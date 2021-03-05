Ascend Agency Brings Inspiring Success Stories Out to the World for Hundreds of Brands

—

There are many inspiring stories of success that could help others get motivated and muster up the courage to actualize their great potential. However, getting those stories out to the world isn’t always easy to do on your own. In fact, most of the time it’s very challenging. That’s why PR agencies have cropped up to help get them to wider audiences.

The internet has revolutionized how people communicate. It is now possible to easily learn about what is going on in your favorite niche very simply. PR agencies have created extensive networks and connections within major industries, which include news publications that cover entrepreneurs and businesses that have an inspiring success story to tell. This helps the brands and the people reading about the brands to gain something very valuable.

For a brand, it can take several years to build up a strong following and gain prominence in an increasingly crowded market. While some brands don’t have a problem with this slow approach, most do. It will take an enormous about of time, effort, and strategy to grow an audience and online presence. Gaining a following takes a lot of work. Cultivating relationships with audiences in a way that ultimately results in more sales is no easy task. Thankfully, PR agencies can help.

Ascend Agency is a boutique PR agency that accelerates a brand’s movement towards being a genuine influencer and globally-known brand. Engagement is key today, and brands need all the help they can get to boost engagement rates. Ascend Agency’s goal is to help brands achieve greater success online through growing and expanding their presence, authority, and SEO. It does this by curating and crafting powerful messages that spur people to take action, which usually involves visiting their website and following them on their social media pages. This first touchpoint eventually leads many to become leads and sales for the brands that work with Ascend Agency.

Thanks to leveraging the power of its marketing and PR contacts, Ascend Agency gets articles about brands into major online news publications, including USA Today, Entrepreneur, Forbes, LA Times, and more. This major exposure spanning a broad spectrum of demographics has been helping its clients be seen as leading authorities in their fields.

Reading inspiring success stories and what brands offer others leads people to head over to their websites and social media pages. They may even do their own Google search to learn more about the brand. When they do so, they will see just how authoritative that brand’s voice is online. This confirms in their mind that the brand has a great deal of clout and could result in more leads and sales

What used to take years now only takes a few days or weeks when Ascend Agency is on the case. Boosting clout, authority and recognition is significantly quicker when this agency takes the reins than when a brand attempts to go at it alone. The proven track record of Ascend Agency is the reason hundreds of brands have chosen this agency as the one that helped share their success stories with the world.

To contact Ascend Agency you can either go to their website or over to their Instagram page @Ascend.

