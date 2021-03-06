7 Tips to Better Run a Homeowners Association

—

Running a homeowners association is no easy task. Every real estate investment someone makes matters to them and residents want an HOA that will live up to the expectations of their property. There is a lot of responsibility involved and a lot of people looking to you to run things correctly. If you’re in charge of a homeowners association, you may be looking for some ways to better run things. Below are seven tips you can try that will hopefully lead to a smoother operation.

Prepare Ahead of Time

One of the most important things you can do is prepare ahead of time. Trying to do things at the last moment will only lead to mistakes. So, whether it is a board meeting, a public meeting, or running a local event, you should start planning out the details well in advance. Get together all the information you’ll need and start informing the people who will be involved.

Know the Documents

There are some key documents that go along with your homeowner’s association. As the president of this organization, it’s essential that you know these documents well. Your governing documents will help outline specific rules and processes you must follow in order to effectively run the HOA. Understanding each of your governing documents will help you build credibility with your residents and avoid potential violations. Make sure each member of your association has made copies of your governing documents and studied them.

Improve Communication

Communication is key for any homeowners association. You need a clear and effective way to communicate information to the residents living there. Each member should know where to turn to find the latest information so that no one gets left out. You should have the contact information for each member, plus the way they prefer to be contacted. Another good thing to have is a website where you can post the latest updates about the community.

Ensure you make your decisions together. If your maintenance team wants to invest in the best pressure washer to clean your condos and pool area, for example, work with them to help them achieve their goals, which helps you achieve yours. People want to know that their dues are going towards the right things, and clean spaces are crucial for maintaining comfort and image.

Get People to Attend Meetings

Getting people to attend your meetings isn’t always easy. These meetings can be long and a little boring, meaning residents are less likely to come to participate. The best homeowners associations are the ones with the most active participation, so you’ll want to find a way to get more people to attend. Try making the meetings more fun, by having some snacks available, giving away door prizes, or even playing a quick game at the start of the meeting.

Play to People’s Strengths

As the homeowners association president, you’ll have other people by your side to help you run things. As president, you should make sure that everyone has a role that plays to their strengths. For example, if someone on the board is very good with numbers, make that person in charge of the budget. If you’re new to this job, take some time to get to know the people you’ll be working with. Ask them what they are best at and what role they would prefer to have. Having the right people in the right positions will make your life a lot easier.

Encourage Community Spirit

The job of the president isn’t to just keep the property running, but to improve the lives of everyone living there. A simple way to do this is by encouraging community spirit. If everyone in the community feels involved, you’ll have an easier time keeping it clean. Someone who spends more time getting to know their neighbors is more likely to do them a favor or pick up a piece of trash they find on the ground. Instilling a sense of community pride is one of the best things you can do during your time as president.

Learn from Your Mistakes

Finally, you need to learn from your mistakes. Along the way, you are likely going to make a few errors. The best homeowners association presidents aren’t the ones who never make mistakes, they are the ones who don’t make the same mistake twice. After an error, you should learn what went wrong and how you can prevent it from happening again. You should study not only your mistakes but learn from others as well. This will not only help you with your job going forward, but you can pass the advice on to future presidents.

Pay Attention to the Details

Running a homeowners association is all about paying attention to the little details. By focusing on things like getting more people to the meetings, studying your documents, and encouraging community spirit, you’ll do a much better job at running things. Hopefully, this guide was able to provide you with some useful tips and you’ll be able to use them going forward in your role as homeowners association president.





