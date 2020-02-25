What’s the Kindest Thing You’ve Done for Someone?

00:00
[Music]
00:00
I just thing I’ve done for someone yeah
00:08
oh come on now that’s a hard one yeah
00:24
so I went to a party one time in college
00:29
and I found my friend who is a girl
00:32
passed out on the ground was gonna might
00:36
be a little depressing but I I work in a
00:39
hospital and there was a really old man
00:42
used on hospice his family didn’t make
00:45
it in time so I held his hand as he
00:49
passed away we think that she got like
00:53
some GHB or something so I carried her
00:55
like two miles back to her dorm I don’t
00:58
know I guess I helped a bird I save the
01:01
birds or I don’t know there was an old
01:04
man and he was like struggling down the
01:06
street and they just asked me to open
01:08
toys shoe so I did that and then I
01:10
helped him walk to the butchers and then
01:12
just helped him walk took it as a gay
01:14
lift a friend of his was picking him up
01:16
my grandfather’s best friend’s wife was
01:21
dying them all fenced and the people
01:24
that she picked to look after were very
01:25
good at looking after and so I promised
01:29
that I would and I did that or better
01:31
part of I guess five years out of the
01:33
last seven or so every day everything I
01:36
had it worked out really good night I
01:38
took funny from it
01:40
and I learned a lot of my life and all
01:42
sorts of things someone asked me for
01:45
gags last week and I give them like
01:49
almost Empire hey I do addict
01:56
oh my gosh when I was at work somebody
01:59
was blind and I was helping them shot
02:03
for significant other Sarah my country I
02:08
could
02:11
ah
02:14
help somebody back help someone back on
02:17
the road
02:18
fix a tire so I had a friend in college
02:20
who had been through like a lot of stuff
02:22
in his life just seemingly one of those
02:25
people that every shitty thing happened
02:27
to and then he also kind of increased it
02:29
with like addiction to drug and alcohol
02:31
and them the moment sticks out to me
02:35
that we were hanging out with him and
02:37
his roommate and it’s like they had this
02:40
great relationship where they just kind
02:41
of banter with each other and give each
02:42
other and he was talking about how
02:46
he had scars on his arms from like you
02:47
know cutting and stuff and how whenever
02:49
he goes to like a medical service place
02:51
or like goes to get blood drawn they
02:53
always really judge him for it
02:55
he was like yeah the nurses like judge
02:56
me and this is like my first time
02:59
meeting him and I was just like oh god
03:02
I’m so sorry that’s really shitty and I
03:07
don’t know it’s hard to explain but I
03:08
could tell that no one had ever had that
03:10
response before
03:13
so he just looked at me and he was like
03:14
oh thanks for saying that
03:18
and yes so I guess that’s not like a
03:20
traditional nice gesture but I could
03:22
tell it meant a lot to him yeah so
03:26
that’s what came to mind I think the
03:29
kindest thing I’ve ever done is just to
03:30
love somebody I buy coffee for people at
03:34
the circle-k
03:35
you’re somebody in line that just buying
03:38
coffee or small thing don’t go pay for
03:40
them and just leave before they can say
03:43
anything actually carried her bike five
03:46
flights up to our apartment and it’s not
03:48
like a small bike it’s like a mountain
03:50
bike so I did it for her cuz I’ll
03:53
there’s broken I bought a car for a
03:59
resident in domestic crisis shelter but
04:02
I was on the board of directors before
04:05
hmm I’ve never thought about that
04:08
question so you really make me take care
04:09
I want to make sure I give a good answer
04:10
let’s get a good take my time here
04:14
it would probably be brief pray for
04:17
someone that they got the thing that I
04:20
wanted I think that was the kind of
04:22
thing I ever did for the chance I’m
04:24
afraid for them to get it I was trying
04:26
to give it up you know from my heart
04:32
beating laying on the money
04:35
let them live in my house they got
04:39
kicked out of a house written free eggs
04:44
is especially London Bay Area sure I was
04:50
in that why just be a support for him
04:54
honestly the kindest thing I’ve done for
04:57
someone what time I bought a guy I’m a
05:02
pharmacist and he came in his home less
05:04
than a year this job interview coming up
05:06
so I bought him all kinds of shower
05:07
stuff to get ready for his interview I
05:11
would say I try to do something kind for
05:13
at least one person every single day if
05:15
it’s buying someone true that can’t
05:17
afford it or helping out friends on a
05:20
daily basis that neither lending hand
05:21
it’s whatever I could do to help out
05:23
give a nice compliment healthy my sister
05:29
with Charlie will come to scoff
05:31
counselor hmm I hope some people get a
05:34
job and change their career telephone I
05:38
bought my friend around to drink that’s
05:40
the most recent nicest thing I did I
05:42
guess a recent example one I worked as
05:45
an EMT for a long time and I guess I
05:49
went out of the world every now that off
05:51
the a medical emergency that happens in
05:54
real life and a lot of people just kind
05:55
of walk by you know aren’t sure what to
05:58
do and
06:00
I guess I always think it’s kind of my
06:02
responsibility to do something if I have
06:04
the capability we don’t know if this is
06:06
a huge order for the Special Olympics
06:09
I bought somebody a coat the other day
06:11
who is asking just for money
06:14
actually we have shown up today and we
06:17
give them some dollars but you also
06:18
helped us up as well so you get the
06:20
airport pick up our rental car I don’t
06:23
think I know of the money um I bought
06:26
somebody a miller one huh yeah so I mean
06:29
it’s interesting that you would do this
06:30
project because that’s a very good
06:34
question to ask make people think about
06:41
you’re going to say my say you’re right
06:43
okay so uragan that you’re going to say
06:45
the kind of things she’s done for you
06:47
and you’ll say the kind of thing she’s
06:49
done for you
06:50
I’ll go first okay she is my sister okay
06:52
refer name is Juliana and I’m Teresa um
06:55
and you have done many kind things from
06:57
your eyeliner but the most recent one is
06:59
she came out actually for our family our
07:02
grandmother is kind of struggling I
07:04
passed she passed away recently and she
07:06
came out to be of support to our mother
07:08
the family and cheese I have a hard job
07:11
in Sochi has been cleaning my blazer
07:14
yeah no person cleaning my place and
07:17
like doing all of my laundry and just
07:19
cooking meals everyday spending Simon
07:21
keeping their attention
07:23
oh I’m not a kind person so she stroked
07:29
yeah the older so I just got out of beat
07:31
down well I think the kind of thing he’s
07:35
ever done is listening to me without
07:38
judgment so if ever have an issue I know
07:41
that I can come to her and I can be the
07:44
wackiest thing or the hardest thing so
07:51
no thank you
07:54
[Music]
08:15
you
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.