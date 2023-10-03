Advocating for Access: Anthony Purcell’s Personal Injury Turned Non-Profit

—

The medical costs associated with treating spinal cord injuries ( SCI ) are staggering. Reports show they can range as high as $184,000 in the first year alone, with ongoing treatment costing nearly $70,000 per year. While medical insurance covers some of those costs, it rarely covers all of them.

Anthony Purcell knows first-hand about the financial challenges associated with treating SCI. In 2010, Anthony suffered a spinal cord injury after diving into the waters of Miami Beach, Florida. His neck was broken, leaving him paralyzed and helpless under the water. He survived thanks to the quick rescue efforts of his cousin Bernie, who pulled him from the water, and the emergency personnel who sped to the scene.

Following the accident, Purcell began an intensive rehabilitation program aimed at giving him the strength, mobility, and confidence he needed to live with his injuries. That was when he learned how little support he would receive from his health insurance. While the rehab program required three to six months of intense treatment, Anthony’s insurance covered only 20 days.

“Proven therapies and solutions exist for those with spinal cord injuries, but the costs associated with accessing them make them unavailable to the average person,” Purcell says. “It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to get just one person to a point where they can move beyond life in a wheelchair. Therefore, most people who experience SCI are denied the reality of walking again.”

Since his accident, Anthony has committed himself to helping as many people as possible get access to the treatment they need for their spinal cord injuries. With the help of his mother, Micki Purcell, he leads Walking With Anthony , an organization focused on raising awareness about the challenges faced by those living with SCI and providing financial assistance for SCI treatment.

“Our mission is to redefine recovery from spinal cord injury,” says Purcell. “We refuse to accept the limitations of what can be done, what can be expected, or what never will change. People living with SCI don’t need to be trapped in a wheelchair. There is hope.”

Understanding financial challenges

The overall costs experienced by those who suffer a SCI average more than $1 million in the first year. That includes medical costs and living expenses that arise from obtaining specialized equipment and making accessibility modifications to living spaces. Each subsequent year, the costs average as much as $182,000.

The type of medical insurance most people carry is not designed to address such expensive and long-term care. Insurance also typically does not cover the types of renovations, transportation, extensive rehab, and assistive technology often involved in SCI treatment and care.

“The rehabilitation that SCI victims receive prevents further complications by strengthening the rest of their bodies,” Purcell explains. “It’s urgent, but often unattainable because insurance typically doesn’t cover this vital therapy.”

The financial challenges faced by those who experience SCI are exacerbated by the fact that they often cannot continue at their jobs. This leaves them without the ability to pay high deductibles, and can eventually lead to the loss of company-sponsored insurance coverage. Without the kind of assistance that Walking With Anthony provides, the financial situation for SCI victims can quickly become hopeless.

“No one plans for a spinal cord injury,” Purcell says. “It is a sudden and always unexpected injury that brings with it many urgent and immediate needs and expenses. Walking With Anthony helps address those initial financial emergencies, bringing hope to those who have nowhere else to turn.”

Helping overcome mental challenges

The work that Walking With Anthony does not stop with financial support. It also strives to create a community of SCI victims and advocates who provide guidance, emotional support, friendship, and more.

For Purcell, his injury triggered months of despair and despondency. While he faced a long road of relearning many physical activities, he also realized he needed to regain a positive outlook and a will to move forward.

“Part of what I do through Walking With Anthony is put a spotlight on the role that mental health plays in living with SCI,” Purcell shares. “Regaining mental strength is an often neglected aspect of rehab, but it changed everything for me. SCI victims face an epic battle with mental health, and Walking With Anthony is here to help them with that.”

It’s estimated that more than 300,000 people live with SCI in the US alone, with nearly 20,000 new cases occurring every year. Many of those people see no future for themselves. Purcell believes that needs to change.

“Every day, medical establishments and professionals tell individuals with SCI that they will never walk again,” Purcell says. “But those words do not need to be true. As we advocate for and support those with SCI, we help people get stronger, live healthier, and have the opportunity to walk again.”

This content is brought to you by Scott Bartnick

Photo provided by the author.