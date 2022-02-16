Alan Carroll and Associates: Awakening Your Public Speaking Muscle

—

Alan Carroll & Associates, an international training organization, brings you to the gym of mindfulness, where you will become a more professional communicator. This is not your standard public speaking class. At the gym of mindfulness, you will roll up your sleeves, dive in, and be individually coached to create a captivating speaker and a more spacious listener…you!

Transform Your Personality

There is a transcendent dimension of mindfulness that can be used by any speaker to transform their ability, to not only articulate their thoughts in a more professional manner but also to be grounded and relaxed in the present moment. Spoiler alert…this workshop is a relationship changer both personally and professionally.

Reviews call it ‘Life-Changing and Transformative’. Over 40 years of experience in over 60 countries.

Communication and speaking are the keys to leaving your mark in the world, but delivering an impact is often nerve-numbing. The coaches at Alan Carroll & Associates create immersive workshops where the participants experience and discover a power that transforms them into polished, professional speakers.

Experience Gives Birth To Experts

Speaking is not something that you master in 1 day, however, you will become a more professional speaker in 3 days! Alan and Donna know from working with thousands of people, that practice and experience mindful speaking while being coached, will develop you into a confident and clear communicator. Let’s not forget about energy! They will help you tap into your own powerful energy, allowing you to hold the attention of your audience. Alan Carroll & Associates is unique because they use the “metaphysical elements of space” to assist speakers to go beyond their comfort zone and experience how mindfulness can play a pivotal role in their speaking journey. The keyword at the gym of mindfulness is experiencing…having the experience…. You. Will. Have. The. Experience. Of. Mindfulness.

Alan Carroll is an Educational Psychologist who specializes in Transpersonal Psychology. He founded Alan Carroll & Associates 30 years ago and before that, he was a Senior Sales Training Consultant for 10 years at Digital Equipment Corporation. He has dedicated his life in search of tools that can be used by everyone, to escape the psychological suffering caused by the misidentification with our ego and reconnect to the vast transcendent mindful dimension of consciousness that lies just on the other side of the thoughts we think and between the words we speak.

Donna Carroll, owner, and CEO, formerly worked in IT and sales. She left to pursue her passion for helping people by creating this transformational organization with Alan. She is also a mindfulness coach who renders confidence and makes people bloom by believing in themselves. She manages the team of coaches consisting of Ph.D.’s in communication & psychology, former corporate directors, veterans, and more, all of who are wholeheartedly committed to you, on this awakening journey.

Excel In Communicating

Alan Carroll & Associates transforms their students with virtual and in-person workshops to become confident, professional communicators. They have coached thousands of students around the globe while working with Fortune 500 companies and the general public. Their knowledge of communication is unparalleled and once you graduate from their workshop, you will have the ability to relax, think in real-time, breathe, and control your timing as a Mindful Spacious Speaker.

Speakers are created through practice, just like going to the gym. You too can exercise your speaking muscles with this immersive workshop! Contact them today to start your journey.

Visit their website at acamindfulyou.com .

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.