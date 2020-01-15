Trans Woman Reflects on Her Four-Decade Journey to Authenticity

Story 1 – 0:08

1969: Trans Woman Reflects On Exploring Her Gender As A Child.

“I Knew Inside Who I Really Was.”

Story 2 – 5:29

1990s: After Years Of Trying To Change Who She Was, Trans Woman Learns That “It Was Nothing To Be Fixed.”

Story 3 – 11:29

From Hesitance To Acceptance, Trans Woman’s Mother Is “Proud Of My Strength To Be Who I Really Am.”

Story 4 – 17:41

Trans Woman Comes Out To Neighbors After Hilarious Encounter.

Story 5 – 20:28

Trans Woman Warmly Embraced By Daughters:

“You could change the cover of a book but the story stays the same.”

Story 6 – 26:30

Trans Mechanic Embraced By Colleagues: “It’s Been Wonderful And It Gets Better Every Year.”

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—