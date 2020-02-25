Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / What’s the Kindest Thing You’ve Done for Someone?

What’s the Kindest Thing You’ve Done for Someone?

"I held his hand as he passed away."

by Leave a Comment

00:00
[Music]
00:00
I just thing I’ve done for someone yeah
00:08
oh come on now that’s a hard one yeah
00:24
so I went to a party one time in college
00:29
and I found my friend who is a girl
00:32
passed out on the ground was gonna might
00:36
be a little depressing but I I work in a
00:39
hospital and there was a really old man
00:42
used on hospice his family didn’t make
00:45
it in time so I held his hand as he
00:49
passed away we think that she got like
00:53
some GHB or something so I carried her
00:55
like two miles back to her dorm I don’t
00:58
know I guess I helped a bird I save the
01:01
birds or I don’t know there was an old
01:04
man and he was like struggling down the
01:06
street and they just asked me to open
01:08
toys shoe so I did that and then I
01:10
helped him walk to the butchers and then
01:12
just helped him walk took it as a gay
01:14
lift a friend of his was picking him up
01:16
my grandfather’s best friend’s wife was
01:21
dying them all fenced and the people
01:24
that she picked to look after were very
01:25
good at looking after and so I promised
01:29
that I would and I did that or better
01:31
part of I guess five years out of the
01:33
last seven or so every day everything I
01:36
had it worked out really good night I
01:38
took funny from it
01:40
and I learned a lot of my life and all
01:42
sorts of things someone asked me for
01:45
gags last week and I give them like
01:49
almost Empire hey I do addict
01:56
oh my gosh when I was at work somebody
01:59
was blind and I was helping them shot
02:03
for significant other Sarah my country I
02:08
could
02:11
ah
02:14
help somebody back help someone back on
02:17
the road
02:18
fix a tire so I had a friend in college
02:20
who had been through like a lot of stuff
02:22
in his life just seemingly one of those
02:25
people that every shitty thing happened
02:27
to and then he also kind of increased it
02:29
with like addiction to drug and alcohol
02:31
and them the moment sticks out to me
02:35
that we were hanging out with him and
02:37
his roommate and it’s like they had this
02:40
great relationship where they just kind
02:41
of banter with each other and give each
02:42
other and he was talking about how
02:46
he had scars on his arms from like you
02:47
know cutting and stuff and how whenever
02:49
he goes to like a medical service place
02:51
or like goes to get blood drawn they
02:53
always really judge him for it
02:55
he was like yeah the nurses like judge
02:56
me and this is like my first time
02:59
meeting him and I was just like oh god
03:02
I’m so sorry that’s really shitty and I
03:07
don’t know it’s hard to explain but I
03:08
could tell that no one had ever had that
03:10
response before
03:13
so he just looked at me and he was like
03:14
oh thanks for saying that
03:18
and yes so I guess that’s not like a
03:20
traditional nice gesture but I could
03:22
tell it meant a lot to him yeah so
03:26
that’s what came to mind I think the
03:29
kindest thing I’ve ever done is just to
03:30
love somebody I buy coffee for people at
03:34
the circle-k
03:35
you’re somebody in line that just buying
03:38
coffee or small thing don’t go pay for
03:40
them and just leave before they can say
03:43
anything actually carried her bike five
03:46
flights up to our apartment and it’s not
03:48
like a small bike it’s like a mountain
03:50
bike so I did it for her cuz I’ll
03:53
there’s broken I bought a car for a
03:59
resident in domestic crisis shelter but
04:02
I was on the board of directors before
04:05
hmm I’ve never thought about that
04:08
question so you really make me take care
04:09
I want to make sure I give a good answer
04:10
let’s get a good take my time here
04:14
it would probably be brief pray for
04:17
someone that they got the thing that I
04:20
wanted I think that was the kind of
04:22
thing I ever did for the chance I’m
04:24
afraid for them to get it I was trying
04:26
to give it up you know from my heart
04:32
beating laying on the money
04:35
let them live in my house they got
04:39
kicked out of a house written free eggs
04:44
is especially London Bay Area sure I was
04:50
in that why just be a support for him
04:54
honestly the kindest thing I’ve done for
04:57
someone what time I bought a guy I’m a
05:02
pharmacist and he came in his home less
05:04
than a year this job interview coming up
05:06
so I bought him all kinds of shower
05:07
stuff to get ready for his interview I
05:11
would say I try to do something kind for
05:13
at least one person every single day if
05:15
it’s buying someone true that can’t
05:17
afford it or helping out friends on a
05:20
daily basis that neither lending hand
05:21
it’s whatever I could do to help out
05:23
give a nice compliment healthy my sister
05:29
with Charlie will come to scoff
05:31
counselor hmm I hope some people get a
05:34
job and change their career telephone I
05:38
bought my friend around to drink that’s
05:40
the most recent nicest thing I did I
05:42
guess a recent example one I worked as
05:45
an EMT for a long time and I guess I
05:49
went out of the world every now that off
05:51
the a medical emergency that happens in
05:54
real life and a lot of people just kind
05:55
of walk by you know aren’t sure what to
05:58
do and
06:00
I guess I always think it’s kind of my
06:02
responsibility to do something if I have
06:04
the capability we don’t know if this is
06:06
a huge order for the Special Olympics
06:09
I bought somebody a coat the other day
06:11
who is asking just for money
06:14
actually we have shown up today and we
06:17
give them some dollars but you also
06:18
helped us up as well so you get the
06:20
airport pick up our rental car I don’t
06:23
think I know of the money um I bought
06:26
somebody a miller one huh yeah so I mean
06:29
it’s interesting that you would do this
06:30
project because that’s a very good
06:34
question to ask make people think about
06:41
you’re going to say my say you’re right
06:43
okay so uragan that you’re going to say
06:45
the kind of things she’s done for you
06:47
and you’ll say the kind of thing she’s
06:49
done for you
06:50
I’ll go first okay she is my sister okay
06:52
refer name is Juliana and I’m Teresa um
06:55
and you have done many kind things from
06:57
your eyeliner but the most recent one is
06:59
she came out actually for our family our
07:02
grandmother is kind of struggling I
07:04
passed she passed away recently and she
07:06
came out to be of support to our mother
07:08
the family and cheese I have a hard job
07:11
in Sochi has been cleaning my blazer
07:14
yeah no person cleaning my place and
07:17
like doing all of my laundry and just
07:19
cooking meals everyday spending Simon
07:21
keeping their attention
07:23
oh I’m not a kind person so she stroked
07:29
yeah the older so I just got out of beat
07:31
down well I think the kind of thing he’s
07:35
ever done is listening to me without
07:38
judgment so if ever have an issue I know
07:41
that I can come to her and I can be the
07:44
wackiest thing or the hardest thing so
07:51
no thank you
07:54
[Music]
08:15
you

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.