13 Best VoIP Providers for Your Business in 2020

—

Well, it’s 2020. That means that if you haven’t by now, it’s time to throw out your outdated traditional phone line systems and upgrade to a new VoIP system.

The problem is, which provider do you go with?

Because VoIP is a cloud-based system, the number of providers is mind-numbing.

So we’ve provided a summary of eight of the best VoIP providers for your business needs (and five runners-up).

What is VoIP

First things first, what is VoIP?

VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol.

Quickly explaining it – VoIP converts incoming and outgoing calls into a digital signal and routes them through the internet.

This means you can place or receive calls from a VoIP phone, a regular phone (hooked up to an adapter), directly from your computer, or even from your cell phone (plan and provider approved, of course). For more, check this detailed guide.

Why You Should get VoIP

If a ‘landline vs. cell phone’ debate popped into your head, you’re not too far off.

While not quite the same, the benefits of VoIP over traditional phone line systems for business owners are too hard to ignore:

Simplicity

Less on-site equipment

Wide range of features (covered below)

Convenience

Cheaper pricing

Standard Features

The standard features of VoIP phone systems are a step above that of traditional phone line systems. Most VoIP systems include most of the following features.

Web-based administration

Mobile management

Automated attendant

Hold music

Call forwarding

Conference bridging

Conference calling

Caller ID

Call blocking

Call waiting

Call transferring

Find Me / Follow Me

Ring groups

One-line sharing on multiple devices

Video-conferencing

Voicemail to email

Voicemail to text

Fax to text

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Best VoIP’s for Business

VoIP’s are not like your traditional location-based services, being cloud-based, the sheer number of VoIP services you can work with is mind-blowing.

So we’ve identified our top 8 VoIP’s for your business, along with 5 runners up.

RingCentral

RingCentral has well-established networks in the US, Europe, and Asia, and is arguably one of the top VoIP providers in terms of service and reliability. They may not be the cheapest of the bunch, but they do have a plethora of features for the cost.

Pros

Price matching – up to 50 lines

Easy integration with business apps

Unlimited video calling

An excellent offering of toll-free minutes

Cons

Outsourced customer service

Nextiva

Nextiva is a popular player in the VoIP game and can be a relatively affordable option with a lot of bells and whistles for your money.

Pros

Real-time analytics

Competitive rates

In-house US-based customer support

Cons

No international service

Ooma

Small business is the name of the game at Ooma. Affordable pricing and scaleable solutions make Ooma one to look for if you have a small but growing company.

Pros

Easy scaling

Great pricing

Strong security features

Cons

Hardware costs are extra

Limited international service

Grasshopper

Grasshopper makes this list due to its complete integration with your mobile devices. They may not be the lowest priced for a small business, but if your business is mobile or remote-based, this may be the solution for you.

Pros

Easy setup

Easy-to-use interface

Complete and easy integration with your mobile devices

Cons

Extra fees for industry-standard features

8×8

8×8 is synonymous with reliability. Being around since 2002, they are one of the earliest VoIP providers. And while they only bring three plans to the table, they are feature-rich, especially if you have a small international business.

Pros

Great international rates

Easy integration with many third-party apps

Feature loaded plans

Cons

Limited mobile access and integration

Cost

Vonage

Vonage is a well-known and great all-around provider, with what can be one of the more reasonable plans on the list.

Pros

Simple activation and setup

24/7 customer service and support

Easily integration of mobile devices

Easily scalable

Cons

Extra fees for industry-standard features

Verizon VoIP

Yep, that Verizon. Your cell phone carrier can also provide your VoIP solution. Convenience is the key if you are going with Verizon, as you can consolidate all of your business telecommunication needs into a single bill.

Pros

Mobile solutions

Prices drop with more users

Reliable

Cons

Cost

Jive

From simplicity to feature loaded at every price point, Jive has small businesses in mind.

Pros

Easy-to-use interface

An abundance of features at every tier

Cons

Costly international calling

The Best of the Rest

Though they didn’t make the top eight, these five companies all have plenty to offer as well.

Mitel

Mitel is a small business focused and mobile solution-driven, while still having midsized and enterprise business solutions as well.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Phone.com

Phone.com offers some of the cheapest annual plans, though your options and monthly minutes can be limited. This makes them a potential great fit if you are running a small business.

MegaPath

Megapath provides unified communications systems specifically for customer-services oriented businesses, and their feature-rich base plan starts at an affordable price.

1-VoIP

1-VoIP makes flexibility the name of the game. Much like Phone.com, they offer cheap plans with pay-per-minute calls and full VoIP features.

Frontier

Frontier offers flexible solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, but you’ll have to get a quote from them since their pricing can vary so much based on needs.

The Choice is Yours

Well, in the land of VoIP providers, there are many reliable and exceptional choices, and which direction you go will depend on your business needs.

Go through the list of the 13 best VoIP providers for your business, and choose 2-3 that could be just what your business needs, and click on the link to check them out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.

Photo: Shutterstock