13 Best VoIP Providers for Your Business in 2020

—
Well, it’s 2020. That means that if you haven’t by now, it’s time to throw out your outdated traditional phone line systems and upgrade to a new VoIP system.
The problem is, which provider do you go with?
Because VoIP is a cloud-based system, the number of providers is mind-numbing.
So we’ve provided a summary of eight of the best VoIP providers for your business needs (and five runners-up).
What is VoIP
First things first, what is VoIP?
VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol.
Quickly explaining it – VoIP converts incoming and outgoing calls into a digital signal and routes them through the internet.
This means you can place or receive calls from a VoIP phone, a regular phone (hooked up to an adapter), directly from your computer, or even from your cell phone (plan and provider approved, of course). For more, check this detailed guide.
Why You Should get VoIP
If a ‘landline vs. cell phone’ debate popped into your head, you’re not too far off.
While not quite the same, the benefits of VoIP over traditional phone line systems for business owners are too hard to ignore:
- Simplicity
- Less on-site equipment
- Wide range of features (covered below)
- Convenience
- Cheaper pricing
Standard Features
The standard features of VoIP phone systems are a step above that of traditional phone line systems. Most VoIP systems include most of the following features.
- Web-based administration
- Mobile management
- Automated attendant
- Hold music
- Call forwarding
- Conference bridging
- Conference calling
- Caller ID
- Call blocking
- Call waiting
- Call transferring
- Find Me / Follow Me
- Ring groups
- One-line sharing on multiple devices
- Video-conferencing
- Voicemail to email
- Voicemail to text
- Fax to text
Best VoIP’s for Business
VoIP’s are not like your traditional location-based services, being cloud-based, the sheer number of VoIP services you can work with is mind-blowing.
So we’ve identified our top 8 VoIP’s for your business, along with 5 runners up.
RingCentral
RingCentral has well-established networks in the US, Europe, and Asia, and is arguably one of the top VoIP providers in terms of service and reliability. They may not be the cheapest of the bunch, but they do have a plethora of features for the cost.
Pros
- Price matching – up to 50 lines
- Easy integration with business apps
- Unlimited video calling
- An excellent offering of toll-free minutes
Cons
- Outsourced customer service
Nextiva
Nextiva is a popular player in the VoIP game and can be a relatively affordable option with a lot of bells and whistles for your money.
Pros
- Real-time analytics
- Competitive rates
- In-house US-based customer support
Cons
- No international service
Ooma
Small business is the name of the game at Ooma. Affordable pricing and scaleable solutions make Ooma one to look for if you have a small but growing company.
Pros
- Easy scaling
- Great pricing
- Strong security features
Cons
- Hardware costs are extra
- Limited international service
Grasshopper
Grasshopper makes this list due to its complete integration with your mobile devices. They may not be the lowest priced for a small business, but if your business is mobile or remote-based, this may be the solution for you.
Pros
- Easy setup
- Easy-to-use interface
- Complete and easy integration with your mobile devices
Cons
- Extra fees for industry-standard features
8×8
8×8 is synonymous with reliability. Being around since 2002, they are one of the earliest VoIP providers. And while they only bring three plans to the table, they are feature-rich, especially if you have a small international business.
Pros
- Great international rates
- Easy integration with many third-party apps
- Feature loaded plans
Cons
- Limited mobile access and integration
- Cost
Vonage
Vonage is a well-known and great all-around provider, with what can be one of the more reasonable plans on the list.
Pros
- Simple activation and setup
- 24/7 customer service and support
- Easily integration of mobile devices
- Easily scalable
Cons
- Extra fees for industry-standard features
Verizon VoIP
Yep, that Verizon. Your cell phone carrier can also provide your VoIP solution. Convenience is the key if you are going with Verizon, as you can consolidate all of your business telecommunication needs into a single bill.
Pros
- Mobile solutions
- Prices drop with more users
- Reliable
Cons
- Cost
Jive
From simplicity to feature loaded at every price point, Jive has small businesses in mind.
Pros
- Easy-to-use interface
- An abundance of features at every tier
Cons
- Costly international calling
The Best of the Rest
Though they didn’t make the top eight, these five companies all have plenty to offer as well.
Mitel
Mitel is a small business focused and mobile solution-driven, while still having midsized and enterprise business solutions as well.
Phone.com
Phone.com offers some of the cheapest annual plans, though your options and monthly minutes can be limited. This makes them a potential great fit if you are running a small business.
MegaPath
Megapath provides unified communications systems specifically for customer-services oriented businesses, and their feature-rich base plan starts at an affordable price.
1-VoIP
1-VoIP makes flexibility the name of the game. Much like Phone.com, they offer cheap plans with pay-per-minute calls and full VoIP features.
Frontier
Frontier offers flexible solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, but you’ll have to get a quote from them since their pricing can vary so much based on needs.
The Choice is Yours
Well, in the land of VoIP providers, there are many reliable and exceptional choices, and which direction you go will depend on your business needs.
Go through the list of the 13 best VoIP providers for your business, and choose 2-3 that could be just what your business needs, and click on the link to check them out.
—
This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.
Photo: Shutterstock
Leave a Reply
.