6 Common Mistakes New Managers Make – And How to Avoid them

Newly-promoted managers are merely taking the first of many steps to improve their careers – or at least, that’s what everyone hopes when they are first granted a position with more responsibility. The weeks and months after a big promotion, you will be expected to go through a major adjustment period.

Nevertheless, there are certain common pitfalls that you will need to avoid if you are out to become the next Elon Musk, Bill Gates or Sidd Pagidipati. Here, we’ll let you in on six of these common mistakes and give you a few pointers to help you avoid them.

1. Loudly Exclaiming Who Is In Charge

One of HBO’s Game of Thrones’ most memorable clips is also a great lesson on corporate administration. Marvelously interpreted by Charles Dance, Tywin Lannister once told the pedantic King Joffrey that “any man who must say ‘I am the king’ is no true king.”

In the real world, you cannot grab a crossbow and start aggressively asserting your authority all over the lunchroom. However, as your to-do list becomes more daunting, or are faced with internal disputes, you may feel tempted to do just that.

How to avoid it?

Remember the basis of coaching and leadership: the success of your team is everyone’s job, its failure will be your responsibility. Gain your team’s trust and lead by example.

2. Relying Too Much on Glitzy “Team Building” Activities

As fun as corporate retreats and after-work BBQ events are, they cannot be the only way in which you earn your employee’s trust. Not only are these activities expensive to plan and implement, but they are often limited to out-of-office or “extracurricular” time.

Undoubtedly, there are a lot of bonding opportunities available during a leisurely day where everyone plays board games and gets to know one another. They will mean little if they are not accompanied by effective changes during day-to-day operations.

How to avoid this?

Show your good intentions, don’t just tell people about them. Institute an open-door policy. Learn your worker’s first names. Show yourself as human.

3. Ignore Your Employees’ Cues and Body Language

There is a difference between “caring for your employees” or “listening to their input” and simply asking how they are doing. Chances are that if you simply ask them what’s up whenever you run into them at the elevator, they will simply nod and tell you everything is going swell. This is particularly likely if this is a new team whose trust you haven’t gained yet.

How to avoid this?

Look at their body language when they speak to you. Observe them as they go around doing their usual tasks. Spend a day or two doing what they do. Do they appear stressed or unhappy? Is there a specific activity they seem to avoid? Follow up on that.

4. Making Too Many Changes At Once

If the higher-ups assigned you to manage a new team, it’s obviously because they like and trust your vision. However, your new subordinates, who were not a part of the hiring process, are likely to be a bit anxious about the implications of going “under new management.”

Even in environments that were notoriously poorly-handled, you can’t just adjudicate all practices and processes to the old boss. Maybe some of your team members designed those processes (for a reason!) Trying to change too many things too quickly will disorient them, especially if they don’t know why you are changing things.

How to avoid this?

Involve them in the change process. Tell your employees why you have decided to change some things, and ask them if there are further things they don’t agree with. Implement a progressive scale to implement your reforms.

5. Assuming You Have Already Communicated Enough

Sure, you’ve sent the e-mails, adjusted the rotating schedules, and greeted the entire team. Surely that means that now everyone is on board with the new way of doing things, right?

The truth is that over 55% of employees report wishing their managers were clearer in their instructions and communicated more. Therefore, there is a good chance that you could be doing something more to communicate as well.

How to avoid this?

Once again: talk to your employees directly. If you have assigned anyone a new task, follow up with them. Even if you have an “open doors” policy, don’t wait for them to come to you with questions. Approach them directly to offer support.

6. Forgetting About Your Own Bosses

You have been assigned to manage a team so your own manager does not have to deal with it personally. While certainly, a big part of your job is to clear their own schedule, never forget that they are as vested in your success as you are on your teams’. After all, your performance is likely to come up in their appraisals as well.

How to avoid this?

Keep the communication lines between you and your own boss constant and open. Ask them about your own performance. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice.

Your new management position will likely be one of the most important opportunities to test your mettle. The specific strategies you will need to take will vary greatly depending on your field and the kind of department you’ve been tasked with. However, at the end of your first term, you will still be expected to come out with numbers in the blue and a well-integrated team.

