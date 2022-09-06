—

Well, we all know it. The online space becomes more and more saturated every year. This is why being seen as an authority online gives you an advantage. One thing that immediately sets you apart from others is your visual branding. Your logo and visuals online create a feel for your brand and should be memorable.

Artlogo .co creates handwritten signature logos that are created for each individual client. You have multiple options and styles to choose from. And your Artlogo can be used for emails, website logos, and business cards.

Another option is to digitize your already existing signature to be used for e-signatures and documents online privately. Artlogo also gives you the option to improve your existing signature by making it more professional and classy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your own personal signature logo creates a professional, clean, and tailored feel to your presence online. While also adding a personal touch that connects with your current and future clients.

Artlogo has been chosen by multiple successful professionals like Paul Feith, who has said, “Artlogo has that touch of professionalism and personal branding that I’ve been looking for.” See his full review here .

As a professional, your brand is your number one salesperson. Being seen as classy and professional directly affects the quality of clients you work with.

Using a handwritten logo for your brand adds a touch of individualism. This helps differentiate you online by having you seen as a person, not just another professional or organization.

One of the crucial pieces to converting leads to clients online is utilizing the know, like, and trust factors. People want to feel that they know you. This is why a personal touch goes a long way. Once they feel that they know you, they start to like you. And the problems you solve for them are what help them trust you online.

Artlogo also creates handwritten logo animations that may be used in the intros and outros of YouTube videos as well as in promotional videos to draw in viewers. Your Artlogo can also be used in online ads, further introducing your personal brand to people who’ve never heard of you.

Your conversions and the quality of clients you work with can improve as you build your authority online. Having a logo that is easily recognizable like Artlogo helps you be remembered by your audience even if they only see your ads in passing.

Another way Artlogo has been used repetitively is in email signatures. This further solidifies your personal brand and also helps you be seen as an authority. Adding to your rapport online helps you stand out as classy in your emails. Using Artlogo as your email signature will also help you be recognized in your outreach and lead generation, especially if you’re running campaigns to warm leads in your audience.

Another way to attract clients is by using Artlogo in your newsletter. Whether it’s as a logo or to wrap up your newsletter, it adds to a well-rounded brand. Having a cohesive visual brand helps you be seen as consistent and classy by your clients and future clients.

Adding your Artlogo to your social media channels also brings your visual brand together. It also helps people who are searching for you or your organization on social media recognize you and also draws in new people who are looking for someone similar.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As the online space becomes more saturated, standing out will continue to be something many professionals and organizations struggle with. This is why Artlogo can help you create a lasting impression in the minds of your clients and future clients.

Artlogo helps you with one of the biggest building blocks of your brand and the gateway to standing out in your industry. By creating a signature logo that’s unique to you and memorable.

Having an identity online that is your greatest asset and salesperson comes down to asking yourself, how memorable am I online? If you are ready to revolutionize your brand online and be seen as the authority that you are, order your Artlogo today.

—

This content is brought to you by Monique Oberholzer

Photos provided by the author with written permission from Artlogo.