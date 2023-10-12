5 Types of Metal Roofs: Pros & Cons

Metal roofing is known for its durability. It has many advantages. This often makes it a top choice. This guide looks at the finances of various roofing materials. It explores their costs, values, and required investments.

The main characteristics of metal roofing:

— Remarkable Durability: With appropriate installation, metal roofs can endure up to a century, starkly outlasting conventional asphalt shingles.

— Weather Resistance: These roofs adeptly withstand diverse weather conditions, from potent hurricanes and heavy rain to hailstorms and forceful winds.

— Energy Efficiency: By reflecting radiant heat, metal roofs assist in maintaining a cooler indoor environment, thereby contributing to notable energy savings during the torrid summer months.

— Low Maintenance: Besides occasional essentials like gutter maintenance and debris removal, metal roofs predominantly necessitate minimal attention.

— Eco-Friendly Choice: With their composition including recycled materials, minimal outgassing during production, and their own recyclability post-use, they emerge as an environmentally considerate option.

Types of Metal Roofing

In its abundant offerings, metal roofing extends an array of options to meet divergent needs and tastes. From steel, acknowledged for its robustness and cost-effectiveness, to copper, enchanting with its gradually transforming patina, albeit at a premium price, each material presents distinct aesthetic and functional merits at varied price brackets.

1. Aluminum Roofs

Aluminum is a versatile choice in roof construction, offering various advantages. When considering roof installations, it’s vital to assess its benefits and challenges carefully.

Pros of Aluminum Roofing:

— Durability and Sturdiness: Roofs made of this material display remarkable rust resistance and enduring properties, showcasing minimal degradation over time, especially in comparison with materials like asphalt, wood, and concrete.

— Resilience to Wind and Fire: This metal is particularly favourable in areas susceptible to hurricanes due to its potent resistance to wind and fire.

— Economic Viability and Easy Installation: Falling within a price range of $4 to $14 per square foot, the lightweight nature of this material not only ensures affordability but also simplifies installation.

— Defence Against Corrosion: The metal’s exceptional defiance against corrosive elements like salt and sand makes it a preferred choice for properties near coastlines.

— Sustainability: Roofs made from this metal can contain up to 95% recycled content and are invariably 100% recyclable. Moreover, its ability to be installed over existing shingles reduces material wastage, and its ‘cool roof’ options offer energy-saving prospects in hotter climates.

— Insurance Benefits: Opting for this type of roof may yield a 10% to 20% insurance discount, thanks to its impressive protective qualities.

Cons of Aluminum Roofing:

— Susceptibility to Dents: Despite its robustness in various domains, the metal is relatively soft and, thus, prone to denting from phenomena like hail storms.

— Ecological Considerations: While the energy-intensiveness of producing this metal has elicited environmental concerns, it is pivotal to acknowledge that the recyclability of this material, especially during roof replacements, considerably mitigates these ecological impacts.

2. Copper Roofs:

Roofs made from copper, intertwining timeless elegance with sturdiness, have adorned architectural wonders from cathedrals to castles for centuries. Although it comes with a higher price point, approximately $24.55 per square foot, the metal’s durability, aesthetic transformation, and energy efficiency have sustained its appeal through the ages.

Pros of Copper Roofing:

— Energy Efficiency: This metallic material naturally reflects UV rays, assisting in maintaining a cooler internal environment and diminishing air conditioning costs in hotter periods.

— Durability and Lifespan: While it transitions from a bronze shade to green over decades due to corrosion, a roof made of this metal can have a remarkable lifespan of 60 to 100 years.

— Aesthetic Evolution: The metal undergoes a natural patina development through oxidation, offering a unique, ever-transforming aesthetic that can enhance a building’s visual allure.

— Historical and Contemporary Application: Resistance to rust, absence of peeling or scratching finish, ease of tooling, and graceful transition to a verdigris patina have solidified its role in both ancient and current architectural designs.

Cons of Copper Roofing:

— Susceptibility to Dents: Being a softer metallic element, it can be prone to denting, especially during intense hail storms.

— Expansion and Contraction: In climates experiencing notable temperature variations, the metal tends to expand and contract, potentially leading to flashing failures and resultant structural damage.

— Initial Investment: While it can outlive the building it graces and is highly recyclable, the upfront cost is considerable, approximately $1800 per square (including labour and materials) or $900 to $1400 per square for materials alone.

— Aesthetic Transformation: While many appreciate the evolving appearance of metal over time, it may not align with everyone’s aesthetic preferences.

— Usage Limitation: Due to its premium price, it is often utilized for detailing work, like embellishing a cupola or bay window, rather than extensive roof coverage.

3. Standing Seam Metal Roofing

The Standing seam metal roofing is known for its strength and durability, making it an excellent choice. It comes with an investment cost of up to $30 per square foot, guaranteeing a long-lasting, low-maintenance solution.

Pros of Standing Seam Metal Roofs:

— Concealed Fasteners: The fasteners are hidden, mitigating moisture penetration risks. This seamless construction, with panels overlapping each other, also bestows wind resistance upon them.

— Rust and Fire Resistance: Coatings empower standing seam metal roofs with resistance to both fire and rust, underpinning their durability across varied conditions.

— Recyclability: The materials used in these roofing systems are recyclable, making them an environmentally conscious choice.

— Lifespan and Maintenance: Not only can standing seam metal roofing last between 30 and 50 years, with instances noted of up to 75 years or more, but it also promises the allure of long-term maintenance savings.

Cons of Standing Seam Metal Roofs:

— Higher Initial Cost: Installing a standing seam roof usually requires a larger initial investment than other roof types.

4. Steel Roofing

Steel roofing is a popular choice for homeowners, but it’s crucial to consider both its pros and cons when deciding.

Pros of Steel Roofing:

Cons of Steel Roofing:

— Initial Investment: The deployment of this roofing style typically necessitates a more robust initial financial commitment.

5. Zinc Roofing

Embracing zinc as a roofing material goes beyond merely appreciating its role as a protective coating for other metals; it also involves acknowledging its value in the form of sheets and panels. This material not only appeals to the environmentally conscious due to its full recyclability and reusability but also draws attention with its cost-effectiveness, approximately $8.00 per square foot.

Pros of Zinc Roofing:

— Exceptional Durability: With a potential lifespan exceeding 80 years, along with inherent fire resistance and mould prevention capabilities, it adapts to various climatic challenges.

— Resistance to Corrosion: The formation of a protective patina layer through oxidation ensures that this material stays free from rust, with the layer miraculously redeveloping even when scratched.

— Distinctive Aesthetic: Offering a unique and contemporary visual charm, zinc can enhance the visual allure of commercial edifices.

— Self-Repairing Feature: An evolving patina not only bolsters the material’s durability but also strengthens its defence against corrosion.

Cons of Zinc Roofing:

— Careful Installation: Employing zinc mandates the engagement of a licensed professional proficient in managing the material to avert potential moisture-related damage stemming from improper installation.

— Elevated Initial Investment: While promising long-term advantages, the initial expenditure might be steep for some proprietors.

— Restricted Availability: Securing zinc roofing materials might be a hurdle, given that they might not be as readily obtainable as other options.

Conclusion

Choosing the right metal roofing is a complex yet essential task for property owners and architects. Each material, from durable and affordable aluminum to luxurious copper, offers its own set of advantages and challenges. Therefore, careful consideration of architectural goals, environmental impacts, and budget is crucial to making a well-informed decision.

Photo: iStock