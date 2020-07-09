By
What do you think you know about business?
Today we reverse roles and have Access Consciousness facilitator Marnie Barranco interview Simone. Join us for an interesting talk on the subject of business, and how to get better at it.
On today’s podcast:
- What if business was creation?
- Believe in yourself
- What if everything was an interesting point of view?
- Have the energy of demand
- Be willing to lose everything
Links:
Learn why it’s important to see business as a gift, how to start having the energy of demand, and why it’s a good idea to start your business with the willingness to lose everything if that should happen.
Get the bonus: Are You Really Terrible at Business?
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
—
Previously published on simonemilasas
*******************************
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
*************************
Photo credit: shutterstock
.