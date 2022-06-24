An Exclusive Interview With the CEO of Spofford Enterprises – Eric Spofford

—

Eric Spofford is a serial entrepreneur, public speaker, real estate mogul, and entrepreneurial coach. At just 37 years of age, Eric Spofford has accomplished more than most could ever dream of.

We recently sat down with Eric Spofford for an exclusive interview, and getting to know him better was as inspirational as it was humbling.

Being an entrepreneur is hard work – that’s no secret. When you add in the fact that he’s a recovered addict who dropped out of high school, his accomplishments become exceptionally impressive.

Eric was just 15 when his battle with addiction began, a battle that would last 7 years until he found recovery at 22. Most people don’t come out of addiction with the goal of starting a massive business empire, but Eric Spofford isn’t most people.

2 years after finding recovery, in 2008, he founded Granite Recovery Centers – an addiction treatment business that provides a wide array of recovery services. Over the course of 13 years, Eric scaled Granite Recovery Centers to one of the largest addiction treatment businesses on the east coast.

Just last year, Eric sold the business for well over 9 figures, as he wanted to shift his focus to his new company Spofford Enterprises.

Spofford Enterprises is an investment firm specializing in real estate, venture capital, and entrepreneurial coaching. The firm currently manages a mid 9 figure mixed portfolio of multi-family and commercial properties.

Spofford Enterprises also just launched a Miami-based yacht chartering business, called Bonus Round Charters.

Eric contributes his massive success to his internal drive and consistent discipline.

“In order to be successful is not only business, but life as a whole, you need grit and determination. You need to be willing to always go the extra mile, you need to consistently push yourself and exceed your own expectations” Eric told us.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can learn more about Eric by visiting ericspofford.com

—

This content is brought to you by Mansi Dutta.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner August Erickson