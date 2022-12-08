Athens Ramseyer Combines Psychologists and Neuroscientists with Ph.D’s and Marketing Experts to Scale Million Dollar Empires and Working With A-List Celebrities

—

Athens Ramseyer is under 30 and already internationally known for his strategic intent that led to multiple 7-figure companies and, even more recently, 8-figure companies like Blue Flame Medical, Decor Steals, and Covidchecktoday. Right out of college, he co-founded Healthy YOU, Trade-In Tech, Inc. 500 list honoree, and then finally Sciential, his neuromarketing agency. Calling their strategic intent ‘The Buyology of Our Sciential Brain,’ he has combined vetted marketing experts with actual psychologists and neuroscientists with doctorates and PH.Ds in their field and innovative SAAS tech that tracks your emotional response.

During the rise of his Inc. 500 list clientele, an Inc. Magazine contributor sought partnership and began interviewing the 500 fastest-growing companies in the nation. This gave him rare insight and the ability to repurpose said strategies learned. Now landing Hollywood legends, the snowball effect started to really kick in. Real Estate Wealth Expo was up next, stacked with 30+ A-list actors and the most elite entrepreneurs you can think of.

Sciential has been influencing American politics alongside Fox News political commentators and strategists; a plastic surgeon of Beverly Hills stars, most known for being the most famous TV family’s doctor; and other celebrity clientele so big we aren’t even allowed to mention. Next Health caters to Hollywood stars and professional athletes. Unhide, cruelty-free fashion brand, has a world-famous A-List celebrity TV show host and actress as its co-founder.

Patterns of success and brushing shoulders of highly regarded authoritative figures speak volumes about the influence of power that Sciential has. Adding all of the influencers and celebrities that these brands attracted, you breach a staggering $30+ billion in net worth.

Blue Flame Medical was entrusted by Athens to rapidly scale to help fight the coronavirus when the country was hit hardest with the life-threatening disease. Working alongside one NFL Hall of Famer, they donated hundreds of thousands of PPE supplies and later helped influence the donations of over $35 million to stop human trafficking directly with the US President. Athens Ramseyer, well-known for working with purpose, is widely recognized as a thought leader and is a regular contributor to multiple media outlets.

As Carl Jung once said, ‘Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”

Athens now uses the inception style of marketing reaching the darkest recesses of your mind through his neuromarketing agency Sciential , celebrity endorsement and tier 1 publication pr company ( Hollywood Celebrity PR , and his film production company Secret Stairway . Neuroscience is the only for-sure-fire way to frame the market and your narrative in the market so it’s imperative everyone gets some fundamental training in it if they wish to succeed.

