All You Need to Know About Harvest Inc. and The Harvesters NFT

Harvest Inc is launching its new email finder tool and combining it with their NFT sale on Black Friday this year.

Unlike automated email finder tools, Harvest Inc has employed a team to handpick contact information such as email addresses and contact pages so the response will be better than any other automated tool currently available.

Harvest Inc operates in Laos, SE Asia, where their team of over 20 individuals (known as The Harvesters) spends each day manually finding contact details. The service is entering its workable beta phase on the 26th of November 2021. Once the first mint has been completed, they are going to expand their team of Harvesters to 40 people to help build a database of over 5 million websites.

They will be combining this unique service with the sale of their NFT collection. The company is offering a limited supply of lifetime memberships. If you would like to know more about Harvest Inc and its NFT collection, visit the website.

What Makes Their Database Unique?

Although email has been around for a long time, it is still one of the best channels for business communication.

Email finder tools are designed to help you find email addresses to a range of sites. Every site found on Harvest Inc’s database has been prefiltered on metrics such as 50+ organic visitors each month, DR 5+ (domain rating), and RD 10+ (referring domains).

Creating a large database consisting of email addresses and contact pages that have been handpicked is a time-consuming project, but the results have been great.

Anybody who does outreach for their clients or affiliate sites will find this platform useful. Prior to this tool, lots of folks found themselves using multiple automated email-finding tools and services that only provided them with a small number of websites. Harvest Inc aims to provide a database consisting of accurate email addresses and clean websites, so having to rely on automated tools will be a thing of the past.

The Harvesters NFT Collection

Non-fungible tokens have been the talk of the digital world since 2020.

People around the globe are getting excited about NFTs. Each NFT is given its own smart contract that will provide information that will be able to verify the history of the token, along with a digital signature. Lots of people are confident that NFTs will revolutionize the way we create, buy, and sell art.

Dennis Hamming, a Dutch entrepreneur who founded both Harvest Inc and SerpTrust (a well-known SEO company that provides their clients with a reputable outreach link service) is an NFT enthusiast. He decided to create a collection of NFTs, and the company will start selling their entire collection over the course of a year, starting from Black Friday this year.

The Road Map For Harvest Inc and Their NFT Collection

The sale of the collection and platform will be split up into three separate phases.

Phase 1: The first batch of NFTs will go on sale on the 26th of November ‘21. 3,333 will be offered during their official launch. During the initial phase, each item will be at a price of 0.04 ETH. By then, the email finder tool will consist of 500,000 websites.

Phase 2: The second phase will take place on the 26th of May ‘22. Another 3,333 will be offered, and investors will be able to purchase items at a price of 0.05 ETH. Harvest Inc will be 50% completed during the second phase. This is also when the prospector module will be added to the platform that will allow members to search through the database by using search queries.

Phase 3: The remaining 3,333 items will be sold on 26th November ‘22. The platform will be fully completed at this stage, and the database will consist of 5+ million sites. A campaigner will be hired to handle bulk email campaigns.

Background

As discussed earlier, Harvest Inc was founded by SerpTrust. The SEO company has been involved in the industry for over ten years. At the moment, they have over fourteen hundred entrepreneurs registered with their company. Well-known affiliate marketers have been using their services for many years.

They focus on giving their large client base a quality outreach link service. Their customers can benefit from their highly competitive rates and their top-notch customer service.

What Motivated SerpTrust To Develop Harvest Inc?

After many years in the industry, Dennis became increasingly frustrated with the automated email-finding tools he had purchased. He, like many others in the SEO industry, felt that these tools were unable to provide accurate results.

Along with using multiple email finders, he often found himself hiring virtual assistants to get better results. However, he found the best way to get results was to manually source email addresses and contact pages himself. He was delighted with the response, but finding contact details took up a lot of his valuable time, so he decided to employ someone to do it for him.

The Dutch entrepreneur is well known in the SEO industry, and after networking with people who outreach for their affiliate sites regularly, he realized that there were a lot of others facing the same problems with these automated email finders. This is what encouraged him to build the platform.

Conclusion

Combining a platform with an NFT collection is unique. Unlike other NFT collections, the email finder tool gives these non-fungible tokens value.

However, potential investors must keep in mind that there are only a limited number of lifetime memberships being made available. Once they have sold their entire collection, investors will be able to purchase them through Opesnea.io. However, if you decide to wait until the entire collection has been sold, the price is expected to have increased. To avoid paying top dollar for the lifetime membership, investors are advised to hop on board before it’s too late.

For updates about their service and their collection of digital artwork, consider following them on social media platforms such as Discord, Facebook, and Twitter. To help promote Harvest Inc and the Harvest outreach service, they are giving away top prizes such as smart televisions, brand new iPhone 13s, and even a car.

