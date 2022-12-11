The Birth of Trauma

*Trigger Warning: Trauma, Gore, & Abandonment*

we tear into this world

existing at the expense of another

covered in blood we’ve spilled

declaring war from within

breaking into the open

some of us costing lives to begin our own

with ignorance and innocence

proof it’s not always personal

beaten before we’re embraced

we wake up, slapped and screaming

shedding tears, we’re taken

out of the dark

into the strange

surrounded by culprits

leaving with strangers

who will become familiar

only to abandon us

in the end

the process of life is a trauma

from the start

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

