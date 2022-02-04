—

Groups and teams have gotten compelled to drift apart from one another. It has been the case since the onset of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. It has caused severe issues in the elements and aspects of team productivity and engagement. As a result, the overall efficiency and efforts put forward by each member have reduced considerably. It stands to be the case, even in 2022.

In the long run, this effect has proven detrimental. It is for the business or company for which the team members work. It can be because the individuals feel less connected and engaged to the organization.

For that very reason, it is essential to make the staff and workers feel that they are an active part and component of the company, even if they work remotely. Thus, employee engagement has become one of the most crucial issues to consider in 2022.

Let us discuss 10 ways how a team can feel motivated and engaged in 2022.

1. Team Events

A fun and jolly environment can make every involved individual feel close to one another. A team of employees is no exception. That is why different and distinct events that each member can participate in and enjoy are beneficial. Furthermore, it can help increase the overall work productivity.

For instance, a team can organize a small talk session. It can be either at the start or the end of the workday. It allows the members to catch up with one another. It can be about their daily progress or merely insignificant things that happened to one another. In addition to that, two or more teams can come together. They can collaborate on a project or take part in a social event. It promotes a sense of cooperation and community and increases team engagement. Also, team lunches, monthly game events, or a simple Friday virtual get-together can help in this aspect.

2. Member Recognition

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The feeling of getting appreciated and recognized for hard work can make an individual feel an added motivation to work. It can get applied to the members of a remote team. It is possible by implementing a monthly employee or team recognition program centered around the values and morals of the company. The acknowledgment and rewards can keep a team engaged, allowing them to work their hardest.

3. Regular Team Meetings

The element and facility of a face-to-face meeting have disappeared since the onset of COVID. It has compelled each worker and employee to remain confined within their homes and complete their assigned work from there. In most cases, a company or a team may disregard the necessity of information exchange when they work on a project remotely. However, it is a crucial factor that determines the success and engagement of each member.

Thus, it is essential to organize and participate in regular team meetings. A member can share their progress with the rest and provide the necessary information. They can also engage in a casual talk after finishing the significant parts. It serves two purposes. Firstly, it updates each team member on what they need to do in the future. Secondly, it increases team engagement.

4. Word Cloud

A word cloud can help alter the uninteresting and plain words, texts, or minutes of a meeting. They can make them engaging, appealing, and fun. It can display them with mesmerizing colors and designs to increase their charm. It allows an individual to keep looking at the words and not get bored. In turn, it permits them to memorize the texts effortlessly.

Moreover, a team can use live word clouds to develop a polling system when each member works remotely. It allows them to put in their votes and calculate the results simultaneously.

5. Work Flexibility

It is a hidden fact that remote work offers no fixed work timings. It implies that an employee cannot merely stick to the 9-5 work hours. It is because they need to balance their personal and professional life together. Hence, a company needs to allow flexibility for its timing. It permits the employees to manage their work accordingly and remain engaged.

6. Task Division

It is impossible to keep a team interested and engaged for a long time if they get assigned demanding tasks and responsibilities. It is especially true when a member receives a job outside their specialization. In such cases, they require extreme efforts to understand.

Hence, a team must divide and distribute their tasks and assignments carefully. It is best if a member who specializes in developing websites gets assigned to it. It should be so instead of one who focuses on content development. The appropriate task division helps keep the team engaged and increases their progress and productivity.

7. Free Speech

We know that communication is the key. However, it should work both ways between an employee and an employer. For that reason, a team must open up the option of free speech among all the members. It permits each individual to speak out without any worries and present their points without backlash. It helps generate beneficial and constructive feedback and allows a team to understand their scopes of improvement.

8. New Training

A team can incorporate new learning and training sessions to build strengths and newfound talents. They can be optional to the members. Overall, such training courses bring each other closer to one another. In addition to that, it helps sustain team engagement by making the members proficient in their areas of expertise and even in the places they lacked experience.

9. Culture Mixing

It is inevitable for each member or individual of a team to have different cultural backgrounds and viewpoints. Thus, it is essential to accept and respect all their perspectives. It helps them feel welcomed and confident. An assertive and poised individual will remain engaged no matter the odds.

10. Productivity Tools

A team can get distracted by several factors during remote work. It can decrease their engagement and productivity. Thus, they can use productivity tools to sustain their motivation and monitor the progress of each member.

—

This content is brought to you by Shaon Hossain Opu

Shutterstock