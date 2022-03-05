5 Jobs for Your Teens That Will Pave the Way for Future Wealth

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

It wasn’t all that long ago a teenager could grab a paper route and make some serious bank from tips. Or he or she could cut lawns in the summer and shovel driveways in the winter and save up enough money to buy a new bike or even a third-hand car. But in the digital age, print newspapers are dying and suburbanites would much rather hire a landscaper/plowing service for their lawn and snow removal needs.

Finance expert and writer Sam Mallikarjunnin, admits that it might not be fashionable to accept the sad fact that the new generation of teens has it tougher than previous generations. The workforce they are entering is one that’s changing rapidly, going from one where a single or two skill sets could get you through the rest of your life and lead to wealth.

But in today’s digitally based environment, a larger cross-section of skills is required to be a success. On top of that, a huge number of jobs will become automated in the next few years. From flipping burgers to delivering groceries, the jobs that teens traditionally rely on to get by while they are still in school will soon be replaced by robots and AI.

The recent Pandemic hasn’t helped teens who are looking for work either. They need look no further than the internet. For these teens, there have never been more opportunities for flexible online work. From freelance work on Fiverr to being an Influencer for any number of companies, teenagers who are willing to do a little online research and job hunting can be up and running with a decent paying gig in no time. And you don’t have to be 16 to get an online job. You can be as young as 13. Perhaps even younger.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But what kinds of jobs exist for teenagers that will not only deliver some much-needed cash in the here and now, but also provide a new skillset or skill sets to see them through the entirety of their career and their future wealth?

Management and Process Optimization Jobs

While it’s true that sooner than later, robots will be flipping your McDonald’s hamburgers, these fast-food restaurants still require a human presence in the form of a manager. McDonald’s, and other fast-food chains like them, also teach process optimization.

McDonald’s and Burger King didn’t get where they are today by being run inefficiently. They created the most cost-effective process of preparing and assembling their food with an efficiency that starts from the bottom up. A job that’s based on the repetition of process and efficiency will definitely train a teen for a career that can lead to great wealth, such as a real estate developer or a chain restaurant mogul or both.

Jobs that Require Computer Tech Can Lead to Future Wealth

Most teenagers are more familiar with computers than they are people. They have grown up in the digital world and for much of their lives, have never been without a smartphone on their person. And fortunately, there are courses on everything from SD-WAN to AWS to different programming languages. This makes a teen a shoe-in for data entry jobs, or even easy coding jobs for website and/or app designs.

You can learn how to code on YouTube or other sites like HTMLRocks. In fact, if it’s a coding life you wish for, you probably don’t even need a college degree, but instead, the development of excellent coding skills. Thus the importance of starting out young. Who knows, you might just code the next billion-dollar selling smartphone app.

Jobs that Require Math Skills

Maybe, as a teen, you hated math class. But in everyday life, we need to use at least basic math skills sometimes several times per day. That said, there are lots of jobs for teens that require a certain amount of math skills. These jobs include but are not limited to bookkeeping for a local contractor, data entry, or even day trading crypto-currencies with your Robinhood smartphone app.

If you happen to enjoy math class because you’re good at it, you might want to consider tutoring others who just don’t get it as easily as you do. Working at a grocery store, a restaurant, or any retail outlet requires math skills when performing monetary transactions. Learning these skills as a teen could help you become the next King or Queen of Wall Street.

Jobs that Require Writing Skills

Writing isn’t only for novelists and newspaper reporters. Teenagers can sell their writing skills to companies that sell to a young demographic by creating influential posts for their social media and marketing campaigns. Only teens know precisely what other teens like to read and hear, and that makes content marketing one of the most perfect opportunities for teens who want to make a quick buck while doing what they normally do for free.

That is, spend countless hours online writing posts and reacting to their peer’s posts. You can also seek out work with local news media looking for copyediting, proofreading, and writing interns. Who knows, the writing job you have as a teen just might lead to you being a huge bestselling author as an adult.

Jobs that Require Sales Skills

You might want to seek out a job trying to sell one of your favorite sneaker or jeans brands. Just send a company representative an email with a short note about why you would be a great salesperson for them. It will be your first sales pitch. Or perhaps you’d like to work in a restaurant or an independent bookstore.

Sometimes your suggestions will be agreed to and other times they will be rejected. It’s good to experience rejection when you’re young. Whatever the case, in any sales job, you will always find yourself in the position of making qualified suggestions in order to enhance the customer experience. These sales skills might serve you well in the future as a wealthy pharmaceutical sales rep.

Just learning one of these skills just might lead to a successful career that brings you great wealth. But learning several of these skills will only increase your chances of future success in what will surely be a competitive jobs market in the 2020s and beyond.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

iStockPhoto