5 Ways To Improve Your Resume

If you’ve been applying to jobs left and right and haven’t heard so much as a peep in response, it might be time to overhaul your resume. Fortunately, there are some simple ways that you can improve your resume in just a few minutes.

Or, you might just want to start fresh and create an entirely new resume – consider using a resume builder to easily create a polished, professional resume.

Either way, keep in mind these five ways to improve your resume:

Target Your Resume

Many companies use applicant tracking system (ATS) software to scan all resumes that are submitted and determine whether they are worthy of being passed along to a human hiring manager. As many as 70% of resumes don’t make it through the ATS scan.

Fortunately, using keywords from the job listing as well as industry-specific keywords can help your resume pass the ATS scan with flying colors and go on to impress the hiring manager and score you an interview.

When an employer asks for certain skills, qualifications, and experience in the job posting, be sure to touch on each of those things in your resume, so long as they actually apply to you.

Choose the Right Layout

For the vast majority of people, the tried-and-true reverse chronological resume layout is the best option. It highlights your relevant experience starting with your most recent position and working backward from there. This layout is easily readable for both ATS software as well as hiring managers, who usually spend only a few seconds reading each resume they receive.

Start With a Compelling Resume Summary or Objective

During those few seconds that a hiring manager is reading your resume, he or she is likely looking primarily at your resume introduction and your work experience and possibly scanning your education section. By writing a strong resume summary (or objective, if you don’t have a lot of professional experience), you can capture the hiring manager’s attention and entice them to read the rest of your resume.

Summarize your skills and experience as succinctly as possible, throwing in keywords from the job ad and your current or most recent job title. Keep this introduction short – no more than 4-6 lines of text.

Quantify Your Achievements

Wherever possible, quantify your achievements and experience by including numbers or percentages. For example, you might say that you grew a blog’s readership by 85% over 6 months, or you reduced overhead costs by 15% in one year. When you are listing your work experience, use bullet points under each position to provide this type of quantified data, focusing on achievements over job duties and responsibilities.

Proofread Your Resume

This seems like a no-brainer, but it’s very important to proofread your resume. Nothing is more unprofessional than grammar mistakes or spelling errors on a document that’s meant to show off your strengths. Don’t rely only on a computer program’s spellcheck – read through your resume carefully or have a trusted friend or family member edit it for you before you submit it.

