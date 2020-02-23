Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Regret?

Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Regret?

"It's not what your are, it's what you don't become that hurts." Oscar Levant

by Leave a Comment

Regret is an odd emotion because it comes only upon reflection. Regret lacks immediacy, and so its power seldom influences events when it could do some good. — William O’Rourke

00:00
[Music]
00:06
did you see regret what’s been your
00:13
biggest regret in life
00:14
Oh biggest regret in life is north of
00:20
gone for it when I was younger when you
00:23
are older you realize a lot of
00:24
opportunites over your yang you think
00:27
you know it another chance
00:29
do you have any regrets in life man no
00:32
no no okay I don’t know I can’t pinpoint
00:35
anything but I mean maybe no not being
00:42
myself most of the time I kinda have to
00:46
people around me rather than just being
00:48
myself
00:54
I guess my biggest regret is not
00:56
spending as much time with my grandma as
00:58
I should have
00:59
my biggest regret would probably be not
01:06
marrying a girl that should have you
01:08
have in your head oh no no it’s what
01:11
made me who I am
01:12
davin your dress yeah I first want to
01:19
choose my friend okay okay yeah yeah
01:27
my biggest L Robley nothing more time to
01:30
myself earlier in life and just
01:32
developing it for a better ball pattern
01:35
recently so you could be good with that
01:38
yes yeah it’s taking hard work go he’s
01:42
meaner ah probably not being out here
01:46
sooner
01:49
I don’t see as any mistakes or anything
01:52
I have done as a regret so I do I do
01:57
feel like I’m going to regret something
01:59
in life soon but it just doesn’t come
02:02
yet man that’s hard probably letting the
02:07
love of my life goes away I regret
02:10
almost every life choice I’ve ever made
02:12
but you know what I live with it that’s
02:14
okay not spend enough time with my
02:16
children getting married yeah let’s see
02:22
that I didn’t stop to appreciate life
02:27
sooner because we’re only here for a
02:30
limited amount of time and you know I’m
02:34
over now so if I feel the ends near but
02:37
I just feel like now the days mean a lot
02:40
more to me than when I was younger so I
02:41
think I you know it’s kind of self
02:44
indulgent or kind of selfish but that’s
02:46
my regret I guess I could pick one off
02:48
the top my hand
02:49
biggest regret
02:53
would probably not sticking with biology
02:57
as a major I don’t know that I really do
03:01
a lot of regretting nothing pop stuff
03:04
oh it’s Jesus I don’t know against my
03:09
graduating college caring what other
03:12
people think to elaborate on that I
03:15
guess just you know living my life by
03:17
those people standards or other people’s
03:18
opinions instead of my own I’m finding
03:21
that truth is West my biggest regretting
03:24
like not having my children to work
03:27
earlier in their life just not doing
03:32
what I wanted to do when I wanted to do
03:33
it I mean I think in high school I could
03:39
have improved myself a lot more with the
03:43
resources around me instead of focusing
03:45
on you know the set path in front of me
03:48
that’s a tough one there’s a lot of them
03:50
probably not as ambitious as I should
03:55
have been they didn’t move here to San
03:58
Diego sooner honestly it sounds terrible
04:02
my biggest regret was going to get my
04:04
masters because now I have a shift on a
04:06
students debt
04:07
considering I’m only 13 no but one that
04:11
pops out is I was at a Shawn Mendes
04:13
concert and I had an opportunity to take
04:15
a picture with him but I never did not
04:20
being more mindful sooner not traveling
04:24
enough I would say working too much not
04:27
spending more time with the kids
04:29
biggest regret in life and I put that on
04:33
film
04:37
I have one good one but I can’t share it
04:41
sorry good luck we defrost
04:44
[Music]

