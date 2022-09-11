5 Reasons Why Customer Service is Important for Your Business

—

They say that “customer is always right” well that means how much important a customer is for any kind of business that you have to make them feel understood and heard. Therefore, customer service is the backbone of any business. It is important that customer service representatives are well-trained and can interact with customers in a way that helps them feel comfortable.

Do you know that,

89% of consumers are more likely to make another purchase after a positive customer service experience.

It is crucial for companies because it helps them to build a relationship with their customers that will last for years and help them grow. In order to remain competitive, businesses need to make sure they are delivering the best possible customer experience. Digital companies need to be able to provide excellent customer service in order to keep their customers from leaving as they can easily leave if they are not satisfied with the product or service.

Here I have jotted down some reasons why customer service is important and can not be ignored by digital companies

Let’s dive in,

1. Adds value to your business

An interesting fact is that 86% of customers are expected to pay 25% more because of good customer service. Your customers are your assets, if your company is successful in satisfying their needs with your product and service they will in return more value to your business or else your customer will disappear .

Adding great customer service to your product or service has the potential to increase its value. A recent survey by the American Express Company found that companies with a high level of customer service generate a return on investment of over $1.2 million in revenue. This means that organizations with less customer service risk losing $1.2 million in revenue every year due to lost customers.

Good customer service will build your brand image and people will tend to trust your product or services over a business that does not bother focusing on it.

2. Builds customer loyalty to your business

What is the reason that customer tends to come back to the same company or brand again and again for a service or a product? well, that is because the company has successfully dealt with their customer service. It is easier to retain a customer by earning their loyalty than by attracting a new customer every time.

Customer service is a key factor that helps in building customer loyalty. It is not just about being polite or friendly, but about providing an exceptional customer experience.

The most important aspect of good customer service is the ability to listen to customers and understand their needs. Customer service managers must be able to listen and understand what the customer wants, and then deliver it in a way that makes them feel valued and special.

Creating a good experience for their customers that will make them want to come back again and again. Customer service managers have to think about how they can provide value-added services to their customers so that they will be loyal to the company even after they have left the store or website.

3. Builds the positive reputation of the company

Customer service is a crucial part of the company’s image. Companies use it to build a positive image and increase sales and revenue. Bad customer service will in turn create a negative image and can cause sales to decrease. This is why it’s important for companies to provide great customer service.

It helps in word-of-mouth marketing and reviews. The following are some ways that companies can build a positive image:

Provide clear and concise responses to customers’ concerns

Allow customers to voice their concerns, ask questions, or give feedback

Take feedback from customers seriously and act on it

Interestingly, after a great customer experience, 69% of customers will recommend a business further which can help in attracting more customers, partners, and employees.

4. It gives you more recognition than your competitors

Customer service is a key differentiator in the business world. It sets you apart from your competitors and makes you better than them. Some companies are very good at customer service, while others struggle to provide great customer service.

Every business has a different way of providing it; some companies offer 24/7 support while others have limited hours and only offer phone support. The key is to find what works best for your business and stick with it!

And definitely look for the gaps in customer service of your competitor’s businesses and try to fill them in yours. Like your competitors’ legal firm provides only 9 to 5 customer service but your personal injury law firm provides 24/7 chatbot service to deal with customers this gives you an upper hand over your competitors.

Companies should focus on providing good customer service to their customers. The customers will stay loyal to them and they will be able to grow their business over time.

5. Costumers become advocates and reduce the marketing budget

To think of creative ways to reduce your marketing expenses, you’ll need to focus on customer service and loyalty as 56% of customers who get excellent service will advocate your business to their friends and family.

Rather than spending hundreds of dollars on marketing and advertising your business, you can simply give a good experience to one customer and expect them to do your marketing in their circle. And a solid marketing strategy is always required for this.

Their friends and family will get your product and services too, believing in the word of mouth of your customer.

Good customer service will make your customer review your brand or company on social media sites like Facebook or Twitter or add user-generated content which can reach thousands of people and hence bring more conversion and customers to your business.

Summarize,

In the future, customer service will be more and more important for a business. With AI-assisted chatbot customer service, businesses can save time on repetitive tasks such as following up with customers and providing them with solutions to their problems 24/7.

We live in a digital era, where communication has become easier than it could ever be, therefore if you have one unsatisfied customer due to bad customer service it means their word of mouth, social media reviews or UGC will reach so many people, ruining your business name and growth.

Whereas, one happy customer means many happy customers and that is only possible if you give special attention to making your business customer services better.

—

