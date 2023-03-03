A Man’s Values as an HR | How You Should Approach This Profession as a Man

—

Human Resources (HR) professionals play a critical role in managing the most valuable resource of an organization: its people. HR professionals are responsible for recruiting, hiring, training, and managing employees, as well as developing policies and procedures that promote fairness, equity, and productivity within the organization.

HR professionals are often the first point of contact for employees who have concerns or issues with the organization. As such, it is crucial that HR professionals maintain a strong set of values to guide their actions and decisions. These values include integrity, fairness, empathy, and a commitment to ethical conduct.

The purpose of this article is to explore the specific values that are important for men in HR, and how men can succeed in this profession by prioritizing these values. By examining the role of values in HR, we can gain a better understanding of how men can thrive in this field while promoting fairness and equity for all employees.

Understanding Values in HR

Values refer to the guiding principles or beliefs that an individual holds, which help them make decisions and navigate their lives. In the context of HR, values refer to the principles that guide the actions and decisions of HR professionals. These values include integrity, honesty, fairness, empathy, respect, and a commitment to ethical conduct.

HR professionals are responsible for managing the human capital of an organization. They are involved in various activities such as recruitment, selection, training, development, and performance management of employees. Therefore, it is essential that they make decisions that are guided by their values. Values help HR professionals to make fair and objective decisions, establish ethical standards, and create a work environment that is respectful and supportive. When HR professionals prioritize values in their work, it can lead to improved employee morale, higher productivity, and better overall organizational performance.

It is crucial for HR professionals to align their personal values with the values of the organization they work for. This is because when personal values are in alignment with organizational values, HR professionals can make decisions that are consistent with the organization’s goals and objectives. This can lead to a sense of purpose and fulfillment in the work that they do. Additionally, when employees see that HR professionals are aligned with the organization’s values, they are more likely to trust and respect them. This, in turn, can lead to improved employee engagement and retention. However, if personal values are not aligned with organizational values, it can lead to conflicts and ethical dilemmas for HR professionals. Therefore, it is crucial for HR professionals to understand the values of the organization and ensure that their personal values are consistent with those values. In this way, HR professionals can promote a culture of integrity, fairness, and respect in the workplace.

Values for Men in HR

In HR, men can embody values that are similar to those of women, such as empathy, fairness, and respect. However, there are some values that may be more critical for men in HR. Men in HR need to be trustworthy and reliable, as they are often responsible for making critical decisions regarding employee management, such as hiring, firing, and promotions. Additionally, they need to have the ability to assess the qualifications, skills, and work experience of potential employees to ensure that they are a good fit for the organization.

The values of integrity, accountability and the ability to check a person’s background can help men in HR succeed in their profession. When HR professionals embody these values, they can create a work environment that is fair, just, and productive. This can lead to improved employee morale and higher productivity, which can benefit the overall organizational performance. Additionally, these values can help HR professionals to establish trust and credibility with employees, which is essential in the HR profession.

One example of a successful man in HR is Laszlo Bock, the former Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google. Bock is known for his commitment to data-driven decision-making and his ability to assess the qualifications of potential hires. Another example is Josh Bersin, the founder of Bersin by Deloitte, who is known for his expertise in the areas of talent management and employee engagement. Bersin emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in HR decision-making.

Approaching HR as a Man

Men who are considering a career in HR should take the time to understand the role and responsibilities of an HR professional. They should be aware of the importance of embodying values such as integrity, and accountability. It’s also essential for men to have an interest in working with people and be able to handle confidential and sensitive information. Seeking mentorship from successful HR professionals and networking with others in the field can also be helpful for those just starting.

Men who are currently working in HR should continue to focus on embodying the values listed above, that are essential for success in the profession. It’s also important for them to develop strong communication skills and be able to work collaboratively with others in the organization. Seeking additional training and education in the field can help HR professionals to stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices.

Men in HR may face unique challenges due to gender bias or stereotypes. It’s essential for men to recognize and address these biases and stereotypes when they arise. Men in HR can also benefit from seeking out mentorship and support from others in the field, including both men and women. Building strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders in the organization can also help men in HR to navigate any challenges they may face. Additionally, men in HR can strive to be advocates for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, which can help to create a more welcoming and equitable work environment for all employees.

What we learned



In this article, we discussed the importance of values in HR and how men can approach this profession with the right mindset to succeed. We explored the definition of values and their role in HR, emphasizing the importance of aligning personal values with the values of the organization. We then delved into the values that are particularly important for men in HR, and we provided examples of successful men who embody these values. Finally, we offered advice, tips, and strategies for men considering or working in HR. Ultimately, success in HR requires a dedication to professionalism, empathy, and a commitment to upholding the values that underpin the profession.

