5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Leverage Remote Teams

There was a time when no entrepreneur would even entertain the concept of their employees working from home, let alone allow it, but those days are long gone. And for the better, it seems! Post-Covid, there has been a massive shift in the labor market: out with the office, in with remote working.

The writing was always on the wall about remote teams being the future of the labor market, with the coronavirus pandemic hastening the timetable. Remote teams have a lot of benefits, and many entrepreneurs know that.

However, many do not know how to leverage these teams to reap the benefits for their businesses. So, we have outlined five ways entrepreneurs can leverage remote teams. They are:

1. Go Fully Remote

Let us start this list with perhaps the most seemingly outrageous way to leverage remote teams – making your entire team work remotely.

According to Yeelen Knegtering from Klippa , Operating a fully remote team removes the need for a physical branch. Many would have thrown out this idea two decades ago as soon as it came out, but times have changed. Multi-million-dollar companies like Automatic, GitHub, InVision, and Toptal, work entirely remotely now. So can you!

The main purpose of having a physical office in the first place was to keep employees in the same place, making it easier for data and information flow. Well, you can now easily achieve that from remote locations. In fact, most physical offices rely on sharing information virtually, which puts a serious question mark on the relevance of those offices at all.

You can argue that there is essentially nothing that offices do physically that cannot be done virtually in 2022. Aside from matching all the benefits of local teams, remote teams can further help entrepreneurs save costs and improve worker satisfaction.

Consider it this way – if a remote team can serve the same purpose as a local team, why spend extra on housing the local team? Imagine the high costs of housing, electricity, and maintenance that can be avoided by going fully remote without any drop in their effectiveness.

Additionally, there’s the inconvenience of transportation that workers must incur, which is avoidable with remote teams. Any commuting worker will most likely tell you they would rather not have to make the trip every single day if they could avoid it.

In a 2019 study, workers claimed to be happier, have better work-life balance, less stressed, and more productive when working remotely. With such data, full remote work is a concept any growth-oriented entrepreneur should be considering.

2. Consider a Hybrid System

Depending on your business operations and products, going fully remote could be impractical for some entrepreneurs. That is especially the case when they already have an established, functional local team or have technical offerings. But these entrepreneurs can still leverage the many benefits of a remote team by adopting a hybrid system.

A hybrid system has a remote team complementing the activities of the local team. Note that you will not be replacing the local unit; instead, you will be increasing capacity by adding a remote team at less extra cost.

He adds – Often, businesses need to expand their workforce but do not have the space to do so. Meanwhile, overpopulating the small space available can also be counterproductive and affect the team’s efficiency and effectiveness. But constructing new office spaces could be very expensive.

A great solution to these problems is implementing a hybrid system, where they retain a small local team. Ideally, these should be workers with core operational roles. With the right tools, management can sync both teams’ activities, leading to the desired increase in work output.

Real estate expert Erik Wright from New Horizon Home Buyers thinks that – Apart from saving on rental expenses, the remote team in a hybrid system can help you harness the talent that would otherwise be inaccessible locally. Remote workers can be employed worldwide, allowing entrepreneurs to narrow employee targets to specific locations of choice.

For example, a French startup targeting some British customers would be able to hire a native English writer to produce high-quality content for this audience.

Similarly, hybrid teams allow the startup to expand to foreign markets much easier. In the long run, these improve chances of success.

3. Outsource Pending Projects to Remote Teams

This is a spinoff of the hybrid system. Often, your local team will be occupied to capacity, yet with tons of work to accomplish. That’s where remote workers come in. Hand these over to them! Freelance workers are the best bet with such arrangements.

Additionally, your remote team will allow you to take on new projects and expand. Entrepreneurs tend to start new projects based on their present workforce capacity. But with a remote team structure, it is easier to find and onboard new teams for your desired projects.

With both of these scenarios, you can avoid overloading your team with tasks. You can also prevent slowing down your own business by delaying projects.

From another angle, some new projects at your firm might require skills your present local teams do not have. This is common in industries with high digital demand. In such a case, remote teams will be the key to keeping up with the competition in a cost-effective way!

Think of the number of tech businesses today that flock to freelance websites to assemble content creation experts. The tech staff works locally with their technology while remote content teams handle their marketing from all around the world.

Such an approach will help you keep up with industry trends. Instead of training the local team to take on new project tasks, the entrepreneur can find already skilled people that can start immediately. And, you do not have to pay them salaries, since most of these often work on a per-project basis.

4. Increase Innovation

Innovation and creativity are vital ingredients for any successful entrepreneurial venture. If one keeps churning out the same thing for long, it will eventually become obsolete. This is where remote teams slide into the picture.

A characteristic of remote teams is you can hire from all around the world and work from anywhere. This promotes diversity in a company’s workforce, which can ultimately boost innovation, according to multiple studies.

Diversity is often excellent in increasing innovation and creativity because it introduces a broader range of interests, cultures, and experiences into any project. The idea of a more diverse idea pool is more important when the business plans on expanding to other locations.

For example, imagine you want to launch a new campaign for your American business in Tokyo. Because of the cultural and background differences, you will need innovative and creative ideas from people who have experience living or working in Tokyo.

In such a case, one option will be to turn to a remote team of specially selected workers with experience in the Tokyo and Asian markets. The other option will be relying on the expertise of your American local team workers to come up with creative ideas about how to exploit the market in Tokyo. I think we know which option has a higher chance of success!

5. Hire From the Global Talent Pool

With remote teams, you can hire people from literally anywhere in the world. That is in stark contrast to local teams, where workers must be geographically close to the offices.

Despite the United States having one of the biggest labor forces on the planet, some of the brightest talents are not in the US, for example. Does that mean a business must settle for mediocre output? Not in 2022!

As long as the talent is willing to work virtually, you can maximize their talent for your startup. Some entrepreneurs, even with the opportunity to hire virtual workers, still choose to employ local staff. That is quite a waste if you think about it!

Get out of your geographical box and find the best guy from any corner of the world. If a star web designer can deliver the site of your dreams from his home office in Manilla. And it costs you the same or even less than hiring a locally based person; why not?

This is the best way to optimize your labor costs while reaping high-quality output. Remember that labor costs take up the highest expenditure for most businesses.

6. Wrapping up

Entrepreneurs today need every advantage they can get to compete favorably in any industry. Remote working is one of many strategies they can now use to ensure they are being cost-efficient while generating high-quality output.

These five proven strategies will help any entrepreneur leverage remote teams to grow their business. And when in doubt, there is always the option to try hybrid rather than fully remote!

