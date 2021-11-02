Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / William Evans – Battle of Versailles [Video]

William Evans – Battle of Versailles [Video]

William Evans, performing at the amp room in San Antonio, TX.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

William Evans, performing at The AMP Room in San Antonio, TX.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
– The park opened, and it was good.
00:06
And the white folks came, and it was still good.
00:09
And the white folks brought their dogs,
00:10
and the kids could no longer run free through the fields
00:13
and the kids could no longer play soccer
00:15
for fear of stepping in dog shit.
00:16
And we thought, well, this is easy.
00:18
They must go.
00:20
The dogs, I mean.
00:21
But the city said yes, they should go.
00:24
So they called a meeting to tell them
00:26
no longer will your dogs shit in the park.
00:28
And we thought, well, this is easy,
00:29
until it was announced that a dog park would be built, too,
00:32
and we thought, well, that’s unexpected.
00:35
But we, too, have wanted to be given a field
00:38
and nothing but options.
00:39
We, too, have begged for a sanctuary
00:41
where the leather is unclamped from our necks,
00:43
so we thought, cool, a new dog park would be cool.
00:46
Until we saw that we were the new dog park,
00:49
except they still called it a park,
00:51
and no one ever cleans up the dog shit,
00:54
and no one ever forgets the first time a dog broke free
00:57
of a leash, of an owner’s attention,
00:59
and saw you as that new opportunity.
01:02
(audience cheers and claps)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

