4 Ways Your Business Can be More Family-Focused

As an employer, you may have noticed your employees show you a better performance when their own needs have been met. Happy employees are tantamount to a successful business, so you should do what you can to ensure your employees are working under reasonably stress-free conditions. Like you, your employees might be family-oriented. Often, family life and work-life can seem at odds, leading to anxiety and worry that bleeds into your business, resulting in a tense or unhappy work environment, poor performance, employee dissatisfaction, and ultimately high employee turnover. Of course, there are always steps you can take to improve your employee’s work-life balance and create a more integrated, family-friendly work environment.

1. Scheduling

If there’s one long-standing suspicion that’s been confirmed by the events of 2020 and their effect on the business world, it’s that the traditional nine-to-five, five-day work week is no longer a meaningful standard. The mass migration of office workers to the home, and the resulting increase in productivity coupled with newfound scheduling flexibility, has stripped our notion of the “proper” work format and revealed it for what it is: pretty outdated. It’s clear now that productivity is not directly linked to a rigid timetable or a dedicated physical work environment. With modern communication technology and the scheduling software options that come with it, we’re now in a position to rethink how we approach the balance between work and life.

Life doesn’t adhere to a schedule, even if we want it to. That nine-to-five shift might sometimes conflict with family obligations or desires. Why should someone miss their child’s swim meet, or miss a brunch with visiting in-laws when they could just as easily perform their job at a later time, or on a different day altogether? As an employer, consider what you can do to make your scheduling more malleable; you could offer alternative shifts later or earlier in the day, freeing up time for important life events, or institute flex scheduling, which allows for workdays to be truncated when needed and extended to make up for missed hours. Disciplinary consequences are out of the picture here — you want to accommodate your employees and encourage them to finish their work, even if that means finishing later yesterday and starting earlier today. Your employees are probably used to shaping their lives around their work, so they’ll be more than pleased to have the privilege of shaping their work around the needs of their lives.

2. Maternity Leave (and Paternity Leave!)

It’s no secret that the United States lags behind other developed nations in terms of maternity and paternity benefits. For most people, a choice must be made: will you spend time bonding and growing with your newborn child, or will you spend time earning the income needed to feed and care for them? Many businesses view new parents as a productivity risk, and opt to terminate their employment rather than offer even unpaid parental leave, creating a situation that is economically prohibitive for new parents. For a new mother, being separated from her child can lead to tremendous anxiety and depression, but what can she do when her employer isn’t willing to pay her for time away from work, or simply provide job security when she wants to return to the workplace?

As an employer looking out for their employees, take measures to prevent such situations. If your business can afford to offer maternity and paternity pay, offer it, even if you feel justified prioritizing mothers over fathers (but don’t stretch this too far — father-child bonding is just as important). Even reduced payment is better than none. If you don’t think you’ll be able to financially accommodate a term of parental leave in any way, the next best thing you can do is offer job security, so new parents can rest assured they’ll be able to return to work once they feel comfortable being away from their child. In any case, transparency is important; unless you clarify the reasons for your decision to employees, you may inspire some resentment, so make sure your employees understand what you’re sacrificing, or why you can’t afford to make certain sacrifices.

Another solution is remote work. If you don’t already have a remote working infrastructure in place, now might be the time to establish one. Have a discussion with expectant employees about whether they feel a remote work arrangement will be appropriate for their situation, and what impact they expect such an arrangement will have on their productivity as well as their personal lives.

3. Day Care

You might find a direct, hands-on solution to conflicts between work and parenting in onsite daycare. Many well-known companies, like Nike, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems have long made use of onsite, complimentary daycare programs, reducing or eliminating working parents’ stress over making sure their children are in good hands during the workday. You might not be a Home Depot or a Nike, but you can still find ways to make this happen, and you’ll notice the benefits right away.

Do you have a dedicated office space with a room full of empty filing cabinets and some extra-budgetary slack? This might be a perfect contender for a daycare room, with plenty of activities and entertainment and a full-time attendant, possibly with an education or childcare background. You might find your office is located in a larger building already equipped with a daycare facility, in which case you can inquire about making use of that facility and its staff. Not only will your employees be happier, but you may also qualify for a tax credit; check with your tax professional to see if any credits might apply to your theoretical child daycare plan.

4. Family-Friendly Events

If you’re itching for a way to make your employees’ families feel included in your company — like part of your family — think about hosting family-friendly work functions. Company parties, outings, or other leisure activities that are family-appropriate and fun will help your employees bond with each other and reinforce that you care about the wellbeing of their families. Crafting a feeling of community and togetherness will make work seem less of an external duty and more like an organic part of life. This can be as thorough as a picnic that takes place during company time or as simple as a “bring your kid to work” day.

Gareth Parkin, CEO of GoPromotional, considers bonding and family inclusion an underrated but important part of employee happiness and the overall health of a business. Parkin recommends “making sure your employees’ families feel welcomed by your company because it goes a long way toward making your employees themselves feel welcomed, secure, and confident in your business and in you as an employer.” When your staff feels at home, morale rises, and there is less of a chance you’ll see work-related depression, malaise, and dips in productivity.

