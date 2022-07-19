Bret Talley Discusses SEO Strategies As He Celebrates 10 years Since Launch of Talley Digital Media

—

Bret Talley , founder of Talley Digital Media, provides services for business owners and high-profile individuals for digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), and increasing web presence. Agency owners like Bret Talley can give valuable insights for business owners on how they can leverage the internet to have more success. Here we will discuss the benefits of working with an agency for SEO and getting expert evaluations from Talley, who is in his 10th year of success in the industry.

Why consult an agency for SEO

To help gain more business and generate revenue online it is recommended to consult with an agency to provide the service and help you through the process. Doing proper SEO is extremely complex and if not done properly, can even end in penalties and decreased ranking from Google. Also, if you are not leveraging SEO then you are probably missing out on a lot of potential customers that are looking for your products or services.

An experienced SEO Professional like Bret Talley at Talley Digital Media, will be able to help provide you with the consultation and unique campaign to your specific situation. Bret consults with his clients for their goals and provides all the research necessary to put together a successful plan for you.

In addition, SEO can be very time-consuming to do correctly. A lot of writing and link building is involved, and most small businesses and individuals that need the work done do not have adequate resources or time to perform the work themselves or in-house. The majority of the time, it makes more sense to outsource this work to get the best results from an expert while sticking to your core business functions.

Learn More About Web Presence

One core function of SEO that agency owners like Bret Talley can help with is Web Presence. Whether for a business or an individual it is important to have a positive and thorough web presence when consumers are researching about you.

Reviews – Many customers will check out reviews on Google when researching your business.

Social Media – When you are searched, you should have activity on the top social platforms for both personal and your business. People are used to seeing businesses on these platforms and search results look strange without social presence.

Press Releases – Utilize press releases to talk about successes, accomplishments and newsworthy events both personally and from your business.

Guest Posts – Leverage guest posts to showcase knowledge and create a larger internet presence for you and your brand.

Industry Profiles – Normally each industry has popular platforms for profile pages that have your credentials, certifications, or reviews. If this is the case, you can utilize these for your benefit.

Blogging – Blog on your website, personal page, or 3rdparty Blogging platforms about topics in your industry to provide knowledge.

Tips to Choose the Right Agency

It is important when working with an agency for any SEO work that you work with a firm with who you can build a solid relationship with. Working with clients on services involving the internet are usually long-term projects and it takes some time to see the benefits of the work that is being done, so it is important to work with an agency that you trust and that you can have an ongoing business relationship.

In addition to this, you should find someone that you trust with both the marketing and technology aspects. Many times, SEO strategies will require skills in both marketing and tech, and these are constantly changing with newer technologies and strategies are being updated as time goes on. Sometimes it can be best to work with a firm that can help you with man different services in the digital landscape.

About Bret Talley

Bret Talley is the founder of Talley Digital Media and has worked in the media industry for around two decades. In 2010, he started consulting clients with internet marketing and worked for several large conglomerate media companies in both digital sales and management. In 2012, Talley launched Talley Digital Media, a firm that specializes in SEO and Web Presence for businesses and high-profile individuals. Since then, Talley has launched several different successful brands for various internet services and Talley Digital Media remains a successful agency based in the Boca Raton, Florida area. Bret Talley is also the author of the book One Month SEO Bootcamp: 30 Strategies to Rank Higher, Faster, and Longer which is available on Amazon Kindle.

This content is brought to you by Randall Price.

Photo provided by the author.