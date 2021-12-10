4 Key Reasons Why Even Small Businesses Should Start Using Microsoft Power BI Today

—

Thanks to technology advancement and sophisticated digital tools such as Microsoft Power BI, data analytics is spreading widely. Today, 60% of businesses are getting the best of the data they collect. That means data analytics is no longer a luxury only the biggest enterprises can afford.

In this article, we will give you 4 key reasons why even a smaller business like yours should start using Microsoft Power BI. Once you finish reading it, you will realize why Power BI is a game-changer and how it can support your company’s growth in more ways than you would expect.

Power BI – much more than Excel

Small business owners are often reluctant to change their existing workflow and introduce new tools, which is also the case here. Smaller companies already use MS Excel to process data and might feel Power BI is overkill. However, it’s far from it.

Here are 5 reasons how any small business can benefit from Power BI:

Improve decision making

Power BI will give you the opportunity to power up your business decision-making with data. Once you configure it, Power BI will start collecting and processing data from multiple sources. All of the information will be digested into a single report that will tell your team members exactly what to do.

Best of all, they can ask Power BI business-related questions in natural language. That means even colleagues who are not tech-savvy can benefit from this platform and start making data-driven decisions.

Power BI is highly flexible

Power BI is a more advanced tool than Excel, but that doesn’t mean you need to use all of its features immediately. This is a very flexible solution that allows you to use it to your liking.

At first, you can use it as a spreadsheet tool, similar to Excel. But, as your company grows and its needs change, you will start finding new uses, as Power BI will never stand in the way of your progress, but support it.

Power BI is incredibly secure

Because it collects fragile business information, Power BI needs to be ultra-secure, which it is. After all, it will deal not only with your information but also analyze your clients’ data, which is why safety should be a priority.

Power BI is a cloud solution, which means all the information isn’t stored on a single computer. In other words, no accidental failure can compromise valuable data. This also means you can access Power BI from anywhere and get reports even if you are not present at the office.

But, if you want to step up your data security to the next level and make sure your data infrastructure is ready and future-proof, you might want to consider data warehousing.

Easy to use with proper training

The company behind Power BI is Microsoft, as it is a part of the Office 365 Suite. That means you can expect consistent updates, as Microsoft takes care of all of its Office products, as they all have decades of service.

Also, because of this, you can expect the transition to Power BI to be much easier, especially if you are already familiar with MS Excel. However, because it’s a comprehensive platform, it’s best to go through Power BI training to make sure all of your team members are on the same level, ready to implement Power BI into their workflow in the shortest time possible.

Data Bear has experience training companies just like yours to use BI tools. Once your team completes our Power BI courses, your company will be ready to level up and embrace data culture, skyrocketing your decision-making and productivity, carried by Microsoft Power BI.

