see as any mistakes or anything

01:52

I have done as a regret so I do I do

01:57

feel like I’m going to regret something

01:59

in life soon but it just doesn’t come

02:02

yet man that’s hard probably letting the

02:07

love of my life goes away I regret

02:10

almost every life choice I’ve ever made

02:12

but you know what I live with it that’s

02:14

okay not spend enough time with my

02:16

children getting married yeah let’s see

02:22

that I didn’t stop to appreciate life

02:27

sooner because we’re only here for a

02:30

limited amount of time and you know I’m

02:34

over now so if I feel the ends near but

02:37

I just feel like now the days mean a lot

02:40

more to me than when I was younger so I

02:41

think I you know it’s kind of self

02:44

indulgent or kind of selfish but that’s

02:46

my regret I guess I could pick one off

02:48

the top my hand

02:49

biggest regret

02:53

would probably not sticking with biology

02:57

as a major I don’t know that I really do

03:01

a lot of regretting nothing pop stuff

03:04

oh it’s Jesus I don’t know against my

03:09

graduating college caring what other

03:12

people think to elaborate on that I

03:15

guess just you know living my life by

03:17

those people standards or other people’s

03:18

opinions instead of my own I’m finding

03:21

that truth is West my biggest regretting

03:24

like not having my children to work

03:27

earlier in their life just not doing

03:32

what I wanted to do when I wanted to do

03:33

it I mean I think in high school I could

03:39

have improved myself a lot more with the

03:43

resources around me instead of focusing

03:45

on you know the set path in front of me

03:48

that’s a tough one there’s a lot of them

03:50

probably not as ambitious as I should

03:55

have been they didn’t move here to San

03:58

Diego sooner honestly it sounds terrible

04:02

my biggest regret was going to get my

04:04

masters because now I have a shift on a

04:06

students debt

04:07

considering I’m only 13 no but one that

04:11

pops out is I was at a Shawn Mendes

04:13

concert and I had an opportunity to take

04:15

a picture with him but I never did not

04:20

being more mindful sooner not traveling

04:24

enough I would say working too much not

04:27

spending more time with the kids

04:29

biggest regret in life and I put that on

04:33

film

04:37

I have one good one but I can’t share it

04:41

sorry good luck we defrost

04:44

[Music]

