Trans Woman Reflects on Her Four-Decade Journey to Authenticity

Story 1 – 0:08
1969: Trans Woman Reflects On Exploring Her Gender As A Child.
“I Knew Inside Who I Really Was.”
Story 2 – 5:29
1990s: After Years Of Trying To Change Who She Was, Trans Woman Learns That “It Was Nothing To Be Fixed.”
Story 3 – 11:29
From Hesitance To Acceptance, Trans Woman’s Mother Is “Proud Of My Strength To Be Who I Really Am.”
Story 4 – 17:41
Trans Woman Comes Out To Neighbors After Hilarious Encounter.
Story 5 – 20:28
Trans Woman Warmly Embraced By Daughters:
“You could change the cover of a book but the story stays the same.”
Story 6 – 26:30
Trans Mechanic Embraced By Colleagues: “It’s Been Wonderful And It Gets Better Every Year.”
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.