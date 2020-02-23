Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Regret?

Regret is an odd emotion because it comes only upon reflection. Regret lacks immediacy, and so its power seldom influences events when it could do some good. — William O’Rourke
did you see regret what’s been your
biggest regret in life
Oh biggest regret in life is north of
gone for it when I was younger when you
are older you realize a lot of
opportunites over your yang you think
you know it another chance
do you have any regrets in life man no
no no okay I don’t know I can’t pinpoint
anything but I mean maybe no not being
myself most of the time I kinda have to
people around me rather than just being
myself
I guess my biggest regret is not
spending as much time with my grandma as
I should have
my biggest regret would probably be not
marrying a girl that should have you
have in your head oh no no it’s what
made me who I am
davin your dress yeah I first want to
choose my friend okay okay yeah yeah
my biggest L Robley nothing more time to
myself earlier in life and just
developing it for a better ball pattern
recently so you could be good with that
yes yeah it’s taking hard work go he’s
meaner ah probably not being out here
sooner
I don’t see as any mistakes or anything
I have done as a regret so I do I do
feel like I’m going to regret something
in life soon but it just doesn’t come
yet man that’s hard probably letting the
love of my life goes away I regret
almost every life choice I’ve ever made
but you know what I live with it that’s
okay not spend enough time with my
children getting married yeah let’s see
that I didn’t stop to appreciate life
sooner because we’re only here for a
limited amount of time and you know I’m
over now so if I feel the ends near but
I just feel like now the days mean a lot
more to me than when I was younger so I
think I you know it’s kind of self
indulgent or kind of selfish but that’s
my regret I guess I could pick one off
the top my hand
biggest regret
would probably not sticking with biology
as a major I don’t know that I really do
a lot of regretting nothing pop stuff
oh it’s Jesus I don’t know against my
graduating college caring what other
people think to elaborate on that I
guess just you know living my life by
those people standards or other people’s
opinions instead of my own I’m finding
that truth is West my biggest regretting
like not having my children to work
earlier in their life just not doing
what I wanted to do when I wanted to do
it I mean I think in high school I could
have improved myself a lot more with the
resources around me instead of focusing
on you know the set path in front of me
that’s a tough one there’s a lot of them
probably not as ambitious as I should
have been they didn’t move here to San
Diego sooner honestly it sounds terrible
my biggest regret was going to get my
masters because now I have a shift on a
students debt
considering I’m only 13 no but one that
pops out is I was at a Shawn Mendes
concert and I had an opportunity to take
a picture with him but I never did not
being more mindful sooner not traveling
enough I would say working too much not
spending more time with the kids
biggest regret in life and I put that on
film
I have one good one but I can’t share it
sorry good luck we defrost
