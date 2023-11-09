Beyond the Slopes: Clay Hockel’s Thunderstruck Adventures Takes Snowmobiling to New Heights

—

Drawn by snow-capped peaks and the exhilaration of carving fresh tracks through untouched powder, a new breed of adventurers is emerging. These thrill-seekers aren’t satisfied with just any winter getaway – they crave an immersive and luxurious experience that only the most pristine wilderness can provide.

The world of adventure tourism is undeniably evolving, and at the forefront is a young entrepreneur who’s shaking up the industry – Clay Hockel.

Clay was captivated by the allure of snow-covered landscapes from an early age. When he was twelve, he took his first ride through fresh powder and found his calling. For him, it wasn’t just about the thrill of the descent but about the connection with nature, the peace found in solitude, and the sense of accomplishment that comes from conquering a mountain.

“The untouched landscapes, the adrenaline rush of speeding across the snow, it was unlike anything I’d ever experienced,” he shares. “I knew then that this was what I wanted to do with my life.”

After dropping out of traditional sports in high school to pursue his passion for snowmobiling full-time, Clay had the opportunity to start riding for Thunderstruck Films. Here, he achieved the extraordinary by setting an unofficial world record for the largest drop on a four-stroke snowmobile.

After college and five years of riding for Thunderstruck Films, Clay knew it was time to start exploring his desire to share his passion for riding with others. When the previous owner decided he was ready to hang things up, Clay saw the opportunity and ran with it. Thus, he purchased Thunderstruck Films and then launching Thunderstruck Adventures from there.

Clay highlights that, at this venture, it’s not simply about a snowmobile ride – there’s an entire backcountry narrative weaved into the experience.

“This is one of our earliest packages that we call the ‘pro ride.’ The guests get to ride on the newest, state-of-the-art snowmobile and explore not just deep powder, but even cliff drops and technically advanced terrains that our competitors may deem too risky,” Clay reveals.

And this is precisely what sets his venture apart – their high-adrenaline adventures that all come with a professional guide who ensures the utmost safety (and satisfaction) of their clients. On top of that, Thunderstruck Adventures also offers private mountain tours, a feat that few in the industry have adopted.

“Most people ride on national forests or some other government-owned land. If not, they’re often on private property,” Clay reveals. “But our private mountain? It’s in a league of its own. We’ve filmed videos of professional riders doing extreme backcountry riding on our mountain. You won’t find another property with the kind of terrain we offer. It truly is a private mountain, not just a pasture”

The private mountain terrain is incredibly diverse, accommodating everyone from beginners who want to ride the trails to some of the best riders in the industry. In fact, what’s even more impressive is that Thunderstruck Adventures has had world-champion hill climbers and industry professionals film multiple movies on their mountain.

Without a doubt, the critical advantage of Clay’s company is its dedication to quality. As one of the first brands to invest in brand-new sleds every single year, they have set a benchmark for customer security and happiness for the entire industry.

Looking into the future, it’s clear that Clay’s Thunderstruck Adventures is setting the tone for what luxury adventure tourism can be. The team has redefined not just what an adventure can be but also what it should be — an experience that respects the planet and leaves it unspoiled for future generations.

As Clay puts it, “Our goal is to provide the joy of adventure and the serenity of nature and showcase that these two are not mutually exclusive. They can blend together perfectly and offer an experience that’s exhilarating and restorative without leaving the environment worse off.”

