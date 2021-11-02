William Evans – Battle of Versailles [Video]

By Button Poetry

William Evans, performing at The AMP Room in San Antonio, TX.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

– The park opened, and it was good.

And the white folks came, and it was still good.

and the kids could no longer run free through the fields

and the kids could no longer play soccer

And we thought, well, this is easy.

But the city said yes, they should go.

So they called a meeting to tell them

no longer will your dogs shit in the park.

And we thought, well, this is easy,

until it was announced that a dog park would be built, too,

But we, too, have wanted to be given a field

We, too, have begged for a sanctuary

where the leather is unclamped from our necks,

so we thought, cool, a new dog park would be cool.

Until we saw that we were the new dog park,

except they still called it a park,

and no one ever cleans up the dog shit,

and no one ever forgets the first time a dog broke free

and saw you as that new opportunity.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

