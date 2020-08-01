10 India Press Release Distribution Services – Who’s the Best

—

A press release, also known as news release has always been an inexpensive way of gaining publicity and coverage for a business. It is basically, a public relations announcement about the latest development of a company that is sent to news media, journalists, target audience and publications for pickup. However, to send a press release, one has to hire a reliable press release distribution company or agency that can distribute the press release to reputable news outlets, journalists and publications.

For businesses of all sizes across India, press release distribution services have become a critical component of their overall marketing strategy. The very best India PR distribution services combine a strong track record of success, an unparalleled reputation in the marketplace, and phenomenal reach. As a result, they can be leveraged as part of promoting and marketing any new product launch, event announcement, or business accomplishment.

This combination of reach and reputation makes it easier for Indian businesses and marketers to deliver on their business goals – whether it is attracting new website visitors, building a larger customer base or attracting potential new investors. In contrast, smaller and less established press release services simply lack the credibility, customer reviews and deep personal relationships to add any true value to their press release outreach activities. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the 10 most trusted and most effective press release distribution services in India today.

#1: PRIndiaWire.com

If you are looking for an affordable Indian PR distribution service that can deliver superior results, PRIndiaWire.com is a go-to website. Based on what they offer and number of pickups they deliver, we have decided to rank this company as Number 1 press release distribution service in India. They are the only Indian press release distribution company that can deliver maximum number of pickups (300 to 600 online news sites). Their PR distribution prices are in the range of $89 to $299, which is quite low compared to other service providers in India. Their $89 Base PR distribution pack is the cheapest option, where they guarantee pickup in around 300+ online news sites, including 100 local and regional Indian news sites spanning across major Cities and Sates of India. Your press release is indexed in major search engines and news aggregators. At a time when most PR distribution companies charge you an additional fee for each and every extra word in your press release, PRIndiaWire.com has made this feature free for its customers. In other words, there’s no limit or restriction regarding the length or number of words in your press release. They have become an ideal choice for Indian startups, entrepreneurs, PR agencies, artists, digital marketers, and business professionals looking for fast and easy press release distribution.

#2: Business Wire India

Business Wire India stands out for its deep commitment and experience with the Indian market – it has developed relationships with over 9,000 Indian journalists and 1,500 Indian media outlets. When you combine this scale and reach with Business Wire’s overall global reach (60,000 media outlets and 89,000 journalists), it’s easy to see why Indian clients rely on this press release distribution service to achieve results. Globally, Business Wire has more than 60 years’ worth of experience of connecting businesses and marketers with new audiences, and offers a patented NX network of global distribution that covers 162 countries, 193 industries and trade verticals, and 20 different languages. As proof of the company’s unparalleled reputation and reach, Business Wire is now a Berkshire Hathaway company, meaning it has the seal of approval from one of the most influential and powerful investors in the world, Warren Buffett. In addition to standard press release and PR activities, Business Wire India also offers a full line of investor relations (IR), financial disclosure, and measurement and analytics services.

#3: PR Newswire India

PR Newswire has the world’s largest and most trusted distribution network, ensuring that your new press release will get the reach and exposure it deserves. PR Newswire’s global distribution network spans 170 countries, 40 different languages, 300,000 media outlets, and over 17 million journalists, editors, writers and influencers. Within India, PR Newswire has established relationships with journalists and influencers across a wide range of different industries and verticals, including finance, general business, travel, and fashion. PR Newswire gives any business the ability to create a multimedia press release as well as an SEO-friendly microsite where the press release can be hosted. This makes it much easier for any journalist or writer to transform any press release into a full-fledged story, article or feature piece. Where PR Newswire really stands out is its ability to offer a full suite of complementary services for your marketing team. PR Newswire is now a Cision company, meaning that you have access to a very comprehensive suite of services, ranging from best-in-class investor relations services to outdoor advertising opportunities across Asia. What makes all this possible is PR Newswire’s inclusion as part of the Cision Communications Cloud.

#4: Help a Reporter Out (HARO)

Help A Reporter Out (HARO) is a different type of press release distribution service – it’s best to think of it as a matching service for journalists who need quotes and insights for upcoming articles and businesses able to provide them. Journalists provide queries, and companies answer them. Instead of your business only appearing in articles that might appeal to only a relatively limited audience, you now have the opportunity to appear in articles with true mass appeal (such as an article about business conditions in India, or about new small business marketing trends in Mumbai). One of the most appealing aspects of HARO is just how affordable it is for smaller businesses – the basic service is free, while the standard service is just $19 per month. With the free service, you can get an unlimited number of new media opportunities delivered to your inbox each day. The standard service allows you to use keywords to filter out new opportunities, as well as to receive text alerts any time a journalist is requesting commentary or insights on a certain topic or keyword. HARO is used by some of the top media outlets in the world – such as TIME, Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Reuters, and New York Times – so a relatively small monthly investment might end up generating a global audience for your company and its products. Currently, HARO has signed up over 55,000 journalists and bloggers who use this service.

#5: Digitals Daddy

Based in Gurgaon, Delhi, Digitals Daddy is one of India’s foremost press release distribution services. Their reputation is second to none and they have had countless satisfied customers over the years. Digitals Daddy are a full function marketing agency that provides creative services, such as media monitoring services, content support and 360° branding functions to help you to build your brand. The Digitals Daddy team consists of various industry experts who can help you in linking your brand and its content to the media. Working on multiple media platforms, they understand the urgency of press releases and are highly proficient and adept at ensuring that your press release is distributed to the correct media partners at the right time. You can therefore leave your press release safely in the highly capable hands of the Digitals Daddy team, knowing that they will do everything that needs to be done! A great advantage of working with Digitals Daddy is that they not only provide excellent press release distribution services, but they can also support you in every area of your digital marketing campaign, so they are definitely a one-stop shop.

#6: Press Release Power

Looking for a quick, easy and cost-effective way to get your company’s content out there? Press Release Power can assist you and ticks all of the above boxes. Their approach is innovative and they do things a little differently from the press releases of days gone by – and it works! The Press Release Power team is always a pleasure to work with and they are friendly and always keep you updated on the progress of your press release distribution. They also often make very useful suggestions to their clients and have a natural instinct around PR, what works and what doesn’t. They are unlike traditional press release agencies in that they allow you to promote anything you want on their easy-to-use platform. Their platform combines the very best of advertising and public relations and is a central business directory for press releases, job searches and much more. This means that they have a lot of power to help you generate excellent leads and bring your brand to the next level. You can have your press release published for a very reasonable price and the entire process shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes: definitely something to consider for time-strapped entrepreneurs!

#7: BrainPulse

If you don’t want to waste time having your press released distributed by an agency that will be ineffective, you should definitely take a look at BrainPulse, which is a leading PR agency with a stellar reputation in India. Since their inception, they have had many customers who have left them stellar reviews and keep going back to them for their great press release services. Their professional team of experts will take your press release and will ensure that it reaches the correct and intended target audience as widely as possible. Not only do they focus on the Indian market, but they also have coverage throughout the world, meaning word will get out about your product or service quickly and efficiently, giving you plenty of opportunity to engage with new, potential customers.

#8: Ninja Outreach

Ninja Outreach specializes in influencer marketing and blogger outreach software that can be integrated into your company’s other marketing and promotional initiatives. The core $49 per month “Flex” option offered by Ninja Outreach enables you to get access to an unlimited number of searches and data exports. Overall, the database contains contact information for over 6 million bloggers, 7 million Twitter influencers, and 60 million Instagram influencers. With this type of access and reach, you can significantly shorten the time to market for your new promotional initiatives. Imagine being able to launch a new product backed by testimonials and glowing product reviews by some of the top bloggers and influencers in your industry. Ninja Outreach offers a free trial period, as well as a free Chrome extension, so that you can conduct your influencer outreach efforts directly from your browser.

#9: National Media Communique

National Media Communique is another highly regarded agency that offers their clients exceptional press release distribution services. With their extensive industry experience and knowledge, they will make sure that your press release is handled as quickly as possible and that it reaches your required target audience in the best way possible. This agency has been around for many years and they have many influential and important contacts in the media, in addition to being highly adept at media relations. All you need to do is let them have the bare bones of your press release and they will then do what it takes to ensure that it is 100% search engine friendly. Regardless of where you are based in India, they have connections in all major cities and can have your press release reach all the reporters concerned. When working with National Media Communique, you will be surprised at how incredibly easy it is to have your press release distributed and they will personally send your press release to all the relative media channels via email, as well as through in-person delivery, if needed.

#10: Oregon Technologies

Oregon Technologies fully understands the reasoning behind every press release: they know that it is vital to reach your intended audience and they realize that it needs to help your brand build credibility and trust within this group. Their expertise lies in the Indian market but they are also very skilled at press release distribution within the global market, too. Their very capable team is highly skilled at providing a great press release distribution service in India and they can also help you with your digital marketing campaign, digital content and a new brand strategy. All this is done with you, a unique brand, in mind and they are good at finding the best way to help you market your business. You can always rely on Oregon Technologies to write press releases that are very well optimized in terms of SEO and that will be distributed to high page ranking sites. In addition, their prices are very reasonable and you really do get a lot of value for your money when you work with the Oregon Technologies team.

Conclusion

Using any one of the Indian press release distribution services listed above, Indian businesses and marketers can generate a huge momentum push around any new promotional or PR initiative. They can open up new market opportunities, attract new customers and help deliver superior business performance. Best of all, they have strong links to the Indian regional marketplace, ensuring that your new press releases will end up in the hands of the right journalists and media organizations within India.

