22-Year-Old Property Investor Reno Davis Shares Secret Behind Multi-Million Dollar Portfolio

Doing whatever it takes to succeed is something that many people talk about, but very few are actually willing to do. That’s why we see people lowering their standards and dreaming smaller and smaller as they go through life.

But real estate investor Reno Davis has never been one to settle for less. Ever since he was young, he has always wanted to be successful, and when he said he’d do whatever it takes to get there, he meant it.

“I know that success looks different for people, but the bolts and nuts of how to get there never change,” says Reno. “You really have to work hard and persevere, knowing all the sleepless nights will pay off in the end.”

At 21 years old, Reno Davis has had his fair share of sleepless nights. Take, for instance, the time when he was still learning how property investing works. During that time, Reno was still working a day job landscaping, for which he earned $20 an hour. Knowing in his heart that he was supposed to be doing better things, Reno spent his nights exploring options on what he could possibly do as a self-employed businessman.

He consulted books, articles, and even Youtube videos looking for the best way to make money as his own boss. And that’s how he found himself in the real estate industry. At 20 years old, he quit his landscaping job and decided to dedicate himself to pursuing real estate success.

“I never had the illusion that being successful in real estate will be easy, especially in the Miami market where the competition was intense,” says Reno. “But I was fine with that. I willingly signed up for more sleepless nights, if it meant improving my chances for success.”

Reno Davis started working harder than every other real estate investor in Miami. He put in more work than others, hustling for good deals when everyone else would be sleeping or going on holidays.

“But even more importantly than putting in all the extra hours, I made sure to put in extra time and effort in building my network and paying closer attention to what my clients and customers needed,” says Reno.

Needless to say, all those sleepless nights and Reno’s whatever-it-takes attitude have started to pay off for Reno. So far, he has managed to build an impressive multi-million-dollar property portfolio, along with a team of employees supporting his vision. He also averages three wholesale deals a month, and frequently rewards himself for all his hard work with designer clothes from Dior, Burberry, and other luxury brands.

Some might say Reno Davis could now afford to take a minute and slow down so he could enjoy the fruits of his labor. However, part of Reno’ whole commitment to doing whatever it takes to succeed is not stopping until all his dreams have become reality.

“I’m grateful that real estate gave my life direction,” says Reno. “It’s not an easy industry to shine in, especially here in South Florida, but I don’t mind. I’ve always been a hustler, and once I set my eyes on a goal, I won’t stop until I achieve it. I’m never satisfied, anyway. And as I always say, I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to be the best there is.”

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.