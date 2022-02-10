4 Ways Digital Publishing Can Help Drive B2B Sales in 2022

—

Short summary: The right digital publishing platform will enable you to level up your B2B sales and marketing efforts. Take a second look at digital publishing and learn how producing digital catalogs can help drive B2B sales, increase ROI, and expand your reach.

As we settle into the new year, businesses and marketers are looking ahead to predict trends in the business-to-business (B2B) cycle of sales. While B2B sales took a hit in 2020, businesses bounced back in 2021, and sales are expected to grow exponentially in 2022. B2B sales have changed with new developments and trends. One area of adaptation has been in B2B digital publishing.

In the past, digital publishing was seen only as a medium for businesses to create digital versions of their printed content. With the advent of the pandemic in 2020, a need grew to offer a publishing route that provided collateral with a “covid-conscious” format that a consumer could access while exploring it comfortably on his or her own devices. Thus, digital publishing got a second look from business owners and marketers. Now they are discovering that B2B digital publishing is actually helping to drive sales and increase ROI and reach because they are not limited to traditional static materials.

Learn How Digital Publishing Can Help Drive B2B Sales

1. Collate Your Marketing Collateral

Whether it is a brochure, a flyer, a magazine, or a newsletter, your team invests a lot of time and effort into coming up with ideas, sales pitches, and marketing collateral. Both conventional and digital pieces of marketing collateral support marketing and advertising goals. The obstacle to overcome is not the amount of content you produce; it is creating high-quality content and getting eyes on your material. However, printed materials are costly. To save a little money, oftentimes businesses will print generic, bland marketing pieces that can be printed in bulk and distributed to a large audience. It may cause your audience to discard those pieces as they are not as engaging or effective as they could be.

Developing high-quality content for your collateral is key to engaging your audience. The best way to do this is to create digital editions that can be integrated into one digital publishing platform. The right digital publishing platform will enable you to create a digital flip catalog with your company’s logo and branding, and employ media elements such as video and audio clips, links, and gif animations. This creates an immersive experience for your audience that they will appreciate. Once all of your content is collated to the platform, you can easily update the pieces and create a virtual library where all of your content is readily available. The end result is that the sales team always knows where to find the information they need and so will your customers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Enhance Your Storytelling Strategy

Print media is only as effective as the person distributing it. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the concern around touching printed materials, paper content is distributed much less, thus creating a challenge to get marketing collateral to your target audience. Another challenge is producing high-quality printed content that stays relevant. Due to expensive printing costs, oftentimes marketing pieces are printed in bulk and distributed to consumers and sales reps for months on end. You are familiar with this cycle – the content is designed, created, and printed, it costs a small fortune, you make sure everyone in the company is carrying the printed materials, someone notices that there are typos, a description is off, or the source becomes outdated and now the printed materials have pen marks on them from manual corrections. So you will spend another small fortune to print another batch of updated materials and the cycle starts all over again.

B2B digital publishing offers a time and money-saving option to this challenge by enabling a digital version of your print materials that can be emailed, downloaded, shared to social media and websites, and scanned with a QR code.

Your printed materials, like your company standards, shouldn’t settle for good enough. You want your users to get the very best first impression of your products and services. Digital catalog software will enable you to create outstanding marketing pieces and make instant corrections, updates, and adjustments – all in real-time. Using tools such as QR codes on your printed materials will enable users to scan and link back to your business website. Within the digital catalog, you can further promote your industry and create an immersive experience for the audience by adding links, image pop-ups, and video clips to help your storytelling strategy.

Your sales team will benefit from digital catalogs since they will be able to access the materials from anywhere (no more piles of paper sitting in a dusty back room) and your marketing folks can update them on the fly (no more permanent ink marks correcting typos and outdated information).

3. Tailor Your Content

Once you have shared the content digitally, you can keep track of who is interacting with your content via Google Analytics.

Google Analytics helps businesses understand how an audience interacts and engages with their digital content. It will help you to identify trends within your collateral, such as how many times a user clicks on a certain link, how long they stay on a page, how many times they visit your site and digital catalog, and more. Generating reports from Google Analytics will help you to understand these patterns and trends. Digital publishing offers a budget-friendly option so businesses do not incur extra expenses to make multiple pieces of marketing collateral, such as brochures and inserts. The trends in interactions will enable the marketing team to create content that is tailored to your audience. Imagine being able to use target marketing to appeal to specific clients or to simply relate to trends in the industry!

This specific targeting and personalized marketing is possible with digital publishing. Level up your marketing and ROI to translate into more sales and do it at a fraction of the cost.

4. Increase Reach and Unleash Your Brand

Digital publishing reaches a larger audience than simply distributing printed content. There are no limits when you are sharing a link, either through your website, eNewsletter, email signature, or social media. Upgrade your content offering by moving on from unresponsive PDFs. PDFs are not as easy to share and they require downloading. For the user on the go, a clunky PDF makes it more difficult to access your content on a mobile device. Digital catalogs are easy to access and put together in a stunning way that showcases your brand. Impress clients by presenting them with an intuitive and engaging design. Enhance your digital content by featuring videos, animations, customized toolbars, a responsive table of contents, and more! A digital publishing platform like DCatalog empowers you to distribute your content worldwide. Pivoting towards digital catalogs will open up avenues for your brand to reach audiences like never before.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Digital publishing provides sales enablement tools that align sales and marketing incentives. Are you interested in learning how to effectively use B2B digital publishing to drive sales? We’d love to help you create stunning digital catalogs. Contact us today!

—

This content is brought to you by Sarah Rodi.

Photos provided by DCatalog.