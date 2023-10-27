At Your Wits’ End With Your Work Team? Watch Your Team Habits

—

Every team has habits that support their work—or get in the way. And chances are you think that your team suffers from the latter. Not to mention that you’re probably sure the problems lie with certain people in the team.

How do I know that? I’ve spent the past 15 years coaching and training teams at organizations of all types, and I can say this with certainty: Team problems are rarely about the people in the team but instead about how the team is working together. Or what I call their “team habits.”

Team habits are the recurring practices and behaviors that dictate how a team functions on a day-to-day basis. They are the building blocks of a team’s culture, as well as their ability to be agile, cohesive, and productive—all must-have skills in the new workplace. For your own team, think about things like how you make decisions, how you conduct team meetings, and how communication flows within the team.

So, if you’re at your wits’ end with your team, don’t look at the people in the team. Look at your team habits.

Need convincing?

Here are five reasons that team habits can hold the solutions to your team problems.

1. Team habits shape culture.

The habits that your team adopts or accepts become the culture of the team. For instance, if your team has a habit of communicating poorly—or not communicating much at all—that becomes part of your team culture, making it difficult for people to be on the same page or to solve problems effectively.

2. Team habits have a direct impact on productivity.

Teams that build good habits around goal-setting and prioritization are naturally more productive. They agree on specifically what needs to get done, and by whom and when. And they are aligned in how, individually and collectively, they will meet their targets.

3. Team habits influence trust.

Strong teams begin and end with trust, and team habits around things like transparency and accountability either build or break that trust. When team members trust one another, they are more engaged and committed, and more likely to go the extra mile on team tasks and projects. They’re also more creative and innovative.

4. Team habits affect happiness and well-being.

Teams that have good habits in relation to balancing their work and personal lives, asking others for help, coping with stress or burnout, and valuing each team member’s individuality are happier and have greater well-being. And that is key to driving the team’s productivity and performance.

5. Team habits are easier to change than people.

Pure and simple, change is hard. But surely we can all agree that changing a team habit would be a lot easier than changing a human being.

In my experience, a team with dysfunctional dynamics can make even the most talented players on the team seem like poor performers. So when a team starts by changing their team habits, they inherently solve problems that were initially said to be about specific people. Moreover, that approach is not only more effective—it’s more humane. Rather than blaming or shaming certain team members, it focuses everyone on manageable, actionable solutions that can advance the entire team.

It begins with awareness

We’ve explored how even “bad” teams can transform themselves into strong performers when good team habits are built and sustained. But the first step in that transformation is awareness. After all, you can’t possibly change what you’re not aware of.

Begin today by identifying some specific team habits that are holding your team back. Then, habit by habit, take action. Change won’t happen overnight, but it will happen provided that your team is committed and comes together with consistent efforts.

Bottom line: If you’re at your wits’ end with your work team, don’t look at the people in the team—look at your team habits.

