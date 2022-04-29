A Conversation With R. Reagan Sahadi – Personal Injury Lawyer in Texas

—

Upon graduating from law school, R. Reagan Sahadi joined Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick in Corpus Christi where he worked for several years. He remained in Corpus Christi, and subsequently joined Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair LLP, where he focused his practice on truck accidents, product liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.

Reagan Sahadi has had overwhelming success litigating cases throughout the nation in several areas of the law. Specifically, Reagan excels in representing personal injury and product liability victims. He formed Sahadi Legal Group to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm.

Reagan Sahadi recently obtained a verdict in a personal injury case exceeding 120 million dollars, the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history. He has negotiated settlements on behalf of his clients in the seven-figure range on multiple occasions, including a recent $19,000,000.00 settlement on a product liability action. In total since 2009, Reagan’s verdicts and settlements have surpassed several hundred million dollars.

Reagan Sahadi is licensed to practice in all Texas state courts and the Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. In the past, Reagan has served on the Board of Directors for the Corpus Christi Young Lawyers Association and was appointed by the mayor to the Board of Directors to the Corpus Christi Crime Control and Prevention District.

We caught up with R. Reagan Sahadi where he shared everything from his keys to effective decision making to the people who have influenced his thinking.

Can you share an example of a recent decision you made and the steps you took to reach your goal?

I recently decided to begin advertising. It’s something I’ve been avoiding as I don’t necessarily like doing it, but I have to admit that it does produce results. I researched some of the best legal advertising firms around to begin that process.

What is your approach to starting a new project or business venture?

The first step is to get the right tools in place for success and support staff is key.

You also have to keep in mind what the objective is at all times.

What are some of the keys to effective decision-making?

Step back and look at the big picture.

Doing this allows you to see the forest instead of the weeds. It makes decision-making that much simpler when you can see everything.

What people have influenced your thinking and might be of interest to others?

I like middle-of-the-road thinkers. I am not an extremist in my views, I am a moderate and I can see both sides.

I really like John Kasich, the former Governor of Ohio. I loved Ann Richards for her straight talk. I grew up during the Ronald Reagan era and enjoyed his influence. But I also liked Bill Clinton because I thought he was extremely intelligent and relatable.

What was the worst job you ever had and what did you learn from it?

The worst job I had was when I was an insurance defense attorney. Through this experience, I was able to learn that being a plaintiff’s attorney fit my personality much better. After that, I was able to shift my focus.

Why is your city a great place to live and work?

Corpus Christi, Texas is a “big little city” and it offers the mainline attractions of a major city while keeping the small-town feel with low stress and no traffic. It is a great place to raise a family.

What is the one book that you recommend everyone should read and why?

The Art of War by Sun Tzu. Although it is a military treatise, it contains basic organic societal rules of life to follow.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Take more chances.

