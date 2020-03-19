From the Publisher: To Everyone Writing About Coronavirus for The Good Men Project

We want you to write about the Coronavirus [COVID-19]. We want to hear your thoughts, your fears, how you are coping, how we are coming together, what is changing for you personally. Over the years, The Good Men Project has been known for responding to the defining events of our times — whether they are natural disasters, mass shootings, exposure of abuses and more — by gathering a diversity of points of view and creating a layered and nuanced worldview.

But there is a caveat. A mandate, in fact. We will NOT publish anything that minimizes or dismisses current guidelines by doctors, scientists, the CDC and our government about social distancing, sheltering in place, hand-washing, quarantines and other actions that are being put in place for the common good.

We think it is important to understand the reasons for this. The protections are being put in place, in part, because of the in-depth analysis by the Imperial College of London that looked at scenarios of what might happen with varied responses to COVID-19, including no response, a suppression response and a mitigation response. The potential consequences of “no response” are dire:

If no precautions had been taken against COVID-19, the actual death toll from the virus would be close to 4 million Americans—in a span of 3 months. 8-15% of all Americans over 70 would die. How many people is 4 million Americans? It’s more Americans than have died all at once from anything, ever. It’s the population of Los Angeles. It’s four times the number of Americans who died in the Civil War…on both sides combined. It’s two-thirds as many people as died in the Holocaust. Americans make up 4.4% of the world’s population. So if we simply extrapolate these numbers to the rest of the world—this gives us 90 million deaths globally from COVID-19. That’s 15 Holocausts. That’s 1.5 times as many people as died in World War II, over 12 years. This would take 3-6 months. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Clearly the world has chosen to take action in order to avoid such extreme consequences. Additional models have much lower sick and death rates — but only if we continue to work together to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The Good Men Project values every contributor, community member, fan, supporter — anyone who has been a part of us throughout the years. We want to not only help with individual and public safety but to help with the common good — and continue to work towards a world that is better for everyone.

You can email [email protected] with any questions. Although response times may be slower than normal, we maintain a virtual workforce and will continue to try respond to every inquiry.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

