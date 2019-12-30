3 Effective Ways to Manage Your Daily Routine as a Busy Entrepreneur

—

Benjamin Franklin once said: “For every minute spent in organizing, an hour is earned.” Though he didn’t say this to inspire entrepreneurs per se, these words couldn’t be more important. When your business is moving at a mile a minute and the growth of your to-do list seems to be never-ending, it is critical to managing your daily routine both effectively and efficiently in order to hit your key performance indicators.

Entrepreneurs who utilize better time management are able to feel more grounded, improve the efficiency of their work, and ultimately accomplish more. Personally, what I’ve found, is that by being more intentional and consistent about the way I manage my schedule, I’m a lot less stressed out and a lot more likely to meet deliverables, even on tight timelines.

To ensure the quality of my work and the economic yield of the time that I invest, I’ve come to employ three techniques that entrepreneurs in any industry can use to manage their daily routines.

Create multiple to-do lists spanning different timeframes

Though some entrepreneurs like to make one to-do list at a time, I’ve found that creating daily, weekly, and monthly to-do list makes it far easier to keep track of micro-goals while not losing sight of the bigger picture.

Monthly goals are often pretty easy to make. They can be lofty, but need to be realistic, and more importantly, measurable. From there, your approach doesn’t need to be specific — you can be flexible and map out how you hope to reach your goals in to-do lists spanning shorter timeframes.

The next step is making weekly to-do lists. I often write these on the last day of each month (for the next), and again, this to-do list can be somewhat general, but it needs to be modular. You should always be thinking about what you realistically need to accomplish in a particular week to meet your monthly goals.

Most crucially, daily to-do lists will do most of your heavy lifting. Writing each one at night for the next day has worked the best for me. This way, you can map out your objectives clearly, while avoiding the pitfalls of planning too far ahead.

Many entrepreneurs often have the big picture in mind, but don’t have specific metrics laid out on a daily basis. By doing so, you can gain an edge over your competitors in terms of productivity.

Think in terms of objectives, not time blocks

Though blocking out each and every hour on your calendar can potentially help you manage your time, I’ve found that objectives-based thinking often does the time-blocking for me. Of course, meetings need to be blocked out on your calendar, but everything else, not so much.

You’ve ideally already made assumptions about how long tasks take you in formulating your daily to-do list, and so at this point, it’s often more important to focus on completing each item on your daily to-do list than worrying about going 20 minutes over the time you’ve allotted for that item on your calendar.

Of course, there are potential drawbacks to this methodology. Sometimes, you’ll need to adjust your schedule to accommodate for tasks taking either shorter or longer than you anticipated. But by thinking in terms of objectives rather than specific time blocks, you’ll always be thinking about doing everything you can to get what you need done.

Value-rank every action item

Once you have accounted for the micro and the macro levels of your schedule, you’ll often find that there is far more work to do than you can undertake individually. But you also shouldn’t make the mistake of outsourcing all of your work to your team — you should be bringing value to the table as a founder as well.

This is where value-ranking comes into play. By assessing the value of the task, which can be determined by how much your client is paying you to do something or simply approximating the value of the work on an earnings per hour basis, you can focus on the action items that are highest return-on-investment, and delegate in descending order.

From there, you can approach monetizing your to-do list. If there is an activity in your schedule that can be done by someone else at a fraction of the value that you generate, then it effectively costs you money to continue scheduling this task into your routine.

For example, I focus my schedule almost exclusively around creating strategic partnerships, making acquisitions and raising new capital. The only exception to this is when I am working with VIP clients. The vast majority of my organization’s clients don’t speak to me directly because it is more cost-efficient to have someone on my team speak on my behalf.

