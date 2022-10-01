8 Benefits of a Call Answering Service for Law Firms

—

Law firms are often flooded by phone calls from potential clients, current clients, and referral sources. Answering all of these calls can be time-consuming and costly. Fortunately, there is a solution—a call answering service. A call answering service can be a valuable asset to any law firm. Here are just a few of the benefits:

1. Improved Customer Service

A call answering service can help improve your firm’s customer service. Calls will be answered promptly and courteously by a live operator 24/7. Your callers will no longer have to leave messages on your voicemail or wait long periods for a return call.

With improved customer service, you’ll see an increase in new clients and referrals. Also, your current clients will be more satisfied with your level of service, which could lead to repeat business.

2. Reduced Operating Costs

A call answering service can save your firm money. Hiring additional staff to answer phones is costly. And, if you have someone in your office answering calls, they are not working on billable tasks. A call answering service means you only pay for the calls that are answered, which can save your firm a significant amount of money.

A call answering service will also reduce the need for office space. If you hire additional staff to answer phones, you’ll need more office space to accommodate them. This can be a significant expense, especially if you’re in a high-rent area.

3. Improved Client Communications

A call answering service can help improve communication with your clients. Your clients can reach you or someone in your office 24/7. This is important for clients who have urgent legal matters. Also, if a client wants to clarify something or provide additional information, they can do so without having to wait for a return call.

It will improve client communications by:

Reducing the number of voicemails you have to return

Allowing clients to speak to a live person 24/7

Improving the overall level of communication

4. Increased Productivity

By using a call answering service, you’ll be able to increase your firm’s productivity. Your staff will no longer have to answer phones, freeing their time to work on more productive tasks. And, since your clients will be able to get the information they need without having to wait for a return call, they’ll be more satisfied with the level of service they receive.

5. Improved Professional Image

A call answering service can help improve your firm’s professional image. Your firm will be seen as more responsive and accessible, which will give you a competitive advantage. A good professional image is essential for attracting new clients and referral sources.

Using Go Answer legal intake service can help improve your firm’s professional image.

6. Increased Efficiency

A call answering service can also help increase your firm’s efficiency . The call answering service will handle all your inbound calls, freeing up your staff to work on other tasks. This could lead to a more efficient operation and increased profitability. Also, it will be easier to track your firm’s calls and measure your marketing efforts.

7. Improved Response Time

A call answering service can help improve your firm’s response time. Calls will be answered promptly by a live operator, 24/7. With improved response time, you’ll be able to win more business. Also, your clients will be more satisfied with your level of service.

8. Better Time Management

A call answering service can also help you manage your time better . You’ll no longer have to answer calls during meetings or when you’re working on other tasks. This will allow you to focus on more important tasks and be more productive.

Benefit From Call Answering Service for Law Firms

These are just a few benefits of using a call answering service for law firms. A call answering service can help you improve your customer service, reduce operating costs, and increase your firm’s productivity.

Also, a call answering service can help you manage your time and improve your firm’s professional image. A call answering service may be the answer if you’re looking for a way to improve your law firm’s operations.

