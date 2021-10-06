10 Reasons to Launch a Startup in Boston in 2022

—

Whether you live in Boston or are seeking the ideal location to launch a startup in 2022, all signs point to this city of many monikers. From the most commonly used nickname today, Beantown, to The Cradle of Liberty, The Hub of the Universe or even The Athens of America, this beloved city on the Eastern Seaboard really is the place to launch a startup in 2022. Read on for some of the reasons why this is so.

1. The Hub of the Universe Makes Perfect Sense!

It would be intriguing to know why Oliver Wendall Holmes called Boston “The Hub of the Solar System” but for all the theories abounding, it was probably his great passion for the city that was the center of his life, the center of his universe. So then, this particular moniker also makes perfect sense today because Boston has earned a prestigious reputation for being one of the best cities in America to start a business. This is especially apropos in that Boston and, indeed, the entire state of Massachusetts,are known as powerhouses of technology. Among the leading industries in the state are:

Electronic products manufacturing

Computer products manufacturing

Chemical manufacturing

Food processing

But they are not the only industries in Boston that set this city apart from so many others in the Northeast. Anyone who wants to launch a startup in Boston might be interested to know that the city’s financial sector is also a major industry. It is easier to get startup capital in Beantown and since Boston is big in the technology arena, this would be the perfect city to launch a marketing company.

In fact, there is an online graduate degree program that has become popular around the nation for those who want to get that advanced degree without attending a land-based campus. The online Masters in Marketing and Data Analytics in Boston from Emerson College is said to be one of the finest in the country. Put that together with a tech-savvy population and you have the makings of a startup that is going someplace.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. An Entrepreneurial Culture

Of all that is endearing about Boston, perhaps one of the best qualities permeating the city is the entrepreneurial spirit abounding there. If there is one place on earth where you can get honest advice and mentoring, this would be the place. For anyone just getting their feet wet as an entrepreneur, there is a real need for finding a mentor. Most people who come to Boston to start a company have found that everyone is more than willing to offer sound advice, much like a mentor would. How great would it be to have a city full of mentors to show you the way forward when just branching out on your own!

One of the main reasons why so many new businesses fold is because of the general lack of adequate mentoring. According to one group of investors, entrepreneurs, and operators, it is humbling to work with entrepreneurs. As mentors, they each bring something to the table and if, as noted above, you are in need of startup capital, you will find it in Boston much faster than in any other place in the country. There is this willingness to share from their own expertise which makes it an ideal place for a fledgling entrepreneur.

3. No Lack of Funding

Speaking of funding, in 2020 it was noted that investors funded more than $1.5 billion into a total of 60 startups. That was in March. Then again in April, another 54 new businesses started and investors found $3.5 billion to invest there. Perhaps this is what has made starting a business in Boston something many entrepreneurs covet. In most of the country, it is like pulling teeth to get investors to part with their money, but not so in Beantown. As a matter of fact, that is one of the reasons why this city is known as the risk capital of the modern world – a play on the term “risk capital” that typically refers to investing in the unknown: the startups.

4. High Presence of Iconic Companies

There are also few cities in the nation that can boast having an extremely high presence of iconic companies such as:

Amazon

Wayfair

TripAdvisor

Salesforce

Toast

Each of these mega companies may not have their home office here but their presence is strong, nonetheless. Some have branch locations while others can boast the honor of having their birthright in this amazingly giving city.

5. Financing Research and Development

This is another boon for startups in Boston. Very few cities take such pride in financing or funding research and development. When it comes to best practices, companies like Polaroid set the bar quite high. In keeping with historical outcomes, those companies that invested heavily in research and development fared far better than those that started on a wing and a prayer.

That is part of the beauty of a city with a long history like Boston. While keeping true to the historical outlook on heavy investing in R&D, Bostonians still invest heavily to this very day. In fact, it can be seen in the level of higher education here. With some of the world’s top-ranking universities having a strong presence here, how could financiers do anything but invest heavily in both R&D as well as in higher education? Bear in mind that a graduate degree in data analyticsis another fine example of Beantown’s love of technology. Where would R&D be without such advanced technology?

6. A Tale of Two Cities – Gift Wrapped Innovation

Unlike Charles Dickens’ Tale of Two Cities revolving around Paris and London, the two amazing cities wrapped into one would be the two sides of Boston. There is a healthy balance between that which is old and that which is new. Not only is this city home to just over 675,000 peopleas of the latest census polled in 2020, it is also proud of its small-town flavor that makes it so appealing as a place to live. If anyone wanted the best of both worlds, i.e., the big city life with small-town peace of mind, they’d find it here.

Much of this overlaps into the city’s work ethics. Businesses are progress driven while approaching life from a place of tranquility. It’s the perfect juxtaposition of that which is forward driven with that which has achieved a level of peaceful reflection. There probably isn’t another city of this ilk anywhere in the United States of America, and that is as it should be considering that it was the Tea Party that began a new era in a new world.

7. Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

Perhaps one of the best examples of innovation in Boston would be in the field of healthcare. Not only is healthcare one of the top three employers in the city but there is a strong conviction that technology is at the heart of patient care. Literally, every college and university thrives on technological innovation and a great deal of that is aimed at healthcare.

It has been said that Boston is all about collaboration, and so it is with healthcare, technology, and academics. Many universities around the world model after the city’s interdisciplinary approach to life, but also within business operations. Collaboration seeks to bring about innovations that will define and foster that which is good in humanity, bringing us into a new realm of exactly that – what it means to be human!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

8. A Place to Pay It Forward By Paying It Back

Here’s another ‘odd’ quirk going on in Boston. Investors and businesses alike are motivated to ‘pay it back’ after reaching a level of success. They embody John Donne’s “No man is an island” in all they do and so for every good deed, and every scrap of help they got along the way, they find a way to pay it forward by paying it back.

The business climate truly is the embodiment of that sentiment. The actual words are, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main…” and that is just how they approach innovation and collaboration at all times.

9. Support on Many Levels

Having said all of the above, you can see why it is that an entrepreneur would find it satisfying to start a business in a place where there is support on many levels. Not only is it possible to get sound financial advice but there are entrepreneurs who are willing to share what it takes to operate a business from the ground up.

Whether you are unable to find suppliers, financing, employees, or a physical location from which to operate from, there will be someone who can help you discover your path. As a city strong on technology, you will probably be led down a path where it is possible to make easier determinations because of the prevalence of data analytics and marketing such as that taught in a highly ranked graduate level field of study.

You will also, as mentioned above, not lack for a mentor. For those who truly seek the counsel of one who has faced the same trials and tribulations you are about to encounter, Bostonis the city where you would find such a person. It isn’t only because there is an abundance of well-qualified mentors, but rather their willingness to help those in need of what they can teach.

10. All the Tools of the Trade

Being that Boston is not such a large city after all, it is easy to assemble all the tools of the trade without going far beyond its walls. While you will be reaching out to an extended audience in the digital space, you will be operating from within the city, or from a suburb, as the case may be. In other parts of the world, entrepreneurs don’t have such ready access to people, technology, equipment, and funding.

No matter what you need, there is someone who can supply it or tell you where to find what you are looking for. From advice from seasoned entrepreneurs to locations of hi-tech prototype labs, it is all here and all ready to make your acquaintance. What better place to launch a startup than a place where everything and everyone is close at hand?

To Market We Shall Go

It really is all about marketing after all. Think of building a startup from the humble beginnings of an idea. You take out pen and paper and write your shopping list. That would be your business plan. So you pick up your basket and head to market where you can find everything you need to begin construction. Along the way you get lost, so you stop to ask directions. Several business owners step out to see where it is you are going and upon finding that you are on a journey to collect everything you need to build a business, they give you suggestions on markets that have what you need.

The analogy is clear. The market is where you’ll find what you need to build a business but it is also a place to collect loyal clients or customers. In a perfect world, everything you need can be found in one place and the help you need can be found there too. That is exactly what Boston has to offer when it comes to finding that perfect place to launch a startup. Not only is the city steeped in rich tradition, but it is also a place where innovation reigns supreme. If you are going to start a business anywhere on earth, Boston should be your first choice. With a pool of local resources to pull from and a global audience only made possible by data analysis and marketing, you will find the best of all worlds from which to launch your startup.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Karel Dekar.

Shutterstock