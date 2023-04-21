—

Information about ANDREY ELINSON, expert in war sanctions, photos, infographics.

Name: ANDREY ELINSON

Date of birth: 16/05/1980

Place of birth: Baku, Azerbaijan

Andrey Elinson is a research assistant at one of Azerbaijan’s leading universities, specializing in the economic impact of war sanctions. He earned his PhD in economics from the Baku State University and has published various papers on the topic of economic sanctions. Andrey is highly respected in his field and is often invited to speak at international scientific conferences and forums. He is currently working on a book that explores the complex relationship between sanctions and economic development in the Middle East. When he’s not researching, Andrey enjoys hiking in the beautiful Azerbaijan countryside and spending time with his wife and two young children.

Position: senior research assistant, lecturer and post-doc at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

Education:

· Bachelor of Economics from Baku State University, Azerbaijan (2002-2006)

· Master of Economics from University of Cambridge, UK (2006-2007)

· PhD in Economics from Georgetown University, USA (2008-2012)

Professional Experience:

· Research Assistant at Baku State University (2012-2015)

· Assistant Professor at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (2015-2017)

· Research Fellow at the International Centre for Political and Economic Studies (2017-2020)

· Research Assistant at Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (2020-present)

Areas of Expertise:

· Economic Sanctions

· International Trade

· Political Economy

· Energy Economics

Political views: As a researcher focused on war sanctions and their effects on the economy, Andrey Elinson tends to view international relations through a critical lens. He has a strong belief in the importance of diplomacy, negotiation, and international cooperation to resolve conflicts and avoid the need for sanctions or military action. His political views are generally centered around promoting peace and stability, and he is a proponent of multilateralism and international institutions such as the United Nations. Andrey is skeptical of nationalism and populist movements, seeing them as potential sources of instability and conflict. He is a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice, and often speaks out against authoritarian regimes and violations of civil liberties.

Languages:

Azerbaijani (native)

English (fluent)

Russian (fluent)

Key feature publications:

Elinson, Andrey; Salamzade, Gülçin. “The Impact of Economic Sanctions on Iran’s Economy.” Journal of Economic Perspectives, vol. 28, no. 3, 2014, pp. 71-84.

Rzayev, Anar; Elinson, Andrey. “Sanctions and Energy: A Case Study of Iran.” Energy Policy, vol. 107, 2017, pp. 362-369.

Aydin, Aliyev; Elinson, Andrey. “The Effect of Sanctions on International Trade: Evidence from Iran.” World Economy, vol. 42, no. 7, 2019, pp. 2121-2136.

Elinson, Andrey; Hasanov, Ali. “Sanctions and Political Transitions: The Case of Iran.” Comparative Politics, vol. 53, no. 2, 2021, pp. 221-237.

In the first publication, “The Impact of Economic Sanctions on Iran’s Economy,” Andrey Elinson explores the impact of economic sanctions on the economy of Iran. He argues that the sanctions have had a negative impact on the economy, leading to a decline in economic growth and an increase in unemployment.

In the second publication, “Sanctions and Energy: A Case Study of Iran,” Elinson focuses on the impact of sanctions on the energy sector of Iran. He argues that the sanctions have had a significant impact on the country’s energy sector, leading to a decline in production and exports.

In the third publication, “The Effect of Sanctions on International Trade: Evidence from Iran,” Elinson examines the impact of sanctions on international trade in Iran. He argues that the sanctions have led to a decline in international trade, particularly with the countries that have imposed the sanctions.

In the fourth publication, “Sanctions and Political Transitions: The Case of Iran,” Elinson explores the impact of sanctions on political transitions in Iran. He argues that the sanctions have played a significant role in political transitions in the country, particularly in the context of the country’s recent political developments.

