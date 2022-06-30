5 Signs You Might Need a Career Change

Are you feeling unhappy at work? Do you feel like you’re stuck in a rut and don’t know how to get out? If so, you might want to consider making a career change.

Making a big change like this can be scary, but it might be the best thing for you. There are safe steps to making a career change , but you might not even yet realise you need to make a change.

In this blog post, I will outline 5 signs that it is time to leave your job and start looking for something new. These signs are the common symptoms I often see as a career coach.

You don’t need to tolerate a bad job. Many people tolerate jobs they hate because they feel like they don’t have a choice. But you always have a choice. If you’re unhappy with your current job, start looking for something new.

You deserve to be happy

Your job should make you happy. It’s not worth being unhappy and stressed out all the time just to hold onto a job. If you’re not happy with your current job, start looking for something new that will make you happy.

You should be excited to go to work

If you dread going to work every day, that’s a sign that you need to make a change. Your job should be something that you look forward to and enjoy doing. If it’s not, then you need to find something new.

You should feel like you’re making a difference

If you feel like your job is pointless and you’re not making a difference, then it’s time to make a change. Find a job that is meaningful and satisfying, where you can feel good about the work you’re doing.

Don’t be afraid to make a change

Making a career change can be scary, but it can also be very rewarding. If you’re unhappy with your current job, don’t be afraid to make a change. You can use career coaches to help revamp your career, but ultimately the actions and first steps lie with you. If you’re craving more, a change might just be the best thing for you.

If you’re now feeling fired up to explore a change, you need to know the major signs to look out for, so let’s explore them here:

1) You dread going to work every day

Do you find yourself hitting snooze on your alarm clock multiple times each morning? Do you feel sick to your stomach when you think about going into work? If you dread going to your job each day, it’s a sign that you need to make a change.

That sunday night feeling is the most common symptom when you’re in the wrong job. You know, that feeling when you start to think about work on Sunday night and you just feel a pit in your stomach. If you have this feeling regularly, it’s time to make a change.

Perhaps you dread going to work because of your boss. Maybe you don’t like the company culture. Or maybe you’re just not passionate about the work you’re doing. Whatever the reason, this is not how you should lead the rest of your life.

2) You’re not using your skills

If you’re not using the skills and talents that you have, it can be frustrating. If you find yourself bored or unchallenged at work, it might be time to start looking for something new.

Everyone wants to feel intellectually challenged. We want to feel like we’re using our skills and talents and that we’re making a difference. If you’re not using your skills at your current job, start looking for something new where you can use them.

You might have a degree in a certain field, but you find yourself working in a completely different field. Or maybe you have a lot of experience in a certain area, but you’re not using that experience in your current job.

You don’t have to use your degree or experience in the same field, but you should at least be using them in some way. Otherwise, you’ll end up feeling frustrated and unfulfilled.

You also shouldn’t let any “niche” skills or vocational training make you feel constrained. There are many transferable skills that each person can use in a different role.

3) You’re not being paid what you’re worth

Are you being paid what you deserve? If you don’t think so, it might be time to start looking for a new job. You should be compensated fairly for the work that you do.

For most jobs, you are trading your time for money. And if you’re not being paid what your time is worth, it can be very frustrating.

You might also want to consider changing jobs if you’re not being paid enough to live the lifestyle that you want. Perhaps you’re not making enough to save for retirement or to travel as often as you’d like.

Don’t be afraid to negotiate when it comes to salary. Many people are afraid to do this, but it’s important to remember that you’re worth more than you think.

Research the salary ranges for your position and be prepared to negotiate when the time comes. Research the best approaches so that you have them in your back pocket when the opportunity arises.

4) You don’t have any room for advancement

If there’s nowhere to go in your current job, it might be time to start looking for something new. You should have the opportunity to advance in your career. Feeling like you have forward momentum and are appreciated is a massive motivational driver.

Think about the career development options at your company. What are they? Are they fair? Are you being given the opportunity to develop your skills and talents?

Many companies have a “glass ceiling” when it comes to advancement. If this is the case, you might want to start looking elsewhere. You should be able to advance in your career without hitting a brick wall.

A big career change may not even mean leaving the current company. You could talk with your manager about other opportunities in the long run. If they’re not willing to budge on this, it might be time to start looking for something new.

Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want when it comes to advancement. If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no.

5) Your job is affecting your health

If your job is causing you physical or mental health problems, it’s definitely time to make a change. Your job should not make you sick. Most often this comes in different forms of mental health impacts.

You might be dealing with a lot of stress or anxiety. Maybe you’re not getting enough sleep because you’re worried about work. Or maybe you’re physically sick because of the job (e.g., exposure to hazardous materials).

It’s important to listen to your body and pay attention to the signs it’s giving you. If your job is making you sick, it’s time to find something new.

No job is worth sacrificing your health. You should be able to work without having to worry about your physical or mental well-being.

These are just a few signs that it might be time for a career change. If you’re not happy with your current situation, don’t be afraid to make a change. It can be a scary decision, but sometimes it’s necessary in order to find true happiness.

—

This post is brought to you by Tribe and Seek.

Photo: iStock