The fashion capital of Moscow hosted the eagerly-awaited BRICS+ Fashion Summit, where top designers from India, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, Сhina dazzled fashion enthusiasts with their exquisite men’s fashion collections. This illustrious event not only provided a coveted platform for these designers to flaunt their creations, but also sparked conversations about the burgeoning possibilities within the global fashion landscape. With a harmonious blend of regional influences and contemporary flair, these countries showcased their distinctive fashion sensibilities to a captivated audience.

KHANIJO: Innovative India

Indian designer Gaurav Khanijo stole the spotlight with his breathtaking collection that seamlessly merged global fashion trends with traditional Indian elements. The runway came alive with live music and resonating melodies, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of India. Khanijo’s groundbreaking biomimicry craftsmanship and expert incorporation of indigenous handwoven textiles and natural fibers resulted in intricate textures that encapsulated the very essence of his design philosophy.

Aldrie Indrayana: Embracing the Dark Side

Indonesian sensation Aldrie Indrayana made a powerful statement at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, exploring the realms of responsible consumption and eco-friendly fashion. Her unconventional approach involved upcycling second-hand items into reinvented fashion masterpieces. Indrayana’s collection exuded a captivating dark aesthetic, boasting a palette of moody dark hues, along with a touch of grim humor and Gothic influences. Strikingly disheveled multi-layered looks combined with audacious hairstyles, distinctive makeup, and avant-garde accessories completed the bewitching ensembles.

David Tlale: South Africa’s Vibrant Flourish

Eminent South African designer David Tlale showcased his vibrant new collection to a captivated international audience. The garments burst with flamboyant prints and bewitching patterns, while intricate cuts, intricate layering, and exaggerated proportions added an air of sophistication to the overall look. Tlale’s visionary craftsmanship transcended conventional boundaries, seamlessly blending women’s and men’s clothing with a harmonious fusion. His prowess was evident in the predominantly black and monochrome palette, adding a contemporary twist to his trademark expertise in colors.

SHIN: A Majestic Tribute

Russian-Korean fashion label, SHIN, embarked on a splendid creative voyage, drawing inspiration from Korea’s captivating Joseon dynasty. The historical opulence was impeccably encapsulated through the prominent collars and riveting scarlet hues, evoking the grandeur of Korean traditional attire. However, SHIN’s intent was not merely to recreate fragments of the past, but rather to reinterpret these narratives into the language of modern fashion, striking a delicate balance between heritage and contemporary expression.

Lucas Leão: The Artistry of Sculptural Shapes

Brazilian virtuoso Lucas Leão mesmerized the audience with his collection, skillfully manipulating architectural shapes and forms. The monochromatic ensembles, adorning both men and women, showcased elegantly draped silhouettes that flawlessly mirrored sculptural masterpieces. Leão’s exceptional design expertise effortlessly transformed seemingly uncomplicated tops into captivating artworks.

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit served as a grandiose stage for these remarkable designers to present their finest creations. It celebrated the diversity, authenticity, and creative prowess embedded within the men’s fashion landscape across these nations. With their distinctive perspectives and bold innovation, these designers undoubtedly made an indelible mark on the global fashion milieu, demonstrating their potential to reverberate on an international scale.

