A Career In Accounting: Is It Still Worthwhile?

Accounting has been around since some of the first civilizations realized they could count. Businesses have, and will, always need to account for the money that comes into their business, and the money that goes out of it. Thus, it’s fair to assume that there will always be a place for accountants in business. However, with the advent of accountancy-based technology, it isn’t clear anymore. So, is there still a career for those joining the accounting profession? If so, how can they forge a good one?

Build A Portfolio

When moving from one role to the next it can be hard to do the previous work justice. Sure, you’ll have it listed on LinkedIn, or on your CV but it doesn’t leave much space to use impressive graphics and/or photos of past work.

Being able to showcase your past successes at an interview, or ahead of deciding whether to apply or not can make all the difference. It ensures that you come across as professional. At the end of an interview, it’s a good idea to leave the interviewer with a portfolio or photo book so that they can look over it when deciding on whether to employ you or not. If you’ve got a lot of interviews lined up you can even look into wholesale photo book printing so that you have enough to go around. It can be especially useful if you’re at the last stage of an interview with a board, because you can give them one each.

Remember, you need to make the right choices regarding what you actually put into a photo book. Don’t just put anything in there to fill up the pages. You have to be careful and considered, and tailor it to the business you’re applying to work for.

Become Known For A Niche

If you become known as an expert in an element of accountancy or tax you can be sure to preserve a career. A lot of accountants will move into a specific accountancy niche like capital lease accounting or complex depreciation. Tax is a niche with a huge amount of sub-niches like transfer pricing and double taxation agreements. The point is, if you become an expert in a niche instead of being a generalist you’ve got a better chance at getting hired.

There are specific qualifications you can pursue if you want to be known for a certain niche too. However, you can become an expert based solely on experience. Further education isn’t always necessary. Pick a niche you enjoy and see if you can get more experience with it.

Run With Accountancy Software, Not Against It

Fighting against software is foolish nowadays. Some software is so good that it would take a human way longer. Some accountants fight software and still try to do everything themselves. The best thing you can do is to run with the software. Learn it inside and out. Even better if it’s software in your accounting niche that you’re known for. If you’re well known for being a whizz with operating lease accounting then you should, logically, be proficient with the software available in that niche of accounting. You’ll never beat the software so learn to work with it. Become a master at handling and operating the software and you’ll be far more hirable in the future.

Change Is A Good Thing

Accountancy is often one of the industries put at risk by technology. Take trucking for example. Automated driverless tech is often thought to put trucking at risk. The same can be said for accounting due to better software automation. However, change is a good thing. So many of these accountancy software applications were developed by accountants, for accountants, to make their job a lot easier. If you try to see the change as a good thing

