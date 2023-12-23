Breaking Barriers in Business: Fabián Tejada’s NLP Techniques for Entrepreneurial Breakthroughs

—

For entrepreneurs, success is often measured in numbers, be it market share or customer growth. Beneath these metrics lies a critical yet frequently overlooked component: emotional intelligence. Entrepreneurs are regularly advised that this skill is essential for navigating business waters. And there have certainly been many traditional techniques that deal with this matter, from mindfulness to strategic planning.

But what if tradition is only skimming the surface of a more transformative process? What if, instead of just controlling our emotional responses, we could reprogram their underlying patterns?

This may sound like science fiction, but it’s quite the opposite, and it has a name: Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP). NLP has become a game-changer in personal and professional development, offering ways for people from all walks of life to unlock brand-new levels of prosperity.

Fabián Tejada , a Master NLP trainer, renowned author, and speaker, has long been at the center of the NLP narrative. He is recognized as the only NLP Master trainer in Latin America certified by the creator of advanced NLP, standing as a leading authority in the region. Despite the skepticism the field has experienced, Tejada has played a critical role in dispelling many of its associated myths, believing them to be a product of something with a lack of understanding – and, perhaps, a dose of the fear of the unknown.

“Many of us are prone to logical thinking, based on the idea that if something can’t be quantified, then it likely doesn’t exist,” he comments. “But, ironically, it’s all in our minds, in how we perceive things. Many scientists have supported NLP and have made significant breakthroughs, but the subconscious is a difficult mystery to unveil.”

Mystery or not, Tejada has achieved tremendous leaps forward – not just in helping people get a better grasp of NLP but also in assisting countless individuals move past their traumas, tap into their inherent potential, and reach incredible levels of success.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Interestingly, most of Tejada’s clients are entrepreneurs or business owners seeking prosperity in their ventures, people who want to increase sales or expand their companies.

Reflecting on some success stories, Tejada shares, “I’ve also worked with professional athletes, including soccer players who were initially sidelined due to a perceived lack of skill. After we addressed and changed the mental blocks holding them back, they went on to play for the national team.”

Not to mention the fact that he has even helped an entrepreneur cross the seven-figure revenue mark.

So, one may wonder: how does NLP, as employed by Tejada , work? How could he accomplish such amazing feats with his clients?

He says the first step is recognizing clients’ potential limitations, which often stem from past negative events. He works to heal these before creating new ways of thinking by unlocking new levels of consciousness.

“My way of doing things is delving deeper into these emotions. I want my clients to understand why they feel a certain way and how they can move past it,” Tejada says. “Every feeling is a reflection of what goes on within us, so instead of coaching people on how to manage their emotions, I get them to identify them and then eliminate the negative ones.”

There’s another instrumental aspect of Tejada’s work, which he’s extensively described in his book “What is Preventing You From Achieving Success (¿Qué es lo que realmente te impide tener éxito?) .

“People must know that everything they’ve accomplished is a result of their existing programming. No one is destined to fail, have a bad life, or be depressed because of their past or circumstances,” he shares. “Recognizing this opens up a world of possibilities. It allows individuals to understand they have the potential to change, improve, do more, and experience more.”

Tejada also highlights goal-setting. He argues beliefs and values must align with one’s objectives. “While the conscious mind sets the goal, the unconscious mind works towards achieving it. However, many people have beliefs that work against their goals – for instance, wanting to earn more money but feeling undeserving of it or wanting to expand their company but not trusting people.”

This is why Tejada prefers to customize his NLP techniques. Since everyone is different, distinct approaches are necessary to allow individuals to overcome their challenges and reach their peak potential. He cautions, however, that life will never be problem-free but that, when approached from a different angle, people’s emotional and spiritual well-being will be sturdy enough to handle anything.

As Tejada concludes, “As I tell all of my students, you already have everything you need to succeed. It’s just a matter of accessing these innate tools and leveraging them to make our dreams and goals come true.”

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photo provided by the author