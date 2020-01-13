Get Daily Email
The 1 Video You Must Watch If You Want a Relationship

The 1 Video You Must Watch If You Want a Relationship

This is an important message...

I need you to know that the journey you and I are on together in 2020 (and beyond) is about so much more than finding love.

Because while a good portion of my content is about what to say and do in relationships…

At its core, what we’re really doing together is much deeper…

Because YOU are so much more than some lucky man’s future girlfriend or wife…

You’re a whole person with hopes and dreams and a purpose.

And while I love hearing the success stories from women who have found the man they were looking for…

I get even more happiness from hearing about your stories of personal growth and self-love…

Look, romantic relationships aren’t the end-all-be-all…

They’re just one aspect of a life worth living.

And this year, I want us to commit to having a well-rounded life that we’re proud to share with the right person, not a life that is dependent on another person.

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

