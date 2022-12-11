Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / The Birth of Trauma

The Birth of Trauma

Poetry: "the process of life is a trauma / from the start"

*Trigger Warning: Trauma, Gore, & Abandonment*

we tear into this world
existing at the expense of another
covered in blood we’ve spilled
declaring war from within
breaking into the open
some of us costing lives to begin our own
with ignorance and innocence
proof it’s not always personal
beaten before we’re embraced
we wake up, slapped and screaming
shedding tears, we’re taken
out of the dark
into the strange
surrounded by culprits
leaving with strangers
who will become familiar
only to abandon us
in the end
the process of life is a trauma
from the start

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About L.C.

LS is a full-time writer and part-time wanderer. She graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Creative Writing. She lives in New York City with her betta fish Daphne.

Follow me on Medium:
sincerelyLC.medium.com.

