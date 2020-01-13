The 1 Video You Must Watch If You Want a Relationship

I need you to know that the journey you and I are on together in 2020 (and beyond) is about so much more than finding love.

Because while a good portion of my content is about what to say and do in relationships…

At its core, what we’re really doing together is much deeper…

Because YOU are so much more than some lucky man’s future girlfriend or wife…

You’re a whole person with hopes and dreams and a purpose.

And while I love hearing the success stories from women who have found the man they were looking for…

I get even more happiness from hearing about your stories of personal growth and self-love…

Look, romantic relationships aren’t the end-all-be-all…

They’re just one aspect of a life worth living.

And this year, I want us to commit to having a well-rounded life that we’re proud to share with the right person, not a life that is dependent on another person.

