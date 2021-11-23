An Advertising Photographer in New York – Dream Came True

—

My name is Isa Aydin and I am an advertising photographer with 17+ years of experience. During this time, I have worked with dozens of world-famous brands and my work has also been published in many publications. From my photo studios in New York, New Jersey and Brooklyn, I provide services nationwide that include product photography, cosmetics photography, interior design as well as video production services to businesses.

My work – my hobby

Though, while being an advertising photographer in New York was my first dream, it was not my first career. After completing a BBA at Cyprus University, I first worked for a bank as a computer engineer. Later on, I was trained as a Microsoft Engineer and worked as a CIO at a large US charity organization, World Vision.

While I enjoyed my jobs and made lots of great memories, my biggest love remained photography. I could never give up that one thing that I loved most of all – photography.

I was only 15 when I started taking photos. It has always been my dream to explore a professional career in photography. This unwavering passion and my background in IT and finance led me to start my own photography and videography company in New Jersey in the US.

Needless to say, currently my work is not just a job. It is also my hobby and something that I absolutely adore doing.

I’m proud of my work. I also want my clients to be proud of their work and their products. I believe that my skills and experience in photography can help them to show off themselves and their products in a better light.

Better images – better business

I know what it takes to turn your idea into a product. I know how to research, identify a consumer need, test it, launch it, and – finally – produce it. I have first-hand experience dealing with all these challenging stages of this process.

This is how you make your dream come true. I am doing my best to help clients celebrate their work, sell their products, and expand.

Seeing the results of your work is an extremely rewarding process. And, to be involved in the growth of my clients is equally rewarding for me.

Less, but best

What’s the point of producing new images or videos if they are not going to stand out or at least do what they are supposed to do? For this reason, I choose to keep it simple, but outstanding.

What makes visuals stand out, you might wonder? It’s the style and quality.

I enjoy exploring new ways and techniques to get the right shades and colors. So, I don’t mind paying top dollar for the right equipment that would help me get the best results.

Though, I can’t just rely on my skills & equipment. Good communication with my clients also helps me to achieve the best results. I invest my time in this because it is only when I talk to them that I come to understand exactly what kind of work I am required to do. It is crucial to know what it is that the clients want and expect from me. Once I know, I explore the ways that will be most suitable for them. It’s only after I understand their needs that we can finally get down to business.

At the end of the day, it boils down to a combination of quality, style, and simplicity. That’s the trifecta. That being said, to produce high-quality work, you also need to know when to change some of the rules. This is also part of the process.

—

This content is brought to you by Isa Aydin.

Photos provided by Isa Aydin.